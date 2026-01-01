Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Marcia Cross
Marcia Cross
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marcia Cross
Marcia Cross
Marcia Cross
Date of Birth
25 March 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Desperate Housewives
(2004)
7.6
You
(2018)
6.9
Behind the Curtain of Night
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2018
2011
2004
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
6.9
Behind the Curtain of Night
Behind the Curtain of Night
Romantic, Sci-Fi
2022, Czechia
7.6
You
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2018, USA
5.6
Bringing Up Bobby
Bringing Up Bobby
Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Desperate Housewives
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2004, USA
News about Marcia Cross’s private life
Wisteria Lane Reborn: 'Desperate Housewives' Reboot in Development at Onyx Collective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree