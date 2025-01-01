Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1957

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1957

Site Cocoanut Grove, Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 28 February 1957
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Around the World in 80 Days 6.8
Around the World in 80 Days Around the World in Eighty Days
Winner
All nominees
War and Peace 7.0
War and Peace
The Rainmaker 6.9
The Rainmaker
Lust for Life 7.4
Lust for Life
Giant 7.6
Giant
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
The King and I 7.6
The King and I
Winner
All nominees
Bus Stop 6.1
Bus Stop
The Solid Gold Cadillac The Solid Gold Cadillac
The Teahouse of the August Moon 6.7
The Teahouse of the August Moon
The Opposite Sex The Opposite Sex
Golden Globe / Best Director
Elia Kazan
Elia Kazan
Baby Doll
Winner
All nominees
King Vidor
War and Peace
Michael Anderson
Michael Anderson
Around the World in 80 Days
George Stevens
Giant
Vincente Minnelli
Vincente Minnelli
Lust for Life
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Lust for Life
Winner
All nominees
Charlton Heston
The Ten Commandments
Karl Malden
Baby Doll
Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
The Rainmaker
Gary Cooper
Gary Cooper
Friendly Persuasion
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Cantinflas
Around the World in 80 Days
Winner
All nominees
Danny Kaye
The Court Jester
Glenn Ford
Glenn Ford
The Teahouse of the August Moon
Yul Brynner
Yul Brynner
The King and I
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
The Teahouse of the August Moon
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman
Anastasia
Winner
All nominees
Helen Hayes
Anastasia
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
The Rainmaker
Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn
War and Peace
Kerrol Beyker
Baby Doll
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr
The King and I
Winner
All nominees
Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds
Bundle of Joy
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe
Bus Stop
Judy Holliday
The Solid Gold Cadillac
Machiko Kyō
The Teahouse of the August Moon
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Earl Holliman
The Rainmaker
Winner
All nominees
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Lust for Life
Eli Wallach
Baby Doll
Eddie Albert
The Teahouse of the August Moon
Oskar Homolka
War and Peace
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Eileen Heckart
The Bad Seed
Winner
All nominees
Mildred Dunnock
Baby Doll
Marjorie Main
Friendly Persuasion
Dorothy Malone
Dorothy Malone
Written on the Wind
Patty McCormack
The Bad Seed
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
The Rose on His Arm Taiyô to bara
Japan. Together with Valkoinen peura (1952), Vor Sonnenuntergang (1956), To koritsi me ta mavra (1956) and War and Peace (1956).
Winner
The White Reindeer 6.9
The White Reindeer Valkoinen peura
Finland. Together with Vor Sonnenuntergang (1956), To koritsi me ta mavra (1956), Taiyô to bara (1956) and War and Peace (1956).
Winner
Before Sundown Vor Sonnenuntergang
Germany. Together with Valkoinen peura (1952), To koritsi me ta mavra (1956), Taiyô to bara (1956) and War and Peace (1956).
Winner
War and Peace 7.0
War and Peace
Italy. Together with Valkoinen peura (1952), Vor Sonnenuntergang (1956), To koritsi me ta mavra (1956) and Taiyô to bara (1956).
Winner
A Girl in Black To koritsi me ta mavra
Greece. Together with Valkoinen peura (1952), Vor Sonnenuntergang (1956), Taiyô to bara (1956) and War and Peace (1956).
Winner
Golden Globe / Best English-Language Foreign Film
Richard III 7.1
Richard III
UK
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Film Promoting International Understanding
Battle Hymn Battle Hymn
Winner
All nominees
Friendly Persuasion Friendly Persuasion
The Teahouse of the August Moon 6.7
The Teahouse of the August Moon
The Brave One 6.6
The Brave One
The King and I 7.6
The King and I
Golden Globe / Foreign Newcomer - Female
Taina Elg
Finland
Winner
Golden Globe / Foreign Newcomer - Male
Jacques Bergerac
France
Winner
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Baby Doll 7.3
Baby Doll
Kerrol Beyker
Winner
Giant 7.6
Giant
Kerrol Beyker
Winner
The Girl Can't Help It The Girl Can't Help It
Jayne Mansfield
Winner
Rebel Without a Cause 7.1
Rebel Without a Cause
Natalie Wood
Winner
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Friendly Persuasion Friendly Persuasion
Anthony Perkins
Winner
The Silver Chalice 4.6
The Silver Chalice
Paul Newman
Winner
Tea and Sympathy Tea and Sympathy
Dzhon Kerr
Winner
Golden Globe / Television Achievement
The Mickey Mouse Club The Mickey Mouse Club
Together with Cheyenne (1955), Playhouse 90 (1956), Matinee Theater (1955) and This Is Your Life (1950).
Winner
Playhouse 90 Playhouse 90
Together with The Mickey Mouse Club (1955), Cheyenne (1955), Matinee Theater (1955) and This Is Your Life (1950).
Winner
Matinee Theatre Matinee Theater
Together with The Mickey Mouse Club (1955), Cheyenne (1955), Playhouse 90 (1956) and This Is Your Life (1950).
Winner
Cheyenne Cheyenne
Together with The Mickey Mouse Club (1955), Playhouse 90 (1956), Matinee Theater (1955) and This Is Your Life (1950).
Winner
This Is Your Life This Is Your Life
Together with The Mickey Mouse Club (1955), Cheyenne (1955), Playhouse 90 (1956) and Matinee Theater (1955).
Winner
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Mervyn LeRoy
Winner
Special Award
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Kim Novak
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
James Dean
James Dean
Posthumously.
Winner
Hollywood Citizenship Award
Ronald Reygan
Winner
