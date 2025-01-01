Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 1989
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1989
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
28 January 1989
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
8.1
Rain Man
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.7
The Accidental Tourist
7.6
Running on Empty
6.6
The Unbearable Lightness of Being
6.9
Mississippi Burning
7.2
Gorillas in the Mist
Gorillas in the Mist: The Story of Dian Fossey
6.9
A Cry in the Dark
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
6.8
Working Girl
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Big
7.5
Midnight Run
7.5
A Fish Called Wanda
8.2
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Clint Eastwood
Bird
Winner
All nominees
Mike Nichols
Working Girl
Barry Levinson
Rain Man
Alan Parker
Mississippi Burning
Fred Schepisi
A Cry in the Dark
Sidney Lumet
Running on Empty
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Dustin Hoffman
Rain Man
Winner
Ron Perlman
Beauty and the Beast
Winner
All nominees
Corbin Bernsen
L.A. Law
Forest Whitaker
Bird
Ken Wahl
Wiseguy
Kerrol O’Konnor
In the Heat of the Night
Tom Hulce
Dominick and Eugene
Harry Hamlin
L.A. Law
Gene Hackman
Mississippi Burning
Edward James Olmos
Stand and Deliver
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Judd Hirsch
Dear John
Tied with Richard Mulligan for Empty Nest (1988) and Michael J. Fox for Family Ties (1982).
Winner
Richard Mulligan
Empty Nest
Tied with Judd Hirsch for Dear John (1988) and Michael J. Fox for Family Ties (1982).
Winner
Tom Hanks
Big
Winner
Michael J. Fox
Family Ties
Tied with Judd Hirsch for Dear John (1988) and Richard Mulligan for Empty Nest (1988).
Winner
All nominees
Ted Danson
Cheers
John Cleese
A Fish Called Wanda
John Goodman
Roseanne
Michael Caine
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Robert De Niro
Midnight Run
Tony Danza
Who's the Boss?
Bob Hoskins
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Jodie Foster
The Accused
Tied with Sigourney Weaver for Gorillas in the Mist: The Story of Dian Fossey (1988) and Shirley MacLaine for Madame Sousatzka (1988).
Winner
Sigourney Weaver
Gorillas in the Mist
Tied with Shirley MacLaine for Madame Sousatzka (1988) and Jodie Foster for The Accused (1988).
Winner
Shirley MacLaine
Madame Sousatzka
Tied with Sigourney Weaver for Gorillas in the Mist: The Story of Dian Fossey (1988) and Jodie Foster for The Accused (1988). Shirley MacLaine was not present at the awards ceremony.
Winner
All nominees
Christine Lahti
Running on Empty
Meryl Streep
A Cry in the Dark
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Melanie Griffith
Working Girl
Winner
All nominees
Michelle Pfeiffer
Married to the Mob
Jamie Lee Curtis
A Fish Called Wanda
Amy Irving
Crossing Delancey
Susan Sarandon
Bull Durham
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Sigourney Weaver
Working Girl
Winner
All nominees
Diane Venora
Bird
Sonia Braga
Moon Over Parador
Lena Olin
The Unbearable Lightness of Being
Barbara Hershey
The Last Temptation of Christ
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
7.6
Running on Empty
Naomi Foner Gyllenhaal
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Rain Man
Ron Bass, Barry Morrow
Watch trailer
6.9
A Cry in the Dark
Robert Caswell, Fred Schepisi
6.9
Mississippi Burning
Chris Gerolmo
6.9
A Cry in the Dark
Robert Caswell, Fred Schepisi
6.8
Working Girl
Kevin Wade
8.1
Rain Man
Ron Bass, Barry Morrow
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
5.8
Buster
Phil Collins, Lamont Dozier
Song: "Two Hearts". Tied with "Let the River Run" from Working Girl (1988).
Winner
6.8
Working Girl
Carly Simon
Song: "Let the River Run". Tied with "Two Hearts" from Buster (1988).
Winner
5.8
Buster
Phil Collins, Lamont Dozier
Song: "Two Hearts". Tied with "Let the River Run" from Working Girl (1988).
Winner
All nominees
6.3
Cocktail
Mike Love, Scott McKenzie, Terry Melcher, John Phillips
Song: "Kokomo"
6.9
Oliver & Company
Charlie Midnight, Dan Hartman
Song: "Why Should I Worry?"
6.9
Twins
Skip Scarborough
Song: "Twins"
6.9
Oliver & Company
Charlie Midnight, Dan Hartman
Song: "Why Should I Worry?"
6.3
Cocktail
Mike Love, Scott McKenzie, Terry Melcher, John Phillips
Song: "Kokomo"
7.1
Bull Durham
Johnny Mercer, Bernard Hanighen, Gordon Jenkins
Song: "When a Woman Loves a Man"
7.1
Bull Durham
Johnny Mercer, Bernard Hanighen, Gordon Jenkins
Song: "When a Woman Loves a Man"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
7.2
Gorillas in the Mist
Gorillas in the Mist: The Story of Dian Fossey
Maurice Jarre
Winner
All nominees
6.7
The Accidental Tourist
John Williams
7.1
The Last Temptation of Christ
Piter Gabriel
6.8
The Milagro Beanfield War
Dave Grusin
Madame Sousatzka
Madame Sousatzka
Gerald Gouriet
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.7
Pelle the Conqueror
Pelle the Conqueror / Pelle erobreren
Denmark
Winner
All nominees
6.4
Hanussen
West Germany
7.8
Babette's Feast
Babettes gæstebud
Denmark
7.0
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown
Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios
Spain
7.9
Salaam Bombay!
India
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Thirtysomething
Thirtysomething
Winner
All nominees
Wiseguy
Wiseguy
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
L.A. Law
L.A. Law
Murder, She Wrote
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Wonder Years
The Wonder Years
Winner
All nominees
Roseanne
Roseanne
Murphy Brown
Murphy Brown
Cheers
Cheers
The Golden Girls
The Golden Girls
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Jill Eikenberry
L.A. Law
Winner
All nominees
Sharon Gless
Cagney & Lacey
Susan Dey
L.A. Law
Angela Lansbury
Murder, She Wrote
Linda Hamilton
Beauty and the Beast
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Candice Bergen
Murphy Brown
Winner
All nominees
Roseanne Barr
Roseanne
Bea Arthur
The Golden Girls
Tracey Ullman
The Tracey Ullman Show
Betty White
The Golden Girls
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
War and Remembrance
War and Remembrance
Winner
All nominees
The Murder of Mary Phagan
The Murder of Mary Phagan
Jack the Ripper
Jack the Ripper
Hemingway
Hemingway
The Tenth Man
The Tenth Man
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Ann Jillian
The Ann Jillian Story
Winner
All nominees
Vanessa Redgrave
A Man for All Seasons
JoBeth Williams
Baby M
Jane Seymour
The Woman He Loved
Jane Seymour
War and Remembrance
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Barry Bostwick
War and Remembrance
Tied with John Gielgud for War and Remembrance (1988).
Winner
Michael Caine
Jack the Ripper
Tied with Stacy Keach for Hemingway (1988).
Winner
Stacy Keach
Hemingway
Tied with Michael Caine for Jack the Ripper (1988).
Winner
John Gielgud
War and Remembrance
Tied with Barry Bostwick for War and Remembrance (1988).
Winner
All nominees
Larry Drake
L.A. Law
Kirk Cameron
Growing Pains
The Tenth Man
Richard Chamberlain
The Bourne Identity
Jack Lemmon
The Murder of Mary Phagan
Derek Jacobi
The Tenth Man
Edward James Olmos
Miami Vice
Armand Assante
Jack the Ripper
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Who's the Boss?
Who's the Boss?
Katherine Helmond
Winner
Who's the Boss?
Who's the Boss?
Katherine Helmond
Winner
All nominees
227
227
Jackée Harry
Cheers
Cheers
Rhea Perlman
227
227
Jackée Harry
Cheers
Cheers
Rhea Perlman
Baja Oklahoma
Baja Oklahoma
Swoosie Kurtz
L.A. Law
L.A. Law
Susan Ruttan
L.A. Law
L.A. Law
Susan Ruttan
Baja Oklahoma
Baja Oklahoma
Swoosie Kurtz
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Martin Landau
Tucker: The Man and His Dream
Winner
All nominees
River Phoenix
Running on Empty
Raul Hulia
Moon Over Parador
Alec Guinness
Little Dorrit
Neil Patrick Harris
Clara's Heart
Lou Diamond Phillips
Stand and Deliver
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Doris Day
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Kyle Aletter
Winner
