Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 1974
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1974
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
28 January 1974
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
8.2
The Exorcist
Winner
All nominees
7.8
The Day of the Jackal
6.9
Save the Tiger
7.8
Serpico
Cinderella Liberty
Cinderella Liberty
6.7
Last Tango in Paris
Last Tango in Paris / Ultimo tango a Parigi
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
6.8
American Graffiti
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Jesus Christ Superstar
A Touch of Class
A Touch of Class
Tom Sawyer
Tom Sawyer
7.9
Paper Moon
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
William Friedkin
The Exorcist
Winner
All nominees
George Lucas
American Graffiti
Peter Bogdanovich
Paper Moon
Bernardo Bertolucci
Last Tango in Paris
Fred Cinneman
The Day of the Jackal
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Al Pacino
Serpico
Winner
All nominees
Jack Lemmon
Save the Tiger
Robert Blake
Electra Glide in Blue
Jack Nicholson
The Last Detail
Steve McQueen
Papillon
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
George Segal
A Touch of Class
Winner
All nominees
Karl Anderson
Jesus Christ Superstar
Ryan O'Neal
Paper Moon
Ted Neeley
Jesus Christ Superstar
Richard Dreyfuss
American Graffiti
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Marsha Mason
Cinderella Liberty
Winner
All nominees
Elizabeth Taylor
Ash Wednesday
Ellen Burstyn
The Exorcist
Joanne Woodward
Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams
Barbra Streisand
The Way We Were
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Glenda Jackson
A Touch of Class
Winner
All nominees
Yvonne Alexander Elliman
Jesus Christ Superstar
Tatum O'Neal
Paper Moon
Liv Ullmann
40 Carats
Cloris Leachman
Charley and the Angel
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
John Houseman
The Paper Chase
Winner
All nominees
Max von Sydow
The Exorcist
Randy Quaid
The Last Detail
Martin Balsam
Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams
Jack Gilford
Save the Tiger
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Linda Blair
The Exorcist
Winner
All nominees
Sylvia Sidney
Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams
Keyt Rid
A Delicate Balance
Madeline Kahn
Paper Moon
Valentina Cortese
Day for Night
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
8.2
The Exorcist
William Peter Blatty
Winner
All nominees
7.8
The Sting
Devid S. Uord
Watch trailer
A Touch of Class
A Touch of Class
Melvin Frenk, Jack Rose
A Touch of Class
A Touch of Class
Melvin Frenk, Jack Rose
Cinderella Liberty
Cinderella Liberty
Darryl Ponicsan
7.8
The Day of the Jackal
Kenneth Ross
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
7.3
The Way We Were
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman
Song: "The Way We Were"
Winner
7.3
The Way We Were
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman
Song: "The Way We Were"
Winner
All nominees
6.4
Oklahoma Crude
Henry Mancini, Hal David
Song: "Send a Little Love My Way"
Jonathan Livingston Seagull
Jonathan Livingston Seagull
Neil Diamond
Song: "Lonely Looking Sky"
Breezy
Breezy
Marilyn Bergman, Michel Legrand, Alan Bergman
Song: "Breezy's Song"
A Touch of Class
A Touch of Class
Sammy Cahn, George Barrie
Song: "All That Love Went to Waste"
A Touch of Class
A Touch of Class
Sammy Cahn, George Barrie
Song: "All That Love Went to Waste"
Kazablan
Kazablan
Dov Seltzer, Haim Hefer
Song: "Rosa Rosa"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Jonathan Livingston Seagull
Jonathan Livingston Seagull
Neil Diamond
Winner
All nominees
Tom Sawyer
Tom Sawyer
John Williams, Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman
Breezy
Breezy
Michel Legrand
Cinderella Liberty
Cinderella Liberty
John Williams
7.0
O Lucky Man!
O lucky man!
Alan Price
The Day of the Dolphin
The Day of the Dolphin
Georges Delerue
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
The Pedestrian
Der Fußgänger
West Germany
Winner
All nominees
Alfredo, Alfredo
Alfredo Alfredo
Italy
State of Siege
État de siège
France
Kazablan
Kazablan
Israel
8.0
Day for Night
La nuit américaine
France
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
All in the Family
All in the Family
Winner
All nominees
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Mary Tyler Moore
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
The Carol Burnett Show
The Carol Burnett Show
Sanford and Son
Sanford and Son
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Drama
James Stewart
Hawkins
Winner
All nominees
Mike Connors
Mannix
Richard Thomas
The Waltons
Peter Falk
Columbo
Robert Young
Marcus Welby, M.D.
David Carradine
Kung Fu
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Jack Klugman
The Odd Couple
Winner
All nominees
Dom DeLuise
Lotsa Luck!
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H
Kerrol O’Konnor
All in the Family
Redd Foxx
Sanford and Son
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Lee Remick
The Blue Knight
Winner
All nominees
Emily McLaughlin
General Hospital
Julie London
Emergency!
Susan Saint James
McMillan & Wife
Michael Learned
The Waltons
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Jean Stapleton
All in the Family
Tied with Cher for The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour (1971).
Winner
Cher
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
Tied with Jean Stapleton for All in the Family (1971).
Winner
All nominees
Carol Burnett
The Carol Burnett Show
Mary Tyler Moore
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Bea Arthur
Maude
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
McLean Stevenson
M*A*S*H
Winner
All nominees
Harvey Korman
The Carol Burnett Show
Strother Martin
Hawkins
Will Geer
The Waltons
Rob Reiner
All in the Family
Edward Asner
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ellen Corby
The Waltons
Winner
All nominees
Valerie Harper
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Sally Struthers
All in the Family
Gail Fisher
Mannix
Loretta Swit
M*A*S*H
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Documentary Film
Visions of Eight
Visions of Eight
Winner
All nominees
The Second Gun
The Second Gun
The Movies That Made Us
The Movies That Made Us
Wattstax
Wattstax
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Show - Drama
The Waltons
The Waltons
Winner
All nominees
Mannix
Mannix
Police Story
Police Story
Cannon
Cannon
8.6
Columbo
Hawkins
Hawkins
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
7.9
Paper Moon
Tatum O'Neal
Winner
All nominees
8.2
The Exorcist
Linda Blair
Breezy
Breezy
Kay Lenz
Time to Run
Time to Run
Barbara Sigel
6.9
Dillinger
Michelle Phillips
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
6.8
American Graffiti
Paul Le Mat
Winner
All nominees
Jeremy
Jeremy
Robby Benson
7.5
Jesus Christ Superstar
Karl Anderson
Cinderella Liberty
Cinderella Liberty
Kirk Calloway
7.5
Jesus Christ Superstar
Ted Neeley
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Bette Davis
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Linda Meiklejohn
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Elizabeth Taylor
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Marlon Brando
Winner
