Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1986

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1986

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 24 January 1986
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Out of Africa 7.4
Out of Africa
Winner
All nominees
Witness 7.8
Witness
Runaway Train 7.2
Runaway Train
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple
Kiss of the Spider Woman 7.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Prizzi's Honor 6.6
Prizzi's Honor Prizzi’s Honor
Winner
All nominees
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Watch trailer
Cocoon 6.7
Cocoon
A Chorus Line 5.7
A Chorus Line
The Purple Rose of Cairo 7.6
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Golden Globe / Best Director
John Huston
Prizzi's Honor John Huston was not present at the award's ceremony. His daughter Anjelica Huston accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg
The Color Purple
Peter Weir
Witness
Richard Attenborough
Richard Attenborough
A Chorus Line
Sydney Pollack
Sydney Pollack
Out of Africa
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Runaway Train
Winner
Don Johnson
Don Johnson
Miami Vice
Winner
All nominees
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford
Witness
William Hurt
William Hurt
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Deniel Dzh.Travanti
Hill Street Blues
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Twice in a Lifetime
Raul Hulia
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Philip Michael Thomas
Miami Vice
Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck
Magnum, P.I.
John Forsythe
Dynasty
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Bill Cosby
The Cosby Show Bill Cosby was not present at the award's ceremony. Co-Presenter Shelley Long accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Prizzi's Honor Jack Nicholson was not present at the award's ceremony. Co-Presenter Carl Reiner accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Moonlighting
Tony Danza
Who's the Boss?
Jeff Daniels
Jeff Daniels
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
Family Ties
James Garner
James Garner
Murphy's Romance
Griffin Dunne
Griffin Dunne
After Hours
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
Back to the Future
Bob Newhart
Newhart
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
The Color Purple
Winner
All nominees
Cher
Cher
Mask
Geraldine Page
Geraldine Page
The Trip to Bountiful
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Out of Africa
Anne Bancroft
Agnes of God
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Kathleen Turner
Kathleen Turner
Prizzi's Honor Kathleen Turner was not present at the awards ceremony. The film's producer John Foreman accepted the award on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Maxie
Sally Field
Sally Field
Murphy's Romance
Rosanna Arquette
Rosanna Arquette
Desperately Seeking Susan
Mia Farrow
Mia Farrow
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Meg Tilly
Agnes of God
Winner
All nominees
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey
The Color Purple
Kelly McGillis
Kelly McGillis
Witness
Sonia Braga
Sonia Braga
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston
Prizzi's Honor
Amy Madigan
Amy Madigan
Twice in a Lifetime
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
The Purple Rose of Cairo 7.6
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Woody Allen Woody Allen was not present at the award's ceremony.
Winner
All nominees
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Robert Zemeckis, Bob Geyl
Watch trailer
Prizzi's Honor 6.6
Prizzi's Honor Prizzi’s Honor
Richard Condon, Janet Roach
Witness 7.8
Witness
William Kelley, Earl W. Wallace
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Robert Zemeckis, Bob Geyl
Watch trailer
Out of Africa 7.4
Out of Africa
Kurt Luedtke
Prizzi's Honor 6.6
Prizzi's Honor Prizzi’s Honor
Richard Condon, Janet Roach
Golden Globe / Best Song
White Nights 6.7
White Nights
Lionel Richie Song: "Say You, Say Me"
Winner
All nominees
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Johnny Colla, Chris Hayes, Huey Lewis Song: "The Power of Love"
Watch trailer
The Last Dragon The Last Dragon
Diane Warren Song: "Rhythm of the Night"
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome 6.7
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Terry Britten, Graham Lyle Song: "We Don't Need Another Hero"
Back to the Future 8.6
Back to the Future
Johnny Colla, Chris Hayes, Huey Lewis Song: "The Power of Love"
Watch trailer
A View to a Kill 6.7
A View to a Kill View To A Kill, A
John Barry, Duran Duran Song: "A View to a Kill"
A View to a Kill 6.7
A View to a Kill View To A Kill, A
John Barry, Duran Duran Song: "A View to a Kill"
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome 6.7
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Terry Britten, Graham Lyle Song: "We Don't Need Another Hero"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Out of Africa 7.4
Out of Africa
John Barry
Winner
All nominees
Witness 7.8
Witness
Maurice Jarre
Year of the Dragon 6.9
Year of the Dragon
David Mansfield
The Color Purple 7.8
The Color Purple
Quincy Jones
White Nights 6.7
White Nights
Michel Colombier
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
La Historia oficial / The Official Story 7.2
La Historia oficial / The Official Story
Argentina
Winner
All nominees
When Father Was Away on Business 6.9
When Father Was Away on Business Otac na službenom putu / When Father Was Away On Business
Yugoslavia
Colonel Redl 7.2
Colonel Redl Oberst Redl
Hungary
A Year of the Quiet Sun 7.1
A Year of the Quiet Sun Rok spokojnego slonca
Poland
Ran 8.2
Ran
Japan
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Winner
All nominees
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Miami Vice Miami Vice
Dynasty Dynasty
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Winner
All nominees
Moonlighting 6.8
Moonlighting
Kate & Allie Kate & Allie
The Cosby Show The Cosby Show
Family Ties Family Ties
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Sharon Gless
Cagney & Lacey
Winner
All nominees
Linda Evans
Dynasty
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury
Murder, She Wrote
Joan Collins
Joan Collins
Dynasty
Tyne Daly
Tyne Daly
Cagney & Lacey
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Cybill Shepherd
Cybill Shepherd
Moonlighting Tied with Estelle Getty for The Golden Girls (1985).
Winner
Estell Getti
The Golden Girls Tied with Cybill Shepherd for Moonlighting (1985).
Winner
All nominees
Bea Arthur
The Golden Girls
Betty White
Betty White
The Golden Girls
Rue McClanahan
The Golden Girls
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Jewel in the Crown The Jewel in the Crown
Winner
All nominees
Death of a Salesman Death of a Salesman
Do You Remember Love Do You Remember Love
An Early Frost An Early Frost
Amos Amos
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli
A Time to Live
Winner
All nominees
Joanne Woodward
Joanne Woodward
Do You Remember Love
Gena Rowlands
Gena Rowlands
An Early Frost
Marlo Thomas
Consenting Adult
Peggy Ashcroft
Peggy Ashcroft
The Jewel in the Crown
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Edward James Olmos
Edward James Olmos
Miami Vice
Winner
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Death of a Salesman Dustin Hoffman was not present at the award's ceremony. Co-Presenter Patty Duke accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Bruce Weitz
Hill Street Blues
John Malkovich
John Malkovich
Death of a Salesman
Richard Crenna
The Rape of Richard Beck
Richard Chamberlain
Richard Chamberlain
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
St. Elsewhere
Richard Farnsworth
Chase
David Carradine
David Carradine
North & South: Book 1, North & South
Pat Morita
Amos
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Amos
Peter Strauss
Kane & Abel
John James
Dynasty
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
An Early Frost An Early Frost
Sylvia Sidney
Winner
An Early Frost An Early Frost
Sylvia Sidney
Winner
All nominees
Who's the Boss? Who's the Boss?
Katherine Helmond
Benson Benson
Inga Swenson
Benson Benson
Inga Swenson
Death of a Salesman Death of a Salesman
Keyt Rid
North & South: Book 1, North & South North and South
Lesley-Anne Down
Death of a Salesman Death of a Salesman
Keyt Rid
Who's the Boss? Who's the Boss?
Katherine Helmond
North & South: Book 1, North & South North and South
Lesley-Anne Down
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Klaus Maria Brandauer
Klaus Maria Brandauer
Out of Africa
Winner
All nominees
Eric Stoltz
Mask
Joel Grey
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Runaway Train
John Lone
Year of the Dragon
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Barbara Stanwyck
Barbara Stanwyck
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Calista Carradine
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more