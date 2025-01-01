Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1949

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1949

Site Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 16 March 1949
Golden Globe / Best Director
John Huston
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Walter Huston
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Ellen Corby
I Remember Mama
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
The Search 7.8
The Search
Richard Schweizer
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
The Red Shoes 8.1
The Red Shoes
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Hamlet 7.9
Hamlet
England
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Actor
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Hamlet
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Actress
Jane Wyman
Johnny Belinda
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Cinematography
The Pearl La perla
Gabriel Figueroa
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Film Promoting International Understanding
The Search 7.8
The Search
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Picture
Johnny Belinda Johnny Belinda
Tied with The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948).
Winner
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre 8.3
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Tied with Johnny Belinda (1948).
Winner
Special Award
The Search 7.8
The Search
Ivan Jandl For the best juvenile actor.
Winner
