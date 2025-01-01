Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1973

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1973

Site Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 28 January 1973
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Godfather 8.8
The Godfather
Winner
All nominees
Deliverance 7.6
Deliverance
Sleuth 7.9
Sleuth
Frenzy 7.4
Frenzy
The Poseidon Adventure 7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Winner
All nominees
Avanti! Avanti!
Travels with My Aunt Travels with My Aunt
Butterflies Are Free 7.2
Butterflies Are Free
1776 1776
Golden Globe / Best Director
Francis Ford Coppola
Francis Ford Coppola
The Godfather
Winner
All nominees
Bob Fossi
Cabaret
Alfred Hitchcock
Alfred Hitchcock
Frenzy
John Boorman
Deliverance
Billy Wilder
Avanti!
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
The Godfather Brando refused the award in protest of U.S. "imperialism and racism".
Winner
All nominees
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
The Godfather
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Sleuth
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Sleuth
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Deliverance
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
Avanti!
Winner
All nominees
Charles Grodin
Charles Grodin
The Heartbreak Kid
Uolter Mettau
Pete 'n' Tillie
Edward Albert
Butterflies Are Free
Peter O'Brien
Man of La Mancha
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
The Emigrants
Winner
All nominees
Trish Van Devere
Two Is a Happy Number
Joanne Woodward
Joanne Woodward
The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds
Diana Ross
Lady Sings the Blues
Cicely Tyson
Sounder
Tuesday Weld
Play It As It Lays
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli
Cabaret
Winner
All nominees
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
Travels with My Aunt
Carol Burnett
Pete 'n' Tillie
Juliet Mills
Juliet Mills
Avanti!
Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn
Butterflies Are Free
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Joel Grey
Cabaret
Winner
All nominees
James Coco
Man of La Mancha
James Caan
James Caan
The Godfather
Clive Revill
Clive Revill
Avanti!
Alec McCowen
Travels with My Aunt
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Shelley Winters
The Poseidon Adventure
Winner
All nominees
Marisa Berenson
Cabaret
Helena Kallianiotes
Kansas City Bomber
Jeannie Berlin
Jeannie Berlin
The Heartbreak Kid
Geraldine Page
Geraldine Page
Pete 'n' Tillie
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
The Godfather 8.8
The Godfather
Francis Ford Coppola, Mario Puzo
Winner
All nominees
Avanti! Avanti!
Billy Wilder, I.A.L. Diamond
Avanti! Avanti!
Billy Wilder, I.A.L. Diamond
Deliverance 7.6
Deliverance
James Dickey
Frenzy 7.4
Frenzy
Anthony Shaffer
The Heartbreak Kid 7.0
The Heartbreak Kid
Neil Simon
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Jay Presson Allen
Golden Globe / Best Song
Ben Ben
Don Black, Walter Scharf Song: "Ben"
Winner
Ben Ben
Don Black, Walter Scharf Song: "Ben"
Winner
All nominees
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean 6.9
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean
Maurice Jarre, Marilyn Bergman, Alan Bergman Song: "Marmalade, Molasses and Honey"
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Fred Ebb, John Kander Song: "Mein Herr"
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Fred Ebb, John Kander Song: "Money, Money"
The Poseidon Adventure 7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
Joel Hirschhorn, Al Kasha Song: "The Morning After"
The Poseidon Adventure 7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
Joel Hirschhorn, Al Kasha Song: "The Morning After"
Molly and Lawless John Molly and Lawless John
Marilyn Bergman, Johnny Mandel, Alan Bergman Song: "Take Me Home"
Deliverance 7.6
Deliverance
Arthur Smith, Eric Weissberg, Steve Mandell Song: "Dueling Banjos"
Molly and Lawless John Molly and Lawless John
Marilyn Bergman, Johnny Mandel, Alan Bergman Song: "Take Me Home"
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Fred Ebb, John Kander Song: "Mein Herr"
Butterflies Are Free 7.2
Butterflies Are Free
Bob Alcivar Song: "Carry Me"
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean 6.9
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean
Maurice Jarre, Marilyn Bergman, Alan Bergman Song: "Marmalade, Molasses and Honey"
Deliverance 7.6
Deliverance
Arthur Smith, Eric Weissberg, Steve Mandell Song: "Dueling Banjos"
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Fred Ebb, John Kander Song: "Money, Money"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
The Godfather 8.8
The Godfather
Nino Rota
Winner
All nominees
Frenzy 7.4
Frenzy
Ron Goodwin
The Poseidon Adventure 7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
John Williams
The Getaway 7.4
The Getaway
Quincy Jones
Lady Sings the Blues 7.0
Lady Sings the Blues
Michel Legrand
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
The New Land 8.0
The New Land Nybyggarna
Sweden. Together with Utvandrarna (1971).
Winner
The Emigrants 8.0
The Emigrants Utvandrarna
Sweden. Together with Nybyggarna (1972).
Winner
All nominees
Roma 7.2
Roma
Italy
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
France
Mirage Espejismo
Peru
Cries and Whispers 7.7
Cries and Whispers
Sweden
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
All in the Family All in the Family
Winner
All nominees
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Maude Maude
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Drama
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Columbo
Winner
All nominees
Robert Young
Marcus Welby, M.D.
Chad Everett
Medical Center
William Conrad
Cannon
Mike Connors
Mannix
David Hartman
The Bold Ones: The New Doctors
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Redd Foxx
Sanford and Son
Winner
All nominees
Kerrol O’Konnor
All in the Family
Paul Lynde
The Paul Lynde Show
Bill Cosby
The New Bill Cosby Show
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H
Flip Wilson
Flip
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Gail Fisher
Mannix
Winner
All nominees
Michael Learned
The Waltons
Ellen Corby
The Waltons
Anne Jeffreys
The Delphi Bureau
Susan Saint James
McMillan & Wife
Peggy Lipton
Peggy Lipton
Mod Squad
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Jean Stapleton
All in the Family
Winner
All nominees
Bea Arthur
Maude
Carol Burnett
The Carol Burnett Show
Mary Tyler Moore
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
The Julie Andrews Hour
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
That Certain Summer That Certain Summer
Winner
All nominees
A War of Children A War of Children
Footsteps Footsteps
Kung Fu Kung Fu
Episode: "The Way of the Tiger, the Sign of the Dragon. (1972)"
The Glass House The Glass House
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
James Brolin
James Brolin
Marcus Welby, M.D.
Winner
All nominees
Ted Knight
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Harvey Korman
The Carol Burnett Show
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner
All in the Family
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ruth Buzzi
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In
Winner
All nominees
Elena Verdugo
Marcus Welby, M.D.
Valerie Harper
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Vicki Lawrence
The Carol Burnett Show
Audra Lindley
Bridget Loves Bernie
Susan Dey
The Partridge Family
Sally Struthers
All in the Family
Golden Globe / Best Documentary Film
Elvis on Tour Elvis on Tour
Tied with Walls of Fire (1971).
Winner
Walls of Fire Walls of Fire
Tied with Elvis on Tour (1972).
Winner
All nominees
Marjoe Marjoe
Russia Russia
Sapporo Winter Olympics Sapporo Orinpikku
Golden Globe / Best English-Language Foreign Film
Young Winston Young Winston
UK
Winner
All nominees
Images 7.0
Images
UK
The Ruling Class 7.2
The Ruling Class
UK
Living Free Living Free
UK
X, Y and Zee 5.9
X, Y and Zee Zee and Co.
UK
Golden Globe / Best TV Show - Drama
Columbo 8.6
Columbo
Winner
All nominees
Mannix Mannix
The Waltons The Waltons
Medical Center Medical Center
America America
Golden Globe / Best TV Special
The Life of Leonardo Da Vinci La vita di Leonardo da Vinci
Winner
All nominees
The Forgotten Mermaids The Forgotten Mermaids
Look Homeward, Angel Look Homeward, Angel
The Search for the Nile The Search for the Nile
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Lady Sings the Blues 7.0
Lady Sings the Blues
Diana Ross
Winner
All nominees
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean 6.9
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean
Victoria Principal
What's Up, Doc? 7.7
What's Up, Doc?
Madeline Kahn
The Great Waltz The Great Waltz
Mary Costa
Cabaret 7.5
Cabaret
Marisa Berenson
You'll Like My Mother You'll Like My Mother
Sian Barbara Allen
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Butterflies Are Free 7.2
Butterflies Are Free
Edward Albert
Winner
All nominees
When the Legends Die When the Legends Die
Frederic Forrest
Slaughterhouse-Five 6.8
Slaughterhouse-Five
Michael Sacks
Young Winston Young Winston
Simon Ward
Sounder Sounder
Kevin Hooks
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Samuel Goldwyn
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Kelley Miles
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Winner
