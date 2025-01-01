Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 1986
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1986
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
24 January 1986
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
7.4
Out of Africa
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Witness
7.2
Runaway Train
7.8
The Color Purple
7.4
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
6.6
Prizzi's Honor
Prizzi’s Honor
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Back to the Future
Watch trailer
6.7
Cocoon
5.7
A Chorus Line
7.6
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
John Huston
Prizzi's Honor
John Huston was not present at the award's ceremony. His daughter Anjelica Huston accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Steven Spielberg
The Color Purple
Peter Weir
Witness
Richard Attenborough
A Chorus Line
Sydney Pollack
Out of Africa
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jon Voight
Runaway Train
Winner
Don Johnson
Miami Vice
Winner
All nominees
Harrison Ford
Witness
William Hurt
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Deniel Dzh.Travanti
Hill Street Blues
Gene Hackman
Twice in a Lifetime
Raul Hulia
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Philip Michael Thomas
Miami Vice
Tom Selleck
Magnum, P.I.
John Forsythe
Dynasty
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Bill Cosby
The Cosby Show
Bill Cosby was not present at the award's ceremony. Co-Presenter Shelley Long accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
Jack Nicholson
Prizzi's Honor
Jack Nicholson was not present at the award's ceremony. Co-Presenter Carl Reiner accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Moonlighting
Tony Danza
Who's the Boss?
Jeff Daniels
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Michael J. Fox
Family Ties
James Garner
Murphy's Romance
Griffin Dunne
After Hours
Michael J. Fox
Back to the Future
Bob Newhart
Newhart
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Whoopi Goldberg
The Color Purple
Winner
All nominees
Cher
Mask
Geraldine Page
The Trip to Bountiful
Meryl Streep
Out of Africa
Anne Bancroft
Agnes of God
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Kathleen Turner
Prizzi's Honor
Kathleen Turner was not present at the awards ceremony. The film's producer John Foreman accepted the award on her behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Glenn Close
Maxie
Sally Field
Murphy's Romance
Rosanna Arquette
Desperately Seeking Susan
Mia Farrow
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Meg Tilly
Agnes of God
Winner
All nominees
Oprah Winfrey
The Color Purple
Kelly McGillis
Witness
Sonia Braga
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Anjelica Huston
Prizzi's Honor
Amy Madigan
Twice in a Lifetime
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
7.6
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Woody Allen
Woody Allen was not present at the award's ceremony.
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Back to the Future
Robert Zemeckis, Bob Geyl
Watch trailer
6.6
Prizzi's Honor
Prizzi’s Honor
Richard Condon, Janet Roach
7.8
Witness
William Kelley, Earl W. Wallace
8.6
Back to the Future
Robert Zemeckis, Bob Geyl
Watch trailer
7.4
Out of Africa
Kurt Luedtke
6.6
Prizzi's Honor
Prizzi’s Honor
Richard Condon, Janet Roach
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
6.7
White Nights
Lionel Richie
Song: "Say You, Say Me"
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Back to the Future
Johnny Colla, Chris Hayes, Huey Lewis
Song: "The Power of Love"
Watch trailer
The Last Dragon
The Last Dragon
Diane Warren
Song: "Rhythm of the Night"
6.7
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Terry Britten, Graham Lyle
Song: "We Don't Need Another Hero"
8.6
Back to the Future
Johnny Colla, Chris Hayes, Huey Lewis
Song: "The Power of Love"
Watch trailer
6.7
A View to a Kill
View To A Kill, A
John Barry, Duran Duran
Song: "A View to a Kill"
6.7
A View to a Kill
View To A Kill, A
John Barry, Duran Duran
Song: "A View to a Kill"
6.7
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Terry Britten, Graham Lyle
Song: "We Don't Need Another Hero"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
7.4
Out of Africa
John Barry
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Witness
Maurice Jarre
6.9
Year of the Dragon
David Mansfield
7.8
The Color Purple
Quincy Jones
6.7
White Nights
Michel Colombier
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.2
La Historia oficial / The Official Story
Argentina
Winner
All nominees
6.9
When Father Was Away on Business
Otac na službenom putu / When Father Was Away On Business
Yugoslavia
7.2
Colonel Redl
Oberst Redl
Hungary
7.1
A Year of the Quiet Sun
Rok spokojnego slonca
Poland
8.2
Ran
Japan
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Murder, She Wrote
Winner
All nominees
Cagney & Lacey
Cagney & Lacey
St. Elsewhere
St. Elsewhere
Miami Vice
Miami Vice
Dynasty
Dynasty
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Golden Girls
The Golden Girls
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Moonlighting
Kate & Allie
Kate & Allie
The Cosby Show
The Cosby Show
Family Ties
Family Ties
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Sharon Gless
Cagney & Lacey
Winner
All nominees
Linda Evans
Dynasty
Angela Lansbury
Murder, She Wrote
Joan Collins
Dynasty
Tyne Daly
Cagney & Lacey
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Cybill Shepherd
Moonlighting
Tied with Estelle Getty for The Golden Girls (1985).
Winner
Estell Getti
The Golden Girls
Tied with Cybill Shepherd for Moonlighting (1985).
Winner
All nominees
Bea Arthur
The Golden Girls
Betty White
The Golden Girls
Rue McClanahan
The Golden Girls
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Jewel in the Crown
The Jewel in the Crown
Winner
All nominees
Death of a Salesman
Death of a Salesman
Do You Remember Love
Do You Remember Love
An Early Frost
An Early Frost
Amos
Amos
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Liza Minnelli
A Time to Live
Winner
All nominees
Joanne Woodward
Do You Remember Love
Gena Rowlands
An Early Frost
Marlo Thomas
Consenting Adult
Peggy Ashcroft
The Jewel in the Crown
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Edward James Olmos
Miami Vice
Winner
Dustin Hoffman
Death of a Salesman
Dustin Hoffman was not present at the award's ceremony. Co-Presenter Patty Duke accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Bruce Weitz
Hill Street Blues
John Malkovich
Death of a Salesman
Richard Crenna
The Rape of Richard Beck
Richard Chamberlain
Wallenberg: A Hero's Story
Ed Begley Jr.
St. Elsewhere
Richard Farnsworth
Chase
David Carradine
North & South: Book 1, North & South
Pat Morita
Amos
Kirk Douglas
Amos
Peter Strauss
Kane & Abel
John James
Dynasty
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
An Early Frost
An Early Frost
Sylvia Sidney
Winner
An Early Frost
An Early Frost
Sylvia Sidney
Winner
All nominees
Who's the Boss?
Who's the Boss?
Katherine Helmond
Benson
Benson
Inga Swenson
Benson
Benson
Inga Swenson
Death of a Salesman
Death of a Salesman
Keyt Rid
North & South: Book 1, North & South
North and South
Lesley-Anne Down
Death of a Salesman
Death of a Salesman
Keyt Rid
Who's the Boss?
Who's the Boss?
Katherine Helmond
North & South: Book 1, North & South
North and South
Lesley-Anne Down
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Klaus Maria Brandauer
Out of Africa
Winner
All nominees
Eric Stoltz
Mask
Joel Grey
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Eric Roberts
Runaway Train
John Lone
Year of the Dragon
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Barbara Stanwyck
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Calista Carradine
Winner
Year
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Golden Globes 2024
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Show all
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Golden Globes, USA 1959
Golden Globes, USA 1958
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Golden Globes, USA 1956
Golden Globes, USA 1955
Golden Globes, USA 1954
Golden Globes, USA 1953
Golden Globes, USA 1952
Golden Globes, USA 1951
Golden Globes, USA 1950
Golden Globes, USA 1949
Golden Globes, USA 1948
Golden Globes, USA 1947
Golden Globes, USA 1946
Golden Globes, USA 1945
Golden Globes, USA 1944
Nominations
Best Director, Motion Picture
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Show all
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Best Director
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Best Actress - Drama
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Best Song
Best Original Score
Best Foreign Film
Best Animated Film
Best Television Series - Drama
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best TV Actor - Drama
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Best TV Actress - Drama
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Female
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Male
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Cinematography
Best Cinematography - Black and White
Best Cinematography - Color
Best Documentary
Best Documentary Film
Best Documentary of Historical Interest
Best English-Language Foreign Film
Best Film Promoting International Understanding
Best International News Coverage
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Female
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Male
Best Outdoor Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Best Picture
Best TV Producer/Director
Best TV Program
Best TV Show
Best TV Show - Variety
Best TV Special
Best TV Star - Female
Best TV Star - Male
Best Television Special - Variety or Musical
Best World Entertainment Through Musical Films
Foreign Newcomer - Female
Foreign Newcomer - Male
Most Promising Newcomer
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Television Achievement
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Carol Burnett Award
Honor Award
Special Merit Award
Silver Globe / Best Foreign-Language Foreign Film
Special Journalistic Merit Award
Outstanding Merit
Hollywood Citizenship Award
Special Achievement Award
Mr. Golden Globe
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Samuel Goldwyn Award
Miss Golden Globe
Special Award
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree