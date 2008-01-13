Menu
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 2008
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2008
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date
13 January 2008
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
7.7
Atonement
Winner
All nominees
7.7
American Gangster
7.9
There Will Be Blood
7.1
Michael Clayton
7.7
Eastern Promises
7.5
The Great Debaters
8.0
No Country for Old Men
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
7.6
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Hairspray
7.3
Across the Universe
5.7
Charlie Wilson's War
7.4
Juno
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Julian Schnabel
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Winner
All nominees
Joe Wright
Atonement
Ridley Scott
American Gangster
Ethan Coen
No Country for Old Men
Joel Coen
No Country for Old Men
Ethan Coen
No Country for Old Men
Joel Coen
No Country for Old Men
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jon Hamm
Mad Men
Winner
Daniel Day-Lewis
There Will Be Blood
Winner
All nominees
Michael C. Hall
Dexter
Hugh Laurie
House M.D.
Michael Clayton
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
The Tudors
Viggo Mortensen
Eastern Promises
Denzel Washington
American Gangster
Atonement
Bill Paxton
Big Love
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
David Duchovny
Californication
Winner
Johnny Depp
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Winner
All nominees
Ricky Gervais
Extras
John C. Reilly
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Lee Pace
Pushing Daisies
Philip Seymour Hoffman
The Savages
Tom Hanks
Charlie Wilson's War
Alec Baldwin
30 Rock
Lars and the Real Girl
Steve Carell
The Office
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Julie Christie
Away from Her
Winner
All nominees
Jodie Foster
The Brave One
A Mighty Heart
Keira Knightley
Atonement
Cate Blanchett
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Marion Cotillard
La Vie en Rose
Winner
All nominees
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Elliot Page
Juno
Nikki Blonsky
Hairspray
Amy Adams
Enchanted
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett
I'm Not There.
Winner
All nominees
Saoirse Ronan
Atonement
Amy Ryan
Gone Baby Gone
Tilda Swinton
Michael Clayton
Julia Roberts
Charlie Wilson's War
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
8.0
No Country for Old Men
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Winner
All nominees
5.7
Charlie Wilson's War
Aaron Sorkin
7.4
Juno
Diablo Koudi
7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Scaphandre et le papillon, Le
Ronald Harwood
7.7
Atonement
Christopher Hampton
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
8.0
Into the Wild
Eddie Vedder
Song: "Guaranteed"
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.2
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
John C. Reilly, Judd Apatow, Marshall Crenshaw, Jake Kasdan
Song: "Walk Hard"
6.7
Love in the Time of Cholera
Antonio Pinto, Shakira
Song: "Despedida"
7.2
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
John C. Reilly, Judd Apatow, Marshall Crenshaw, Jake Kasdan
Song: "Walk Hard"
6.6
Grace Is Gone
Clint Eastwood, Carole Bayer Sager
Song: "Grace Is Gone"
6.7
Love in the Time of Cholera
Antonio Pinto, Shakira
Song: "Despedida"
7.3
Enchanted
Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz
Song: "That's How You Know"
7.3
Enchanted
Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz
Song: "That's How You Know"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
7.7
Atonement
Dario Marianelli
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Into the Wild
Michael Brook, Eddie Vedder, Kaki King
Watch trailer
7.7
Eastern Promises
Howard Shore
8.0
Into the Wild
Michael Brook, Eddie Vedder, Kaki King
Watch trailer
8.0
The Kite Runner
Alberto Iglesias
6.6
Grace Is Gone
Clint Eastwood
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Scaphandre et le papillon, Le
France/USA
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Lust, Caution
Se jie / Lust, Caution
Taiwan
8.0
The Kite Runner
USA
7.4
Persepolis
France
7.4
4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days
4 luni, 3 saptamini si 2 zile / 4 Months, 3 Weeks, & 2 Days
Romania
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Animated Film
8.2
Ratatouille
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.6
Bee Movie
7.4
The Simpsons Movie
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
8.4
Mad Men
Winner
All nominees
House M.D.
8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Big Love
8.5
The Tudors
8.1
Damages
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
8.7
Extras
Winner
All nominees
8.5
Pushing Daisies
Entourage
30 Rock
8.0
Californication
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Glenn Close
Damages
Winner
All nominees
Holly Hunter
Saving Grace
Minnie Driver
The Riches
Sally Field
Brothers & Sisters
Edie Falco
The Sopranos
Kyra Sedgwick
The Closer
Patricia Arquette
Medium
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Tina Fey
30 Rock
Winner
All nominees
Anna Friel
Pushing Daisies
America Ferrera
Ugly Betty
Christina Applegate
Samantha Who?
Mary-Louise Parker
Weeds
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
7.5
Longford
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee
The Company
The Company
Five Days
The State Within
The State Within
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jim Broadbent
Longford
Winner
All nominees
Ernest Borgnine
A Grandpa for Christmas
Jason Isaacs
The State Within
James Nesbitt
Jekyll
Adam Beach
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Queen Latifah
Life Support
Winner
All nominees
Bryce Dallas Howard
As You Like It
Debra Messing
The Starter Wife
Sissy Spacek
Pictures of Hollis Woods
Ruth Wilson
Jane Eyre
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jeremy Piven
Entourage
Winner
All nominees
Donald Sutherland
Dirty Sexy Money
Ted Danson
Damages
William Shatner
Boston Legal
Andy Serkis
Longford
Kevin Dillon
Entourage
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
7.5
Longford
Samantha Morton
Winner
7.5
Longford
Samantha Morton
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Katherine Heigl
Brothers & Sisters
Rachel Griffiths
7.1
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee
Anna Paquin
8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Katherine Heigl
8.1
Damages
Rose Byrne
8.0
My Name Is Earl
My Name is Earl
Jaime Pressly
8.1
Damages
Rose Byrne
7.1
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee
Anna Paquin
Brothers & Sisters
Rachel Griffiths
8.0
My Name Is Earl
My Name is Earl
Jaime Pressly
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Javier Bardem
No Country for Old Men
Winner
All nominees
Tom Wilkinson
Michael Clayton
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Charlie Wilson's War
John Travolta
Hairspray
Casey Affleck
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Steven Spielberg
Due to the ceremony being canceled in 2008, the award was handed out during the 2009 ceremony.
Winner
