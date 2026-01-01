Menu
Date of Birth
25 March 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Desperate Housewives (2004)
You 7.6
You (2018)
Behind the Curtain of Night (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Behind the Curtain of Night Behind the Curtain of Night
Romantic, Sci-Fi 2022, Czechia
You
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2018, USA
Bringing Up Bobby Bringing Up Bobby
Drama 2011, USA
Desperate Housewives
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2004, USA
News about Marcia Cross’s private life
Still from the series 'Desperate Housewives'
Wisteria Lane Reborn: 'Desperate Housewives' Reboot in Development at Onyx Collective
