Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 2009

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2009

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 11 January 2009
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Winner
All nominees
The Reader 7.8
The Reader
Frost/Nixon 7.3
Frost/Nixon
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Revolutionary Road 7.3
Revolutionary Road
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Vicky Cristina Barcelona 7.1
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Winner
All nominees
Mamma Mia! 7.1
Mamma Mia!
Happy-Go-Lucky 6.7
Happy-Go-Lucky
Burn After Reading 7.1
Burn After Reading
In Bruges 7.7
In Bruges
Golden Globe / Best Director
Danny Boyle
Danny Boyle
Slumdog Millionaire
Winner
All nominees
Sam Mendes
Sam Mendes
Revolutionary Road
David Fincher
David Fincher
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Ron Howard
Ron Howard
Frost/Nixon
Stephen Daldry
Stephen Daldry
The Reader
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke
The Wrestler
Winner
Gabriel Byrne
Gabriel Byrne
In Treatment
Winner
All nominees
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
The Tudors
Michael C. Hall
Michael C. Hall
Dexter
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm
Mad Men
Hugh Laurie
Hugh Laurie
House M.D.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Revolutionary Road
Frank Langella
Frank Langella
Frost/Nixon
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
30 Rock
Winner
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell
In Bruges
Winner
All nominees
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
In Bruges
Tony Shalhoub
Tony Shalhoub
Monk
David Duchovny
David Duchovny
Californication
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Kevin Connolly
Kevin Connolly
Entourage
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Last Chance Harvey
Steve Carell
Steve Carell
The Office
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Revolutionary Road
Winner
All nominees
Kristin Scott Thomas
Kristin Scott Thomas
I've Loved You So Long
Changeling
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Doubt
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Rachel Getting Married
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Sally Hawkins
Sally Hawkins
Happy-Go-Lucky
Winner
All nominees
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Last Chance Harvey
Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Mamma Mia!
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Burn After Reading
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
The Reader
Winner
All nominees
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
The Wrestler
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Doubt
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Doubt
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
Simon Beaufoy
Winner
All nominees
Frost/Nixon 7.3
Frost/Nixon
Peter Morgan
Doubt 7.5
Doubt
John Patrick Shanley
The Reader 7.8
The Reader
Devid Hea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Eric Roth, Robin Swicord
Golden Globe / Best Song
The Wrestler 7.7
The Wrestler
Bruce Springsteen Song: "The Wrestler"
Winner
All nominees
Cadillac Records 7.2
Cadillac Records
Beyonce Knowles, Ian Dench, Amanda Ghost, Scott McFarnon, James Dring, Jody Street Song: "Once in a Lifetime"
Bolt 7.5
Bolt
Jeffrey Steele, Miley Cyrus Song: "I Thought I Lost You"
Gran Torino 7.9
Gran Torino
Clint Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood, Michael Stevens, Jamie Cullum Song: "Gran Torino"
WALL·E 8.5
WALL·E
Thomas Newman, Piter Gabriel Song: "Down to Earth"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Slumdog Millionaire 8.1
Slumdog Millionaire
A.R. Rahman
Winner
All nominees
Frost/Nixon 7.3
Frost/Nixon
Hans Zimmer
Changeling 7.6
Changeling The Changeling
Clint Eastwood
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 8.1
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Alexandre Desplat
Defiance 7.6
Defiance
James Newton Howard
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Waltz with Bashir 7.6
Waltz with Bashir
Israel
Winner
All nominees
The Baader Meinhof Complex 8.0
The Baader Meinhof Complex Der Baader Meinhof Komplex
Germany
Gomorrah 7.2
Gomorrah Gomorra
Italy
I've Loved You So Long 7.3
I've Loved You So Long Il y a longtemps que je t'aime
France
Everlasting Moments 7.4
Everlasting Moments Maria Larssons eviga ögonblick
Sweden/Denmark
Golden Globe / Best Animated Film
WALL·E 8.5
WALL·E
Winner
All nominees
Bolt 7.5
Bolt
Kung Fu Panda 8.0
Kung Fu Panda
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Winner
All nominees
House M.D.
House M.D.
Dexter 8.9
Dexter
True Blood 7.8
True Blood
In Treatment 7.8
In Treatment
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
30 Rock
30 Rock
Winner
All nominees
Weeds 8.6
Weeds
The Office 8.8
The Office
Californication 8.0
Californication
Entourage
Entourage
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin
True Blood
Winner
All nominees
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
The Closer
January Jones
January Jones
Mad Men
Sally Field
Sally Field
Brothers & Sisters
Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Tina Fey
Tina Fey
30 Rock
Winner
All nominees
America Ferrera
America Ferrera
Ugly Betty
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
The Starter Wife
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate
Samantha Who?
Mary-Louise Parker
Mary-Louise Parker
Weeds
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Adams 8.8
John Adams
Winner
All nominees
Bernard and Doris 6.5
Bernard and Doris
Cranford
Cranford
Recount 7.4
Recount
A Raisin in the Sun A Raisin in the Sun
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti
John Adams
Winner
All nominees
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
Bernard and Doris
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland
24: Redemption
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
Recount
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Linney
Laura Linney
John Adams
Winner
All nominees
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Cranford
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Coco Chanel
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Bernard and Doris
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
An American Crime
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
John Adams
Winner
All nominees
Denis Leary
Denis Leary
Recount
Blair Underwood
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris
How I Met Your Mother
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven
Entourage
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern
Winner
All nominees
Brothers & Sisters
Brothers & Sisters
Rachel Griffiths
Dianne Wiest
Cranford
Cranford
Eileen Atkins
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Heath Ledger
Heath Ledger
The Dark Knight Posthumously. The award was accepted by Christopher Nolan on Heath Ledger's behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Doubt
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
The Duchess
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Tropic Thunder
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Tropic Thunder
Miss Golden Globe
Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis
(Originally announced for the 2008 ceremony.)
Winner
