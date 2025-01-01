Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1956

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1956

Site Cocoanut Grove, Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 23 February 1956
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
East of Eden 7.9
East of Eden
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Guys and Dolls 7.1
Guys and Dolls
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Director
Joshua Logan
Picnic
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Ernest Borgnine
Marty
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Tom Ewell
The Seven Year Itch
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Anna Magnani
The Rose Tattoo
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Gene Simmons
Guys and Dolls
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Arthur Kennedy
Trial
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Marisa Pavan
The Rose Tattoo
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Eyes of Children Kodomo no me
Japan.Together with Ordet (1955), Stella (1955), Kinder, Mütter und ein General (1955) and _Dangerous Curves (1955)_.
Winner
Stella Stella
Greece.Together with Ordet (1955), Kodomo no me (1956), Kinder, Mütter und ein General (1955) and _Dangerous Curves (1955)_.
Winner
Ordet 7.7
Ordet
Denmark.Together with Stella (1955), Kodomo no me (1956), Kinder, Mütter und ein General (1955) and _Dangerous Curves (1955)_.
Winner
Sons, Mothers and a General Kinder, Mütter und ein General
Germany.Together with Ordet (1955), Stella (1955), Kodomo no me (1956) and _Dangerous Curves (1955)_.
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Film Promoting International Understanding
Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Outdoor Drama
Wichita Wichita
Winner
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Blood Alley 6.2
Blood Alley
Anita Ekberg
Winner
The Eddy Duchin Story The Eddy Duchin Story
Victoria Shaw
Winner
The View from Pompey's Head The View from Pompey's Head
Dana Wynter
Winner
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Hit the Deck Hit the Deck
Russ Tamblyn
Winner
I'll Cry Tomorrow I'll Cry Tomorrow
Ray Danton
Winner
Golden Globe / Television Achievement
The Magical World of Disney Disneyland
Dinah Shore Episodes: "Davy Crockett"
Winner
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Jack L. Warner
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Winner
Special Achievement Award
East of Eden 7.9
East of Eden
James Dean Award given posthumously for best dramatic actor.
Winner
Hollywood Citizenship Award
Esther Williams
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more