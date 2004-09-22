Menu
Ratings
7.0 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Rate
Kinoafisha TV Shows Lost

Lost (2004 - 2010)

Lost 18+
Production year 2004
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 121 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The story of an airplane crash in which 48 passengers find themselves on an unknown island somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. Panic ensues as everyone tries to find their loved ones and make sense of the tragedy. There is little hope of escaping this place, so the survivors must gather their strength and try to stay alive, adapting to completely new conditions. The island, in turn, holds many mystical mysteries and unexplained phenomena that will constantly confuse the characters throughout the series.
Lost  trailer шестого сезона
Creator
J.J. Abrams
J.J. Abrams
Jeffrey Lieber
Damon Lindelof
Cynthia Watros
Cynthia Watros Libby Smith
Henry Ian Cusick
Henry Ian Cusick Desmond Hume
Matthew Fox
Matthew Fox Dr. Jack Shephard
Series rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
8.3 IMDb
Seasons
Lost - Season 1 Season 1
2004, 25 episodes
 
Lost - Season 2 Season 2
2005, 24 episodes
 
Lost - Season 3 Season 3
2006, 23 episodes
 
Lost - Season 4 Season 4
2008, 14 episodes
 
Lost - Season 5 Season 5
2009, 17 episodes
 
Lost - Season 6 Season 6
2010, 18 episodes
 
Listen to the
soundtrack Lost
Stills
