Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1980

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1980

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 26 January 1980
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Kramer vs. Kramer 7.8
Kramer vs. Kramer Kramer Vs. Kramer
Winner
All nominees
Apocalypse Now 7.8
Apocalypse Now
Norma Rae 7.3
Norma Rae
Manhattan 7.6
Manhattan
The China Syndrome 7.4
The China Syndrome
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Breaking Away 7.7
Breaking Away
Winner
All nominees
10 6.1
10
Hair 7.2
Hair
Being There 7.9
Being There
The Rose The Rose
Golden Globe / Best Director
Francis Ford Coppola
Francis Ford Coppola
Apocalypse Now
Winner
All nominees
James Bridges
The China Syndrome
Robert Benton
Robert Benton
Kramer vs. Kramer
Peter Yates
Breaking Away
Hal Ashby
Hal Ashby
Being There
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Kramer vs. Kramer
Winner
All nominees
James Woods
James Woods
The Onion Field
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
The China Syndrome
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
The Champ
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
...And Justice for All
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Peter Sellers
Peter Sellers
Being There
Winner
All nominees
George Hamilton
Love at First Bite
Roy Scheider
Roy Scheider
All That Jazz
Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
Starting Over
Dudley Moore
10
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Sally Field
Sally Field
Norma Rae
Winner
All nominees
Jill Clayburgh
Luna
Lisa Eichhorn
Yanks
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
The China Syndrome
Marsha Mason
Promises in the Dark
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Bette Midler
Bette Midler
The Rose
Winner
All nominees
Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
10
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Being There
Jill Clayburgh
Starting Over
Marsha Mason
Chapter Two
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Apocalypse Now Tied with Melvyn Douglas for Being There (1979).
Winner
Melvyn Douglas
Melvyn Douglas
Being There Tied with Robert Duvall for Apocalypse Now (1979).
Winner
All nominees
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
A Little Romance
Justin Henry
Kramer vs. Kramer
Frederic Forrest
The Rose
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Kramer vs. Kramer
Winner
All nominees
Kathleen Beller
Promises in the Dark
Valerie Harper
Chapter Two
Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen
Starting Over
Jane Alexander
Kramer vs. Kramer
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Kramer vs. Kramer 7.8
Kramer vs. Kramer Kramer Vs. Kramer
Robert Benton
Winner
All nominees
Norma Rae 7.3
Norma Rae
Harriet Frank Jr., Irving Ravetch
Being There 7.9
Being There
Ezhi Kosinski
Breaking Away 7.7
Breaking Away
Steve Tesich
The China Syndrome 7.4
The China Syndrome
James Bridges, T.S. Cook, Mike Gray
Golden Globe / Best Song
The Rose The Rose
Amanda McBroom Song: "The Rose"
Winner
All nominees
Starting Over Starting Over
Carole Bayer Sager, Marvin Hamlisch Song: "Better Than Ever"
The Main Event 5.6
The Main Event
Paul Jabara, Bruce Roberts Song: "The Main Event"
The Muppet Movie 8.1
The Muppet Movie
Kenny Ascher, Paul Williams Song: "Rainbow Connection"
Ice Castles Ice Castles
Carole Bayer Sager, Marvin Hamlisch Song: "Theme from Ice Castles (Through the Eyes of Love)"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Apocalypse Now 7.8
Apocalypse Now
Francis Ford Coppola, Carmine Coppola
Winner
All nominees
10 6.1
10
Henry Mancini
Star Trek: The Motion Picture 6.4
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Jerry Goldsmith
A Little Romance A Little Romance
Georges Delerue
The Black Stallion The Black Stallion
Carmine Coppola
Alien 8.4
Alien
Jerry Goldsmith
Watch trailer
The Amityville Horror 6.2
The Amityville Horror
Lalo Schifrin
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
La Cage aux Folles 7.2
La Cage aux Folles La Cage aux folles
France/Italy
Winner
All nominees
The Europeans 6.1
The Europeans
Great Britain
The Marriage of Maria Braun 7.6
The Marriage of Maria Braun he der Maria Braun, Die
West Germany
Till Marriage Do Us Part 6.6
Till Marriage Do Us Part Mio Dio come sono caduta in basso!
Italy
Soldier of Orange 7.6
Soldier of Orange Soldaat van Oranje
The Netherlands
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Winner
All nominees
The Rockford Files The Rockford Files
Backstairs at the White House Backstairs at the White House
Dallas Dallas
Roots: The Next Generations Roots: The Next Generations
Centennial Centennial
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Taxi Taxi
Tied with Alice (1976).
Winner
Alice Alice
Tied with Taxi (1978).
Winner
All nominees
The Associates The Associates
The Love Boat The Love Boat
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Drama
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
Lou Grant
Winner
All nominees
James Garner
James Garner
The Rockford Files
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
Blind Ambition
Richard Chamberlain
Richard Chamberlain
Centennial
Robert Urich
Vega$
Robert Wagner
Robert Wagner
Hart to Hart
Erik Estrada
CHiPs
John Houseman
The Paper Chase
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H
Winner
All nominees
Wilfrid Hyde-White
The Associates
John Ritter
Three's Company
Judd Hirsch
Judd Hirsch
Taxi
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Mork & Mindy
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
From Here to Eternity
Winner
All nominees
Barbara Bel Geddes
Dallas
Stefanie Powers
Hart to Hart
Kate Mulgrew
Mrs. Columbo
Sada Thompson
Family
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Linda Lavin
Alice
Winner
All nominees
Loretta Swit
M*A*S*H
Donna Pescow
Angie
Penny Marshall
Penny Marshall
Laverne & Shirley
Jean Stapleton
All in the Family
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
All Quiet on the Western Front 7.3
All Quiet on the Western Front
Winner
All nominees
Elvis 6.9
Elvis
Friendly Fire Friendly Fire
The Miracle Worker The Miracle Worker
Like Normal People Like Normal People
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Vic Tayback
Alice Tied with Danny DeVito for Taxi (1978).
Winner
Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Taxi Tied with Vic Tayback for Alice (1976).
Winner
All nominees
Jeff Conaway
Taxi
David Doyle
Charlie's Angels
Tony Danza
Taxi
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Polly Holliday
Alice
Winner
All nominees
Linda Kelsey
Lou Grant
Loni Anderson
WKRP in Cincinnati
Marilu Henner
Taxi
Beth Howland
Alice
Golden Globe / New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
The Rose The Rose
Bette Midler
Winner
All nominees
Ice Castles Ice Castles
Lynn-Holly Johnson
Yanks 6.1
Yanks
Lisa Eichhorn
10 6.1
10
Bo Derek
Goldengirl Goldengirl
Susan Anton
Golden Globe / New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
The Champ 6.9
The Champ
Ricky Schroder
Winner
All nominees
Hair 7.2
Hair
Treat Williams
Players Players
Dean Paul Martin
Kramer vs. Kramer 7.8
Kramer vs. Kramer Kramer Vs. Kramer
Justin Henry
Breaking Away 7.7
Breaking Away
Dennis Christopher
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Kym Karath
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Roger Moore
Roger Moore
Winner
