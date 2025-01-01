Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 1973
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1973
Site
Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
28 January 1973
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
8.8
The Godfather
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Deliverance
7.9
Sleuth
7.4
Frenzy
7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
7.5
Cabaret
Winner
Avanti!
Avanti!
Travels with My Aunt
Travels with My Aunt
7.2
Butterflies Are Free
1776
1776
Golden Globe / Best Director
Francis Ford Coppola
The Godfather
Winner
Bob Fossi
Cabaret
Alfred Hitchcock
Frenzy
John Boorman
Deliverance
Billy Wilder
Avanti!
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Marlon Brando
The Godfather
Brando refused the award in protest of U.S. "imperialism and racism".
Winner
Al Pacino
The Godfather
Laurence Olivier
Sleuth
Michael Caine
Sleuth
Jon Voight
Deliverance
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Jack Lemmon
Avanti!
Winner
Charles Grodin
The Heartbreak Kid
Uolter Mettau
Pete 'n' Tillie
Edward Albert
Butterflies Are Free
Peter O'Brien
Man of La Mancha
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Liv Ullmann
The Emigrants
Winner
Trish Van Devere
Two Is a Happy Number
Joanne Woodward
The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds
Diana Ross
Lady Sings the Blues
Cicely Tyson
Sounder
Tuesday Weld
Play It As It Lays
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Liza Minnelli
Cabaret
Winner
Maggie Smith
Travels with My Aunt
Carol Burnett
Pete 'n' Tillie
Juliet Mills
Avanti!
Goldie Hawn
Butterflies Are Free
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Joel Grey
Cabaret
Winner
James Coco
Man of La Mancha
James Caan
The Godfather
Clive Revill
Avanti!
Alec McCowen
Travels with My Aunt
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Shelley Winters
The Poseidon Adventure
Winner
Marisa Berenson
Cabaret
Helena Kallianiotes
Kansas City Bomber
Jeannie Berlin
The Heartbreak Kid
Geraldine Page
Pete 'n' Tillie
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
8.8
The Godfather
Francis Ford Coppola, Mario Puzo
Winner
Avanti!
Avanti!
Billy Wilder, I.A.L. Diamond
Avanti!
Avanti!
Billy Wilder, I.A.L. Diamond
7.6
Deliverance
James Dickey
7.4
Frenzy
Anthony Shaffer
7.0
The Heartbreak Kid
Neil Simon
7.5
Cabaret
Jay Presson Allen
Golden Globe / Best Song
Ben
Ben
Don Black, Walter Scharf
Song: "Ben"
Winner
Ben
Ben
Don Black, Walter Scharf
Song: "Ben"
Winner
6.9
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean
Maurice Jarre, Marilyn Bergman, Alan Bergman
Song: "Marmalade, Molasses and Honey"
7.5
Cabaret
Fred Ebb, John Kander
Song: "Mein Herr"
7.5
Cabaret
Fred Ebb, John Kander
Song: "Money, Money"
7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
Joel Hirschhorn, Al Kasha
Song: "The Morning After"
7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
Joel Hirschhorn, Al Kasha
Song: "The Morning After"
Molly and Lawless John
Molly and Lawless John
Marilyn Bergman, Johnny Mandel, Alan Bergman
Song: "Take Me Home"
7.6
Deliverance
Arthur Smith, Eric Weissberg, Steve Mandell
Song: "Dueling Banjos"
Molly and Lawless John
Molly and Lawless John
Marilyn Bergman, Johnny Mandel, Alan Bergman
Song: "Take Me Home"
7.5
Cabaret
Fred Ebb, John Kander
Song: "Mein Herr"
7.2
Butterflies Are Free
Bob Alcivar
Song: "Carry Me"
6.9
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean
Maurice Jarre, Marilyn Bergman, Alan Bergman
Song: "Marmalade, Molasses and Honey"
7.6
Deliverance
Arthur Smith, Eric Weissberg, Steve Mandell
Song: "Dueling Banjos"
7.5
Cabaret
Fred Ebb, John Kander
Song: "Money, Money"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
8.8
The Godfather
Nino Rota
Winner
7.4
Frenzy
Ron Goodwin
7.1
The Poseidon Adventure
John Williams
7.4
The Getaway
Quincy Jones
7.0
Lady Sings the Blues
Michel Legrand
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
8.0
The New Land
Nybyggarna
Sweden. Together with Utvandrarna (1971).
Winner
8.0
The Emigrants
Utvandrarna
Sweden. Together with Nybyggarna (1972).
Winner
7.2
Roma
Italy
7.7
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
France
Mirage
Espejismo
Peru
7.7
Cries and Whispers
Sweden
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
All in the Family
All in the Family
Winner
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
8.6
M*A*S*H
Maude
Maude
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Mary Tyler Moore
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Drama
Peter Falk
Columbo
Winner
Robert Young
Marcus Welby, M.D.
Chad Everett
Medical Center
William Conrad
Cannon
Mike Connors
Mannix
David Hartman
The Bold Ones: The New Doctors
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Redd Foxx
Sanford and Son
Winner
Kerrol O’Konnor
All in the Family
Paul Lynde
The Paul Lynde Show
Bill Cosby
The New Bill Cosby Show
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H
Flip Wilson
Flip
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Gail Fisher
Mannix
Winner
Michael Learned
The Waltons
Ellen Corby
The Waltons
Anne Jeffreys
The Delphi Bureau
Susan Saint James
McMillan & Wife
Peggy Lipton
Mod Squad
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Jean Stapleton
All in the Family
Winner
Bea Arthur
Maude
Carol Burnett
The Carol Burnett Show
Mary Tyler Moore
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Julie Andrews
The Julie Andrews Hour
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
That Certain Summer
That Certain Summer
Winner
A War of Children
A War of Children
Footsteps
Footsteps
Kung Fu
Kung Fu
Episode: "The Way of the Tiger, the Sign of the Dragon. (1972)"
The Glass House
The Glass House
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
James Brolin
Marcus Welby, M.D.
Winner
Ted Knight
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Edward Asner
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Harvey Korman
The Carol Burnett Show
Rob Reiner
All in the Family
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ruth Buzzi
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In
Winner
Elena Verdugo
Marcus Welby, M.D.
Valerie Harper
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Vicki Lawrence
The Carol Burnett Show
Audra Lindley
Bridget Loves Bernie
Susan Dey
The Partridge Family
Sally Struthers
All in the Family
Golden Globe / Best Documentary Film
Elvis on Tour
Elvis on Tour
Tied with Walls of Fire (1971).
Winner
Walls of Fire
Walls of Fire
Tied with Elvis on Tour (1972).
Winner
Marjoe
Marjoe
Russia
Russia
Sapporo Winter Olympics
Sapporo Orinpikku
Golden Globe / Best English-Language Foreign Film
Young Winston
Young Winston
UK
Winner
7.0
Images
UK
7.2
The Ruling Class
UK
Living Free
Living Free
UK
5.9
X, Y and Zee
Zee and Co.
UK
Golden Globe / Best TV Show - Drama
8.6
Columbo
Winner
Mannix
Mannix
The Waltons
The Waltons
Medical Center
Medical Center
America
America
Golden Globe / Best TV Special
The Life of Leonardo Da Vinci
La vita di Leonardo da Vinci
Winner
The Forgotten Mermaids
The Forgotten Mermaids
Look Homeward, Angel
Look Homeward, Angel
The Search for the Nile
The Search for the Nile
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
7.0
Lady Sings the Blues
Diana Ross
Winner
6.9
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean
Victoria Principal
7.7
What's Up, Doc?
Madeline Kahn
The Great Waltz
The Great Waltz
Mary Costa
7.5
Cabaret
Marisa Berenson
You'll Like My Mother
You'll Like My Mother
Sian Barbara Allen
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
7.2
Butterflies Are Free
Edward Albert
Winner
When the Legends Die
When the Legends Die
Frederic Forrest
6.8
Slaughterhouse-Five
Michael Sacks
Young Winston
Young Winston
Simon Ward
Sounder
Sounder
Kevin Hooks
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Samuel Goldwyn
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Kelley Miles
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Jane Fonda
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Marlon Brando
Winner
