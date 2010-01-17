Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 2010

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2010

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 17 January 2010
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Avatar 8.4
Avatar
Winner
All nominees
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
Inglourious Basterds
Up in the Air 7.5
Up in the Air
Precious 7.1
Precious Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
The Hurt Locker 7.3
The Hurt Locker
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
The Hangover 7.9
The Hangover
Winner
All nominees
(500) Days of Summer 7.5
(500) Days of Summer
It's Complicated 7.1
It's Complicated
Nine 6.7
Nine
Julie & Julia 7.1
Julie & Julia Julie and Julia
Golden Globe / Best Director
James Cameron
James Cameron
Avatar
Winner
All nominees
Kathryn Bigelow
Kathryn Bigelow
The Hurt Locker
Jason Reitman
Jason Reitman
Up in the Air
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Invictus
Inglourious Basterds
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Crazy Heart
Winner
Michael C. Hall
Michael C. Hall
Dexter
Winner
All nominees
Hugh Laurie
Hugh Laurie
House M.D.
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Invictus
Colin Firth
Colin Firth
A Single Man
Up in the Air
Simon Baker
Simon Baker
The Mentalist
Bill Paxton
Bill Paxton
Big Love
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm
Mad Men
Tobey Maguire
Tobey Maguire
Brothers
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
30 Rock
Winner
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Sherlock Holmes
Winner
All nominees
Thomas Jane
Thomas Jane
Hung
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
(500) Days of Summer
Matthew Morrison
Matthew Morrison
Glee
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
Nine
The Informant!
David Duchovny
David Duchovny
Californication
Michael Stuhlbarg
Michael Stuhlbarg
A Serious Man
Steve Carell
Steve Carell
The Office
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
The Blind Side
Winner
All nominees
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
The Young Victoria
Gabourey Sidibe
Gabourey Sidibe
Precious
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
An Education
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
The Last Station
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Julie & Julia
Winner
All nominees
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts
Duplicity
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
It's Complicated
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard
Nine
The Proposal
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Mo'Nique
Mo'Nique
Precious
Winner
All nominees
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Nine
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick
Up in the Air
Vera Farmiga
Vera Farmiga
Up in the Air
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
A Single Man
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Up in the Air 7.5
Up in the Air
Jason Reitman, Sheldon Turner
Winner
Up in the Air 7.5
Up in the Air
Jason Reitman, Sheldon Turner
Winner
All nominees
The Hurt Locker 7.3
The Hurt Locker
Mark Boal
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
Inglourious Basterds
District 9 8.0
District 9
Neill Blomkamp, Terri Tatchell
It's Complicated 7.1
It's Complicated
Nancy Meyers
Golden Globe / Best Song
Crazy Heart 7.6
Crazy Heart
T Bone Burnett, Ryan Bingham Song: "The Weary Kind"
Winner
All nominees
Nine 6.7
Nine
Maury Yeston Song: "Cinema Italiano"
Avatar 8.4
Avatar
James Horner, Simon Franglen, Kuk Harrell Song: "I See You"
Avatar 8.4
Avatar
James Horner, Simon Franglen, Kuk Harrell Song: "I See You"
Brothers 7.2
Brothers
Bono, U2 Song: "Winter"
Everybody's Fine 7.4
Everybody's Fine
Paul McCartney Song: "(I Want to) Come Home"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Up 8.1
Up
Michael Giacchino
Winner
All nominees
A Single Man 7.6
A Single Man
Abel Korzeniowski
Avatar 8.4
Avatar
James Horner
The Informant! 7.0
The Informant! The Informant
Marvin Hamlisch
Where the Wild Things Are 7.1
Where the Wild Things Are
Carter Burwell, Karen O
Where the Wild Things Are 7.1
Where the Wild Things Are
Carter Burwell, Karen O
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
The White Ribbon 7.7
The White Ribbon Das weiße Band
Germany
Winner
All nominees
A Prophet 7.5
A Prophet Un prophète
France
The Maid 7.3
The Maid La nana / The Maid
Chile
Baarìa 7.2
Baarìa Baaria
italy
Broken Embraces 7.3
Broken Embraces Abrazos rotos, Los / Broken embraces
Spain
Golden Globe / Best Animated Film
Up 8.1
Up
Winner
All nominees
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 7.3
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Fantastic Mr. Fox 7.6
Fantastic Mr. Fox The Fantastic Mr. Fox
The Princess and the Frog 7.4
The Princess and the Frog
Coraline 7.7
Coraline
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Mad Men 8.4
Mad Men
Winner
All nominees
Big Love
Big Love
House M.D.
House M.D.
Dexter 8.9
Dexter
True Blood 7.8
True Blood
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Glee 6.8
Glee
Winner
All nominees
The Office 8.8
The Office
Entourage
Entourage
30 Rock
30 Rock
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies
The Good Wife
Winner
All nominees
Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin
True Blood
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
The Closer
January Jones
January Jones
Mad Men
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Damages
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Toni Collette
Toni Collette
United States of Tara
Winner
All nominees
Tina Fey
Tina Fey
30 Rock
Lea Michele
Lea Michele
Glee
Edie Falco
Edie Falco
Nurse Jackie
Cougar Town
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Grey Gardens 7.2
Grey Gardens
Winner
All nominees
Into the Storm 7.1
Into the Storm
Georgia O'Keeffe Georgia O'Keeffe
Little Dorrit
Little Dorrit
Taking Chance 7.4
Taking Chance
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon
Taking Chance
Winner
All nominees
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
Wallander
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
Into the Storm
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Georgia O'Keeffe
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Endgame
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Grey Gardens
Winner
All nominees
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
Grey Gardens
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Prayers for Bobby
Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin
The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler
Joan Allen
Joan Allen
Georgia O'Keeffe
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Lithgow
John Lithgow
Dexter
Winner
All nominees
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris
How I Met Your Mother
Michael Emerson
Michael Emerson
Lost
William Hurt
William Hurt
Damages
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven
Entourage
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Love
Big Love
Chloe Sevigny
Winner
Big Love
Big Love
Chloe Sevigny
Winner
All nominees
Damages 8.1
Damages
Rose Byrne
Glee 6.8
Glee
Jane Lynch
Glee 6.8
Glee
Jane Lynch
Damages 8.1
Damages
Rose Byrne
Hung 7.0
Hung
Jane Adams
Hung 7.0
Hung
Jane Adams
Into the Storm 7.1
Into the Storm
Janet McTeer
Into the Storm 7.1
Into the Storm
Janet McTeer
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Christoph Waltz
Christoph Waltz
Inglourious Basterds
Winner
All nominees
Invictus
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
The Messenger
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
The Last Station
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci
The Lovely Bones
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Mavis Spencer
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more