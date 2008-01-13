Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 2008

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2008

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 13 January 2008
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Winner
All nominees
American Gangster 7.7
American Gangster
There Will Be Blood 7.9
There Will Be Blood
Michael Clayton 7.1
Michael Clayton
Eastern Promises 7.7
Eastern Promises
The Great Debaters 7.5
The Great Debaters
No Country for Old Men 8.0
No Country for Old Men
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street 7.6
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Winner
All nominees
Hairspray 6.8
Hairspray
Across the Universe 7.3
Across the Universe
Charlie Wilson's War 5.7
Charlie Wilson's War
Juno 7.4
Juno
Golden Globe / Best Director
Julian Schnabel
Julian Schnabel
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Winner
All nominees
Joe Wright
Joe Wright
Atonement
Ridley Scott
Ridley Scott
American Gangster
Ethan Coen
Ethan Coen
No Country for Old Men
Joel Coen
Joel Coen
No Country for Old Men
Ethan Coen
Ethan Coen
No Country for Old Men
Joel Coen
Joel Coen
No Country for Old Men
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm
Mad Men
Winner
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
There Will Be Blood
Winner
All nominees
Michael C. Hall
Michael C. Hall
Dexter
Hugh Laurie
Hugh Laurie
House M.D.
Michael Clayton
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
The Tudors
Viggo Mortensen
Viggo Mortensen
Eastern Promises
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
American Gangster
Atonement
Bill Paxton
Bill Paxton
Big Love
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
David Duchovny
David Duchovny
Californication
Winner
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Winner
All nominees
Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais
Extras
John C. Reilly
John C. Reilly
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Lee Pace
Lee Pace
Pushing Daisies
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman
The Savages
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Charlie Wilson's War
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
30 Rock
Lars and the Real Girl
Steve Carell
Steve Carell
The Office
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Julie Christie
Julie Christie
Away from Her
Winner
All nominees
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
The Brave One
A Mighty Heart
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Atonement
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard
La Vie en Rose
Winner
All nominees
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Elliot Page
Elliot Page
Juno
Nikki Blonsky
Hairspray
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Enchanted
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
I'm Not There.
Winner
All nominees
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan
Atonement
Amy Ryan
Amy Ryan
Gone Baby Gone
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
Michael Clayton
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts
Charlie Wilson's War
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
No Country for Old Men 8.0
No Country for Old Men
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Winner
All nominees
Charlie Wilson's War 5.7
Charlie Wilson's War
Aaron Sorkin
Juno 7.4
Juno
Diablo Koudi
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly Scaphandre et le papillon, Le
Ronald Harwood
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Christopher Hampton
Golden Globe / Best Song
Into the Wild 8.0
Into the Wild
Eddie Vedder Song: "Guaranteed"
Winner
All nominees
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story 7.2
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
John C. Reilly, Judd Apatow, Marshall Crenshaw, Jake Kasdan Song: "Walk Hard"
Love in the Time of Cholera 6.7
Love in the Time of Cholera
Antonio Pinto, Shakira Song: "Despedida"
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story 7.2
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
John C. Reilly, Judd Apatow, Marshall Crenshaw, Jake Kasdan Song: "Walk Hard"
Grace Is Gone 6.6
Grace Is Gone
Clint Eastwood, Carole Bayer Sager Song: "Grace Is Gone"
Love in the Time of Cholera 6.7
Love in the Time of Cholera
Antonio Pinto, Shakira Song: "Despedida"
Enchanted 7.3
Enchanted
Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz Song: "That's How You Know"
Enchanted 7.3
Enchanted
Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz Song: "That's How You Know"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Atonement 7.7
Atonement
Dario Marianelli
Winner
All nominees
Into the Wild 8.0
Into the Wild
Michael Brook, Eddie Vedder, Kaki King
Eastern Promises 7.7
Eastern Promises
Howard Shore
Into the Wild 8.0
Into the Wild
Michael Brook, Eddie Vedder, Kaki King
The Kite Runner 8.0
The Kite Runner
Alberto Iglesias
Grace Is Gone 6.6
Grace Is Gone
Clint Eastwood
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly Scaphandre et le papillon, Le
France/USA
Winner
All nominees
Lust, Caution 7.2
Lust, Caution Se jie / Lust, Caution
Taiwan
The Kite Runner 8.0
The Kite Runner
USA
Persepolis 7.4
Persepolis
France
4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days 7.4
4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days 4 luni, 3 saptamini si 2 zile / 4 Months, 3 Weeks, & 2 Days
Romania
Golden Globe / Best Animated Film
Ratatouille 8.2
Ratatouille
Winner
All nominees
Bee Movie 6.6
Bee Movie
The Simpsons Movie 7.4
The Simpsons Movie
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Winner
All nominees
House M.D.
House M.D.
Grey's Anatomy 8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Big Love
Big Love
The Tudors 8.5
The Tudors
Damages 8.1
Damages
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Extras 8.7
Extras
Winner
All nominees
Pushing Daisies 8.5
Pushing Daisies
Entourage
Entourage
30 Rock
30 Rock
Californication 8.0
Californication
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Damages
Winner
All nominees
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
Saving Grace
Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver
The Riches
Sally Field
Sally Field
Brothers & Sisters
Edie Falco
Edie Falco
The Sopranos
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
The Closer
Patricia Arquette
Patricia Arquette
Medium
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Tina Fey
Tina Fey
30 Rock
Winner
All nominees
Anna Friel
Anna Friel
Pushing Daisies
America Ferrera
America Ferrera
Ugly Betty
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate
Samantha Who?
Mary-Louise Parker
Mary-Louise Parker
Weeds
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Longford 7.5
Longford
Winner
All nominees
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee 7.1
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee
The Company The Company
Five Days
Five Days
The State Within The State Within
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent
Longford
Winner
All nominees
Ernest Borgnine
A Grandpa for Christmas
Jason Isaacs
Jason Isaacs
The State Within
James Nesbitt
James Nesbitt
Jekyll
Adam Beach
Adam Beach
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah
Life Support
Winner
All nominees
Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard
As You Like It
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
The Starter Wife
Sissy Spacek
Sissy Spacek
Pictures of Hollis Woods
Ruth Wilson
Ruth Wilson
Jane Eyre
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven
Entourage
Winner
All nominees
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland
Dirty Sexy Money
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
Damages
William Shatner
William Shatner
Boston Legal
Andy Serkis
Andy Serkis
Longford
Kevin Dillon
Kevin Dillon
Entourage
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Longford 7.5
Longford
Samantha Morton
Winner
Longford 7.5
Longford
Samantha Morton
Winner
All nominees
Grey's Anatomy 8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Katherine Heigl
Brothers & Sisters
Brothers & Sisters
Rachel Griffiths
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee 7.1
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee
Anna Paquin
Grey's Anatomy 8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Katherine Heigl
Damages 8.1
Damages
Rose Byrne
My Name Is Earl 8.0
My Name Is Earl My Name is Earl
Jaime Pressly
Damages 8.1
Damages
Rose Byrne
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee 7.1
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee
Anna Paquin
Brothers & Sisters
Brothers & Sisters
Rachel Griffiths
My Name Is Earl 8.0
My Name Is Earl My Name is Earl
Jaime Pressly
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
No Country for Old Men
Winner
All nominees
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
Michael Clayton
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Charlie Wilson's War
John Travolta
John Travolta
Hairspray
Casey Affleck
Casey Affleck
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg
Due to the ceremony being canceled in 2008, the award was handed out during the 2009 ceremony.
Winner
