Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1989

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1989

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 28 January 1989
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Rain Man 8.1
Rain Man
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Accidental Tourist 6.7
The Accidental Tourist
Running on Empty 7.6
Running on Empty
The Unbearable Lightness of Being 6.6
The Unbearable Lightness of Being
Mississippi Burning 6.9
Mississippi Burning
Gorillas in the Mist 7.2
Gorillas in the Mist Gorillas in the Mist: The Story of Dian Fossey
A Cry in the Dark 6.9
A Cry in the Dark
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Working Girl 6.8
Working Girl
Winner
All nominees
Big 7.6
Big
Midnight Run 7.5
Midnight Run
A Fish Called Wanda 7.5
A Fish Called Wanda
Who Framed Roger Rabbit 8.2
Who Framed Roger Rabbit Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
Golden Globe / Best Director
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Bird
Winner
All nominees
Mike Nichols
Mike Nichols
Working Girl
Barry Levinson
Barry Levinson
Rain Man
Alan Parker
Alan Parker
Mississippi Burning
Fred Schepisi
A Cry in the Dark
Sidney Lumet
Sidney Lumet
Running on Empty
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Rain Man
Winner
Ron Perlman
Ron Perlman
Beauty and the Beast
Winner
All nominees
Corbin Bernsen
Corbin Bernsen
L.A. Law
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker
Bird
Ken Wahl
Wiseguy
Kerrol O’Konnor
In the Heat of the Night
Tom Hulce
Dominick and Eugene
Harry Hamlin
L.A. Law
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Mississippi Burning
Edward James Olmos
Edward James Olmos
Stand and Deliver
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Judd Hirsch
Judd Hirsch
Dear John Tied with Richard Mulligan for Empty Nest (1988) and Michael J. Fox for Family Ties (1982).
Winner
Richard Mulligan
Empty Nest Tied with Judd Hirsch for Dear John (1988) and Michael J. Fox for Family Ties (1982).
Winner
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Big
Winner
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
Family Ties Tied with Judd Hirsch for Dear John (1988) and Richard Mulligan for Empty Nest (1988).
Winner
All nominees
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
Cheers
John Cleese
John Cleese
A Fish Called Wanda
John Goodman
John Goodman
Roseanne
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Midnight Run
Tony Danza
Who's the Boss?
Bob Hoskins
Bob Hoskins
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
The Accused Tied with Sigourney Weaver for Gorillas in the Mist: The Story of Dian Fossey (1988) and Shirley MacLaine for Madame Sousatzka (1988).
Winner
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Gorillas in the Mist Tied with Shirley MacLaine for Madame Sousatzka (1988) and Jodie Foster for The Accused (1988).
Winner
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Madame Sousatzka Tied with Sigourney Weaver for Gorillas in the Mist: The Story of Dian Fossey (1988) and Jodie Foster for The Accused (1988). Shirley MacLaine was not present at the awards ceremony.
Winner
All nominees
Christine Lahti
Running on Empty
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
A Cry in the Dark
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Melanie Griffith
Melanie Griffith
Working Girl
Winner
All nominees
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer
Married to the Mob
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis
A Fish Called Wanda
Amy Irving
Amy Irving
Crossing Delancey
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Bull Durham
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Working Girl
Winner
All nominees
Diane Venora
Diane Venora
Bird
Sonia Braga
Sonia Braga
Moon Over Parador
Lena Olin
Lena Olin
The Unbearable Lightness of Being
Barbara Hershey
Barbara Hershey
The Last Temptation of Christ
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Running on Empty 7.6
Running on Empty
Naomi Foner Gyllenhaal
Winner
All nominees
Rain Man 8.1
Rain Man
Ron Bass, Barry Morrow
Watch trailer
A Cry in the Dark 6.9
A Cry in the Dark
Robert Caswell, Fred Schepisi
Mississippi Burning 6.9
Mississippi Burning
Chris Gerolmo
A Cry in the Dark 6.9
A Cry in the Dark
Robert Caswell, Fred Schepisi
Working Girl 6.8
Working Girl
Kevin Wade
Rain Man 8.1
Rain Man
Ron Bass, Barry Morrow
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Song
Buster 5.8
Buster
Phil Collins, Lamont Dozier Song: "Two Hearts". Tied with "Let the River Run" from Working Girl (1988).
Winner
Working Girl 6.8
Working Girl
Carly Simon Song: "Let the River Run". Tied with "Two Hearts" from Buster (1988).
Winner
Buster 5.8
Buster
Phil Collins, Lamont Dozier Song: "Two Hearts". Tied with "Let the River Run" from Working Girl (1988).
Winner
All nominees
Cocktail 6.3
Cocktail
Mike Love, Scott McKenzie, Terry Melcher, John Phillips Song: "Kokomo"
Oliver & Company 6.9
Oliver & Company
Charlie Midnight, Dan Hartman Song: "Why Should I Worry?"
Twins 6.9
Twins
Skip Scarborough Song: "Twins"
Oliver & Company 6.9
Oliver & Company
Charlie Midnight, Dan Hartman Song: "Why Should I Worry?"
Cocktail 6.3
Cocktail
Mike Love, Scott McKenzie, Terry Melcher, John Phillips Song: "Kokomo"
Bull Durham 7.1
Bull Durham
Johnny Mercer, Bernard Hanighen, Gordon Jenkins Song: "When a Woman Loves a Man"
Bull Durham 7.1
Bull Durham
Johnny Mercer, Bernard Hanighen, Gordon Jenkins Song: "When a Woman Loves a Man"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Gorillas in the Mist 7.2
Gorillas in the Mist Gorillas in the Mist: The Story of Dian Fossey
Maurice Jarre
Winner
All nominees
The Accidental Tourist 6.7
The Accidental Tourist
John Williams
The Last Temptation of Christ 7.1
The Last Temptation of Christ
Piter Gabriel
The Milagro Beanfield War 6.8
The Milagro Beanfield War
Dave Grusin
Madame Sousatzka Madame Sousatzka
Gerald Gouriet
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Pelle the Conqueror 7.7
Pelle the Conqueror Pelle the Conqueror / Pelle erobreren
Denmark
Winner
All nominees
Hanussen 6.4
Hanussen
West Germany
Babette's Feast 7.8
Babette's Feast Babettes gæstebud
Denmark
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown 7.0
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios
Spain
Salaam Bombay! 7.9
Salaam Bombay!
India
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Winner
All nominees
Wiseguy Wiseguy
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Wonder Years The Wonder Years
Winner
All nominees
Roseanne Roseanne
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Cheers Cheers
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Jill Eikenberry
L.A. Law
Winner
All nominees
Sharon Gless
Cagney & Lacey
Susan Dey
L.A. Law
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury
Murder, She Wrote
Linda Hamilton
Linda Hamilton
Beauty and the Beast
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen
Murphy Brown
Winner
All nominees
Roseanne Barr
Roseanne
Bea Arthur
The Golden Girls
Tracey Ullman
Tracey Ullman
The Tracey Ullman Show
Betty White
Betty White
The Golden Girls
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
War and Remembrance War and Remembrance
Winner
All nominees
The Murder of Mary Phagan The Murder of Mary Phagan
Jack the Ripper Jack the Ripper
Hemingway Hemingway
The Tenth Man The Tenth Man
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Ann Jillian
The Ann Jillian Story
Winner
All nominees
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
A Man for All Seasons
JoBeth Williams
JoBeth Williams
Baby M
Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour
The Woman He Loved
Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour
War and Remembrance
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Barry Bostwick
War and Remembrance Tied with John Gielgud for War and Remembrance (1988).
Winner
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Jack the Ripper Tied with Stacy Keach for Hemingway (1988).
Winner
Stacy Keach
Stacy Keach
Hemingway Tied with Michael Caine for Jack the Ripper (1988).
Winner
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
War and Remembrance Tied with Barry Bostwick for War and Remembrance (1988).
Winner
All nominees
Larry Drake
L.A. Law
Kirk Cameron
Growing Pains
The Tenth Man
Richard Chamberlain
Richard Chamberlain
The Bourne Identity
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
The Murder of Mary Phagan
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
The Tenth Man
Edward James Olmos
Edward James Olmos
Miami Vice
Armand Assante
Armand Assante
Jack the Ripper
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Who's the Boss? Who's the Boss?
Katherine Helmond
Winner
Who's the Boss? Who's the Boss?
Katherine Helmond
Winner
All nominees
227 227
Jackée Harry
Cheers Cheers
Rhea Perlman
227 227
Jackée Harry
Cheers Cheers
Rhea Perlman
Baja Oklahoma Baja Oklahoma
Swoosie Kurtz
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Susan Ruttan
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Susan Ruttan
Baja Oklahoma Baja Oklahoma
Swoosie Kurtz
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Martin Landau
Martin Landau
Tucker: The Man and His Dream
Winner
All nominees
River Phoenix
River Phoenix
Running on Empty
Raul Hulia
Moon Over Parador
Alec Guinness
Little Dorrit
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris
Clara's Heart
Lou Diamond Phillips
Lou Diamond Phillips
Stand and Deliver
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Doris Day
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Kyle Aletter
Winner
