Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1974

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1974

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 28 January 1974
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Exorcist 8.2
The Exorcist
Winner
All nominees
The Day of the Jackal 7.8
The Day of the Jackal
Save the Tiger 6.9
Save the Tiger
Serpico 7.8
Serpico
Cinderella Liberty Cinderella Liberty
Last Tango in Paris 6.7
Last Tango in Paris Last Tango in Paris / Ultimo tango a Parigi
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
American Graffiti 6.8
American Graffiti
Winner
All nominees
Jesus Christ Superstar 7.5
Jesus Christ Superstar
A Touch of Class A Touch of Class
Tom Sawyer Tom Sawyer
Paper Moon 7.9
Paper Moon
Golden Globe / Best Director
William Friedkin
William Friedkin
The Exorcist
Winner
All nominees
George Lucas
George Lucas
American Graffiti
Peter Bogdanovich
Peter Bogdanovich
Paper Moon
Bernardo Bertolucci
Bernardo Bertolucci
Last Tango in Paris
Fred Cinneman
The Day of the Jackal
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Serpico
Winner
All nominees
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
Save the Tiger
Robert Blake
Electra Glide in Blue
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
The Last Detail
Steve McQueen
Steve McQueen
Papillon
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
George Segal
George Segal
A Touch of Class
Winner
All nominees
Karl Anderson
Jesus Christ Superstar
Ryan O'Neal
Paper Moon
Ted Neeley
Jesus Christ Superstar
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss
American Graffiti
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Marsha Mason
Cinderella Liberty
Winner
All nominees
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Ash Wednesday
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
The Exorcist
Joanne Woodward
Joanne Woodward
Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand
The Way We Were
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson
A Touch of Class
Winner
All nominees
Yvonne Alexander Elliman
Jesus Christ Superstar
Tatum O'Neal
Paper Moon
Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
40 Carats
Cloris Leachman
Cloris Leachman
Charley and the Angel
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
John Houseman
The Paper Chase
Winner
All nominees
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
The Exorcist
Randy Quaid
The Last Detail
Martin Balsam
Martin Balsam
Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams
Jack Gilford
Save the Tiger
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Linda Blair
The Exorcist
Winner
All nominees
Sylvia Sidney
Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams
Keyt Rid
A Delicate Balance
Madeline Kahn
Paper Moon
Valentina Cortese
Day for Night
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
The Exorcist 8.2
The Exorcist
William Peter Blatty
Winner
All nominees
The Sting 7.8
The Sting
Devid S. Uord
A Touch of Class A Touch of Class
Cinderella Liberty Cinderella Liberty
Darryl Ponicsan
The Day of the Jackal 7.8
The Day of the Jackal
Kenneth Ross
Golden Globe / Best Song
The Way We Were 7.3
The Way We Were
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman Song: "The Way We Were"
Winner
All nominees
Oklahoma Crude 6.4
Oklahoma Crude
Henry Mancini, Hal David Song: "Send a Little Love My Way"
Jonathan Livingston Seagull Jonathan Livingston Seagull
Neil Diamond Song: "Lonely Looking Sky"
Breezy Breezy
Marilyn Bergman, Michel Legrand, Alan Bergman Song: "Breezy's Song"
A Touch of Class A Touch of Class
Sammy Cahn, George Barrie Song: "All That Love Went to Waste"
Kazablan Kazablan
Dov Seltzer, Haim Hefer Song: "Rosa Rosa"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Jonathan Livingston Seagull Jonathan Livingston Seagull
Neil Diamond
Winner
All nominees
Tom Sawyer Tom Sawyer
John Williams, Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman
Breezy Breezy
Michel Legrand
Cinderella Liberty Cinderella Liberty
John Williams
O Lucky Man! 7.0
O Lucky Man! O lucky man!
Alan Price
The Day of the Dolphin The Day of the Dolphin
Georges Delerue
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
The Pedestrian Der Fußgänger
West Germany
Winner
All nominees
Alfredo, Alfredo Alfredo Alfredo
Italy
State of Siege État de siège
France
Kazablan Kazablan
Israel
Day for Night 8.0
Day for Night La nuit américaine
France
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
All in the Family All in the Family
Winner
All nominees
The Mary Tyler Moore Show Mary Tyler Moore
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Sanford and Son Sanford and Son
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Drama
James Stewart
James Stewart
Hawkins
Winner
All nominees
Mike Connors
Mannix
Richard Thomas
Richard Thomas
The Waltons
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Columbo
Robert Young
Marcus Welby, M.D.
David Carradine
David Carradine
Kung Fu
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Jack Klugman
Jack Klugman
The Odd Couple
Winner
All nominees
Dom DeLuise
Lotsa Luck!
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H
Kerrol O’Konnor
All in the Family
Redd Foxx
Sanford and Son
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Lee Remick
Lee Remick
The Blue Knight
Winner
All nominees
Emily McLaughlin
General Hospital
Julie London
Emergency!
Susan Saint James
McMillan & Wife
Michael Learned
The Waltons
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Jean Stapleton
All in the Family Tied with Cher for The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour (1971).
Winner
Cher
Cher
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour Tied with Jean Stapleton for All in the Family (1971).
Winner
All nominees
Carol Burnett
The Carol Burnett Show
Mary Tyler Moore
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Bea Arthur
Maude
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
McLean Stevenson
M*A*S*H
Winner
All nominees
Harvey Korman
The Carol Burnett Show
Strother Martin
Hawkins
Will Geer
The Waltons
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner
All in the Family
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ellen Corby
The Waltons
Winner
All nominees
Valerie Harper
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Sally Struthers
All in the Family
Gail Fisher
Mannix
Loretta Swit
M*A*S*H
Golden Globe / Best Documentary Film
Visions of Eight Visions of Eight
Winner
All nominees
The Second Gun The Second Gun
The Movies That Made Us The Movies That Made Us
Wattstax Wattstax
Golden Globe / Best TV Show - Drama
The Waltons The Waltons
Winner
All nominees
Mannix Mannix
Police Story Police Story
Cannon Cannon
Columbo 8.6
Columbo
Hawkins Hawkins
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Paper Moon 7.9
Paper Moon
Tatum O'Neal
Winner
All nominees
The Exorcist 8.2
The Exorcist
Linda Blair
Breezy Breezy
Kay Lenz
Time to Run Time to Run
Barbara Sigel
Dillinger 6.9
Dillinger
Michelle Phillips
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
American Graffiti 6.8
American Graffiti
Paul Le Mat
Winner
All nominees
Jeremy Jeremy
Robby Benson
Jesus Christ Superstar 7.5
Jesus Christ Superstar
Karl Anderson
Cinderella Liberty Cinderella Liberty
Kirk Calloway
Jesus Christ Superstar 7.5
Jesus Christ Superstar
Ted Neeley
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Bette Davis
Bette Davis
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Linda Meiklejohn
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Winner
Year
