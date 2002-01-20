Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 2002
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2002
Site
International Ballroom, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date
20 January 2002
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.7
Mulholland Dr.
Watch trailer
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Watch trailer
8.0
The Man Who Wasn't There
7.4
In the Bedroom
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.3
Shrek
Watch trailer
7.4
Bridget Jones's Diary
6.6
Legally Blonde
7.6
Gosford Park
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Robert Altman
Gosford Park
Winner
All nominees
Steven Spielberg
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
David Lynch
Mulholland Dr.
Peter Jackson
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Baz Luhrmann
Moulin Rouge!
Ron Howard
A Beautiful Mind
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Russell Crowe
A Beautiful Mind
Winner
Kiefer Sutherland
24
Winner
All nominees
The Shipping News
James Gandolfini
The Sopranos
Simon Baker
The Guardian
Peter Krause
Six Feet Under
Denzel Washington
Training Day
Ali
Billy Bob Thornton
The Man Who Wasn't There
Martin Sheen
The West Wing
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Gene Hackman
The Royal Tenenbaums
Winner
Charlie Sheen
Spin City
Winner
All nominees
Eric McCormack
Will & Grace
Kate & Leopold
Billy Bob Thornton
Bandits
Frankie Muniz
Malcolm in the Middle
Kelsey Grammer
Frasier
John Cameron Mitchell
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Tom Cavanagh
Ed
Ewan McGregor
Moulin Rouge!
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Sissy Spacek
In the Bedroom
Winner
All nominees
Tilda Swinton
The Deep End
Judi Dench
Iris
Monster's Ball
Nicole Kidman
The Others
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nicole Kidman
Moulin Rouge!
Winner
All nominees
Renée Zellweger
Bridget Jones's Diary
Cate Blanchett
Bandits
Thora Birch
Ghost World
Legally Blonde
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Jennifer Connelly
A Beautiful Mind
Winner
All nominees
Marisa Tomei
In the Bedroom
Helen Mirren
Gosford Park
Kate Winslet
Iris
Maggie Smith
Gosford Park
Cameron Diaz
Vanilla Sky
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
8.4
A Beautiful Mind
Akiva Goldsman
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
The Man Who Wasn't There
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
7.9
Memento
Christopher Nolan
Watch trailer
7.7
Mulholland Dr.
David Lynch
Watch trailer
7.6
Gosford Park
Julian Fellowes
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
7.2
Kate & Leopold
Sting
Song: "Until..."
Winner
All nominees
6.4
Pearl Harbor
Diane Warren
Song: "There You'll Be"
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Enya
Song: "May It Be"
Watch trailer
7.3
Vanilla Sky
Paul McCartney
Song: "Vanilla Sky"
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
David Baerwald
Song: "Come What May"
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Craig Armstrong
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.9
The Shipping News
Christopher Young
6.4
Pearl Harbor
Hans Zimmer
7.7
Mulholland Dr.
Angelo Badalamenti
Watch trailer
8.4
A Beautiful Mind
James Horner
Watch trailer
6.8
Ali
Pieter Bourke, Lisa Gerrard
Watch trailer
6.8
Ali
Pieter Bourke, Lisa Gerrard
Watch trailer
7.3
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence: AI
John Williams
8.8
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Howard Shore
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.9
No Man's Land
Bosnia
Winner
All nominees
7.9
Amélie
Le Fabuleux destin d Amelie Poulain
France
Watch trailer
7.6
Y Tu Mamá También
Y tu mama tambien
Mexico
7.6
Behind the Sun
Abril Despedaçado
Brazil
7.3
Monsoon Wedding
India
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
8.7
Six Feet Under
Winner
All nominees
24
8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
8.7
The Sopranos
9.2
The West Wing
8.4
Alias
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
7.4
Sex and the City
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Friends
8.3
Frasier
7.2
Will & Grace
Ally McBeal
Ally McBeal
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Jennifer Garner
Alias
Winner
All nominees
Edie Falco
The Sopranos
Marg Helgenberger
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Lauren Graham
Gilmore Girls
Amy Brenneman
Judging Amy
Lorraine Bracco
The Sopranos
Sela Ward
Once and Again
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City
Winner
All nominees
Debra Messing
Will & Grace
Jane Kaczmarek
Malcolm in the Middle
Calista Flockhart
Ally McBeal
Heather Locklear
Spin City
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
8.1
Band of Brothers
Winner
All nominees
Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Wit
Wit
7.6
Conspiracy
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
James Dean
Winner
All nominees
Ben Kingsley
Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Barry Pepper
61*
Damian Lewis
Band of Brothers
Kenneth Branagh
Conspiracy
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Judy Davis
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Winner
All nominees
Emma Thompson
Wit
Hannah Taylor Gordon
Anne Frank: The Whole Story
Leelee Sobieski
Uprising
Julianna Margulies
The Mists of Avalon
Bridget Fonda
After Amy
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Stanley Tucci
Conspiracy
Winner
All nominees
Ron Livingston
Band of Brothers
Bradley Whitford
The West Wing
John Corbett
Sex and the City
Sean Hayes
Will & Grace
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
8.7
Six Feet Under
Rachel Griffiths
Winner
8.7
Six Feet Under
Rachel Griffiths
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Friends
Jennifer Aniston
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Tammy Blanchard
9.2
The West Wing
Allison Janney
7.2
Will & Grace
Megan Mullally
9.2
The West Wing
Allison Janney
8.2
Friends
Jennifer Aniston
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows
Tammy Blanchard
7.2
Will & Grace
Megan Mullally
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Jim Broadbent
Iris
Winner
All nominees
Jude Law
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Jon Voight
Ali
Hayden Christensen
Life as a House
Steve Buscemi
Ghost World
Ben Kingsley
Sexy Beast
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Harrison Ford
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Haley Giraldo
Winner
