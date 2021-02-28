Menu
Golden Globes, USA 2021

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2021

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 28 February 2021
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nomadland 7.4
Nomadland
Winner
All nominees
Promising Young Woman 7.4
Promising Young Woman Promising young woman
Mank 7.0
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7 7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Father 8.2
The Father
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 6.6
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan
Hamilton Hamilton
Music 4.2
Music
The Prom 5.9
The Prom
Palm Springs 7.4
Palm Springs
Golden Globe / Best Director
Chloé Zhao
Chloé Zhao
Nomadland
David Fincher
David Fincher
Mank
Aaron Sorkin
Aaron Sorkin
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Emerald Fennell
Emerald Fennell
Promising Young Woman
Regina King
Regina King
One Night in Miami...
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Posthumously.
Josh O'Connor
Josh O'Connor
The Crown
Matthew Rhys
Matthew Rhys
Perry Mason
Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul
Tahar Rahim
Tahar Rahim
The Mauritanian
Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman
Mank
Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman
Ozark
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Hunters
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed
Sound of Metal
The Father
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis
Ted Lasso
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Hamilton
Dev Patel
Dev Patel
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Ramy Youssef
Ramy
Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult
The Great
James Corden
James Corden
The Prom
Andy Samberg
Andy Samberg
Palm Springs
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle
Black Monday
Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy
Schitt's Creek
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Andra Day
Andra Day
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby
Pieces of a Woman
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Nomadland
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike
I Care a Lot
Maria Bakalova
Maria Bakalova
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer
French Exit
Emma.
Music
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
The Mauritanian
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman
The Father
Helena Zengel
Helena Zengel
News of the World
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Mank
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
The Trial of the Chicago 7 7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Aaron Sorkin
The Father 8.2
The Father
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
Mank 7.0
Mank
Jack Fincher Posthumously.
Nomadland 7.4
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman 7.4
Promising Young Woman Promising young woman
Emerald Fennell
Golden Globe / Best Song
The Life Ahead 6.8
The Life Ahead La vita davanti a sé / The Life Ahead
Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi For song "Io Sì (Seen)"
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
Judas and the Black Messiah
H.E.R., D'Mile, Tiara Thomas For song "Fight for You"
The United States vs. Billie Holiday 6.2
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day For song "Tigress & Tweed"
One Night in Miami... 7.1
One Night in Miami... One Night in Miami
Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth For song "Speak Now"
The Trial of the Chicago 7 7.8
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Pemberton, Celeste For song "Hear My Voice"
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
Judas and the Black Messiah
H.E.R., D'Mile, Tiara Thomas For song "Fight for You"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Soul 8.3
Soul
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
The Midnight Sky 5.6
The Midnight Sky
Alexandre Desplat
Tenet 7.3
Tenet
Ludwig Göransson
News of the World 6.9
News of the World
James Newton Howard
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Minari 7.4
Minari
Another Round 7.7
Another Round Another round / Druk
Two of Us 7.1
Two of Us Deux
La Llorona La llorona
The Life Ahead 6.8
The Life Ahead La vita davanti a sé / The Life Ahead
Golden Globe / Best Animated Film
Soul 8.3
Soul
The Croods: A New Age 7.8
The Croods: A New Age The Croods 2
Over the Moon 6.5
Over the Moon
Wolfwalkers 8.2
Wolfwalkers
Onward 7.8
Onward
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
The Crown 8.7
The Crown
Ratched
Ratched
Ozark 8.7
Ozark
Lovecraft Country
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian 8.9
The Mandalorian
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Schitt's Creek 7.7
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso
Emily in Paris
Emily in Paris
The Great 6.9
The Great
The Flight Attendant
The Flight Attendant
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin
The Crown
Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman
The Crown
Laura Linney
Laura Linney
Ozark
Ratched
Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer
Killing Eve
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Catherine O'Hara
Catherine O'Hara
Schitt's Creek
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
The Great
Jane Levy
Jane Levy
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco
The Flight Attendant
Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Emily in Paris
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Queen's Gambit
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
Small Axe
Unorthodox 7.3
Unorthodox
Normal People 7.5
Normal People
The Undoing
The Undoing
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo
I Know This Much Is True
Jeff Daniels
Jeff Daniels
The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant
The Undoing
The Good Lord Bird
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Your Honor
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
The Queen's Gambit
Shira Haas
Shira Haas
Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Normal People
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
The Undoing
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Mrs. America
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega
John Boyega
Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
The Comey Rule
Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons
Hollywood
Dan Levy
Dan Levy
Schitt's Creek
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland
The Undoing
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson
The Crown
The Crown
Annie Murphy
Annie Murphy
Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon
Ratched
Julia Garner
Julia Garner
Ozark
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya
Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.
One Night in Miami...
Jared Leto
Jared Leto
The Little Things
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Carol Burnett Award
Norman Lear
