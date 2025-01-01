Menu
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 1971
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1971
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
5 February 1971
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
6.9
Love Story
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Airport
7.9
Patton
7.4
Five Easy Pieces
I Never Sang for My Father
I Never Sang for My Father
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
7.4
MASH
M.A.S.H.
Winner
All nominees
Diary of a Mad Housewife
Diary of a Mad Housewife
Darling Lili
Darling Lili
Scrooge
Scrooge
Lovers and Other Strangers
Lovers and Other Strangers
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Arthur Hiller
Love Story
Winner
All nominees
Robert Altman
MASH
Ken Russell
Women in Love
Bob Rafelson
Five Easy Pieces
Franklin Dzh. Shaffner
Patton
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
George C. Scott
Patton
Winner
All nominees
Melvyn Douglas
I Never Sang for My Father
Ryan O'Neal
Love Story
Jack Nicholson
Five Easy Pieces
James Earl Jones
The Great White Hope
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Albert Finney
Scrooge
Winner
All nominees
Richard Benjamin
Diary of a Mad Housewife
Jack Lemmon
The Out of Towners
Donald Sutherland
MASH
Elliott Gould
MASH
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Ali MacGraw
Love Story
Winner
All nominees
Faye Dunaway
Puzzle of a Downfall Child
Glenda Jackson
Women in Love
Melina Mercouri
Promise at Dawn
Sarah Miles
Ryan's Daughter
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Carrie Snodgress
Diary of a Mad Housewife
Winner
All nominees
Barbra Streisand
The Owl and the Pussycat
Julie Andrews
Darling Lili
Angela Lansbury
Something for Everyone
Sandy Dennis
The Out of Towners
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
John Mills
Ryan's Daughter
Winner
All nominees
John Marley
Love Story
Trevor Howard
Ryan's Daughter
Chief Dan George
Little Big Man
George Kennedy
Airport
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Maureen Stapleton
Airport
Tied with Karen Black for Five Easy Pieces (1970).
Winner
Karen Blek
Five Easy Pieces
Tied with Maureen Stapleton for Airport (1970).
Winner
All nominees
Sally Kellerman
MASH
Lee Grant
The Landlord
Tina Chen
The Hawaiians
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
6.9
Love Story
Erich Segal
Winner
All nominees
Scrooge
Scrooge
Leslie Bricusse
7.2
Husbands
John Cassavetes
7.4
Five Easy Pieces
Carole Eastman, Bob Rafelson
7.4
MASH
M.A.S.H.
Ring Lardner Jr.
7.4
Five Easy Pieces
Carole Eastman, Bob Rafelson
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
Darling Lili
Darling Lili
Henry Mancini, Johnny Mercer
Song: "Whistling Away the Dark"
Winner
All nominees
Scrooge
Scrooge
Leslie Bricusse
Song: "Thank You Very Much"
Pieces of Dreams
Pieces of Dreams
Marilyn Bergman, Michel Legrand, Alan Bergman
Song: "Pieces of Dreams"
Madron
Madron
Riz Ortolani, Arthur Hamilton
Song: "Till Love Touches Your Life"
5.9
Little Fauss and Big Halsy
Song: "Ballad of Little Fauss and Big Halsey"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
6.9
Love Story
Francis Lai
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Cromwell
Frank Cordell
6.7
Wuthering Heights
Michel Legrand
Scrooge
Scrooge
Leslie Bricusse, Ian Fraser, Herbert W. Spencer
Scrooge
Scrooge
Leslie Bricusse, Ian Fraser, Herbert W. Spencer
6.6
Airport
Alfred Newman
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
6.8
Rider on the Rain
Le passager de la pluie
France
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion
Indagine su un cittadino al di sopra di ogni sospetto
Italy
7.8
The Confession
L'aveu
France
The Customer of the Off Season
Ore'ach B'Onah Metah
France/Israel
7.1
Borsalino
France/Italy
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Carol Burnett Show
The Carol Burnett Show
Winner
All nominees
The Courtship of Eddie's Father
The Courtship of Eddie's Father
Family Affair
Семейное дело
The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour
The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour
The Partridge Family
The Partridge Family
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Drama
Peter Graves
Mission: Impossible
Winner
All nominees
Chad Everett
Medical Center
Burt Reynolds
Dan August
Mike Connors
Mannix
Robert Young
Marcus Welby, M.D.
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Flip Wilson
Flip
Winner
All nominees
Danny Thomas
Make Room for Granddaddy
Hershel Bernardi
Arnie
David Frost
The David Frost Show
Merv Griffin
The Merv Griffin Show
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Peggy Lipton
Mod Squad
Winner
All nominees
Denis Nikolas
Room 222
Amanda Blake
Gunsmoke
Linda Cristal
The High Chaparral
Ivet Mimo
The Most Deadly Game
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Mary Tyler Moore
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Winner
All nominees
Shirley Jones
The Partridge Family
Juliet Mills
Nanny and the Professor
Elizabeth Montgomery
Bewitched
Carol Burnett
The Carol Burnett Show
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
James Brolin
Marcus Welby, M.D.
Winner
All nominees
Tige Andrews
Mod Squad
Zalman King
The Young Lawyers
Henry Gibson
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In
Michael Constantine
Room 222
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gail Fisher
Mannix
Winner
All nominees
Miyoshi Umeki
The Courtship of Eddie's Father
Lesley Ann Warren
Mission: Impossible
Karen Valentine
Room 222
Sue Ane Langdon
Arnie
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best English-Language Foreign Film
7.1
Women in Love
UK
Winner
All nominees
Act of the Heart
Act of the Heart
Canada
Aru heishi no kake
Aru heishi no kake
Japan
The Virgin and the Gypsy
The Virgin and the Gypsy
UK
The Hero
Bloomfield
UK/Israel
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Show - Drama
Medical Center
Medical Center
Winner
All nominees
Marcus Welby, M.D.
Marcus Welby, M.D.
Mod Squad
The Mod Squad
The Bold Ones: The Senator
The Bold Ones: The Senator
The Young Lawyers
The Young Lawyers
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Diary of a Mad Housewife
Diary of a Mad Housewife
Carrie Snodgress
Winner
All nominees
The Great White Hope
The Great White Hope
Jane Alexander
Jenny
Jenny
Marlo Thomas
I Love My Wife
I Love My Wife
Angel Tompkins
Pussycat, Pussycat, I Love You
Pussycat, Pussycat, I Love You
Anna Kolder-Marshall
6.8
The Liberation of L.B. Jones
Lola Falana
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
The Great White Hope
The Great White Hope
James Earl Jones
Winner
All nominees
Promise at Dawn
Promise at Dawn
Assi Dayan
Diary of a Mad Housewife
Diary of a Mad Housewife
Frank Langella
The Boys in the Band
The Boys in the Band
Kenneth Nelson
Norwood
Norwood
Joe Namath
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Frank Sinatra
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Anne Archer
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Barbra Streisand
Winner
All nominees
Sophia Loren
Show all nominees
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Clint Eastwood
Winner
All nominees
Sidney Poitier
Show all nominees
