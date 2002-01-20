Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 2002

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2002

Site International Ballroom, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 20 January 2002
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Mulholland Dr. 7.7
Mulholland Dr.
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Watch trailer
The Man Who Wasn't There 8.0
The Man Who Wasn't There
In the Bedroom 7.4
In the Bedroom
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Shrek 8.3
Shrek
Watch trailer
Bridget Jones's Diary 7.4
Bridget Jones's Diary
Legally Blonde 6.6
Legally Blonde
Gosford Park 7.6
Gosford Park
Golden Globe / Best Director
Robert Altman
Robert Altman
Gosford Park
Winner
All nominees
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
David Lynch
David Lynch
Mulholland Dr.
Peter Jackson
Peter Jackson
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Baz Luhrmann
Baz Luhrmann
Moulin Rouge!
Ron Howard
Ron Howard
A Beautiful Mind
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
A Beautiful Mind
Winner
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland
24
Winner
All nominees
The Shipping News
James Gandolfini
James Gandolfini
The Sopranos
Simon Baker
Simon Baker
The Guardian
Peter Krause
Peter Krause
Six Feet Under
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
Training Day
Ali
Billy Bob Thornton
Billy Bob Thornton
The Man Who Wasn't There
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
The West Wing
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
The Royal Tenenbaums
Winner
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen
Spin City
Winner
All nominees
Eric McCormack
Eric McCormack
Will & Grace
Kate & Leopold
Billy Bob Thornton
Billy Bob Thornton
Bandits
Frankie Muniz
Malcolm in the Middle
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Frasier
John Cameron Mitchell
John Cameron Mitchell
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Tom Cavanagh
Ed
Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor
Moulin Rouge!
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Sissy Spacek
Sissy Spacek
In the Bedroom
Winner
All nominees
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
The Deep End
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Iris
Monster's Ball
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
The Others
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Moulin Rouge!
Winner
All nominees
Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Bridget Jones's Diary
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Bandits
Thora Birch
Thora Birch
Ghost World
Legally Blonde
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly
A Beautiful Mind
Winner
All nominees
Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei
In the Bedroom
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Gosford Park
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Iris
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
Gosford Park
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Vanilla Sky
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Akiva Goldsman
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Man Who Wasn't There 8.0
The Man Who Wasn't There
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Memento 7.9
Memento
Christopher Nolan
Watch trailer
Mulholland Dr. 7.7
Mulholland Dr.
David Lynch
Watch trailer
Gosford Park 7.6
Gosford Park
Julian Fellowes
Golden Globe / Best Song
Kate & Leopold 7.2
Kate & Leopold
Sting Song: "Until..."
Winner
All nominees
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
Diane Warren Song: "There You'll Be"
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Enya Song: "May It Be"
Watch trailer
Vanilla Sky 7.3
Vanilla Sky
Paul McCartney Song: "Vanilla Sky"
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
David Baerwald Song: "Come What May"
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Craig Armstrong
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Shipping News 6.9
The Shipping News
Christopher Young
Pearl Harbor 6.4
Pearl Harbor
Hans Zimmer
Mulholland Dr. 7.7
Mulholland Dr.
Angelo Badalamenti
Watch trailer
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
A Beautiful Mind
James Horner
Watch trailer
Ali 6.8
Ali
Pieter Bourke, Lisa Gerrard
Watch trailer
A.I. Artificial Intelligence 7.3
A.I. Artificial Intelligence Artificial Intelligence: AI
John Williams
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Howard Shore
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
No Man's Land 7.9
No Man's Land
Bosnia
Winner
All nominees
Amélie 7.9
Amélie Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
France
Watch trailer
Y Tu Mamá También 7.6
Y Tu Mamá También Y tu mama tambien
Mexico
Behind the Sun 7.6
Behind the Sun Abril Despedaçado
Brazil
Monsoon Wedding 7.3
Monsoon Wedding
India
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
Winner
All nominees
24
24
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Alias 8.4
Alias
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Winner
All nominees
Friends 8.2
Friends
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner
Alias
Winner
All nominees
Edie Falco
Edie Falco
The Sopranos
Marg Helgenberger
Marg Helgenberger
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Lauren Graham
Lauren Graham
Gilmore Girls
Amy Brenneman
Amy Brenneman
Judging Amy
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
The Sopranos
Sela Ward
Sela Ward
Once and Again
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City
Winner
All nominees
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
Will & Grace
Jane Kaczmarek
Malcolm in the Middle
Calista Flockhart
Calista Flockhart
Ally McBeal
Heather Locklear
Heather Locklear
Spin City
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Band of Brothers 8.1
Band of Brothers
Winner
All nominees
Anne Frank: The Whole Story Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Wit Wit
Conspiracy 7.6
Conspiracy
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
James Dean
Winner
All nominees
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Barry Pepper
Barry Pepper
61*
Damian Lewis
Damian Lewis
Band of Brothers
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Conspiracy
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Winner
All nominees
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Wit
Hannah Taylor Gordon
Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Leelee Sobieski
Leelee Sobieski
Uprising
Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies
The Mists of Avalon
Bridget Fonda
Bridget Fonda
After Amy
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci
Conspiracy
Winner
All nominees
Ron Livingston
Ron Livingston
Band of Brothers
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford
The West Wing
John Corbett
John Corbett
Sex and the City
Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes
Will & Grace
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
Rachel Griffiths
Winner
All nominees
Friends 8.2
Friends
Jennifer Aniston
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Tammy Blanchard
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent
Iris
Winner
All nominees
Jude Law
Jude Law
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Ali
Hayden Christensen
Hayden Christensen
Life as a House
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi
Ghost World
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
Sexy Beast
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Haley Giraldo
Winner
