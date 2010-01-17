Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 2010
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2010
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date
17 January 2010
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
8.4
Avatar
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Inglourious Basterds
7.5
Up in the Air
7.1
Precious
Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire
7.3
The Hurt Locker
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
7.9
The Hangover
Winner
All nominees
7.5
(500) Days of Summer
7.1
It's Complicated
6.7
Nine
7.1
Julie & Julia
Julie and Julia
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
James Cameron
Avatar
Winner
All nominees
Kathryn Bigelow
The Hurt Locker
Jason Reitman
Up in the Air
Clint Eastwood
Invictus
Inglourious Basterds
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jeff Bridges
Crazy Heart
Winner
Michael C. Hall
Dexter
Winner
All nominees
Hugh Laurie
House M.D.
Morgan Freeman
Invictus
Colin Firth
A Single Man
Up in the Air
Simon Baker
The Mentalist
Bill Paxton
Big Love
Jon Hamm
Mad Men
Tobey Maguire
Brothers
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Alec Baldwin
30 Rock
Winner
Robert Downey Jr.
Sherlock Holmes
Winner
All nominees
Thomas Jane
Hung
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
(500) Days of Summer
Matthew Morrison
Glee
Daniel Day-Lewis
Nine
The Informant!
David Duchovny
Californication
Michael Stuhlbarg
A Serious Man
Steve Carell
The Office
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
The Blind Side
Winner
All nominees
Emily Blunt
The Young Victoria
Gabourey Sidibe
Precious
Carey Mulligan
An Education
Helen Mirren
The Last Station
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Meryl Streep
Julie & Julia
Winner
All nominees
Julia Roberts
Duplicity
Meryl Streep
It's Complicated
Marion Cotillard
Nine
The Proposal
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Mo'Nique
Precious
Winner
All nominees
Penelope Cruz
Nine
Anna Kendrick
Up in the Air
Vera Farmiga
Up in the Air
Julianne Moore
A Single Man
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
7.5
Up in the Air
Jason Reitman, Sheldon Turner
Winner
7.5
Up in the Air
Jason Reitman, Sheldon Turner
Winner
All nominees
7.3
The Hurt Locker
Mark Boal
8.0
Inglourious Basterds
8.0
District 9
Neill Blomkamp, Terri Tatchell
7.1
It's Complicated
Nancy Meyers
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
7.6
Crazy Heart
T Bone Burnett, Ryan Bingham
Song: "The Weary Kind"
Winner
All nominees
6.7
Nine
Maury Yeston
Song: "Cinema Italiano"
8.4
Avatar
James Horner, Simon Franglen, Kuk Harrell
Song: "I See You"
8.4
Avatar
James Horner, Simon Franglen, Kuk Harrell
Song: "I See You"
7.2
Brothers
Bono, U2
Song: "Winter"
7.4
Everybody's Fine
Paul McCartney
Song: "(I Want to) Come Home"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
8.1
Up
Michael Giacchino
Winner
All nominees
7.6
A Single Man
Abel Korzeniowski
8.4
Avatar
James Horner
7.0
The Informant!
The Informant
Marvin Hamlisch
7.1
Where the Wild Things Are
Carter Burwell, Karen O
7.1
Where the Wild Things Are
Carter Burwell, Karen O
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.7
The White Ribbon
Das weiße Band
Germany
Winner
All nominees
7.5
A Prophet
Un prophète
France
7.3
The Maid
La nana / The Maid
Chile
7.2
Baarìa
Baaria
italy
7.3
Broken Embraces
Abrazos rotos, Los / Broken embraces
Spain
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Animated Film
8.1
Up
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
7.6
Fantastic Mr. Fox
The Fantastic Mr. Fox
7.4
The Princess and the Frog
7.7
Coraline
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
8.4
Mad Men
Winner
All nominees
Big Love
House M.D.
8.9
Dexter
7.8
True Blood
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
6.8
Glee
Winner
All nominees
8.8
The Office
Entourage
30 Rock
7.7
Modern Family
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Julianna Margulies
The Good Wife
Winner
All nominees
Anna Paquin
True Blood
Kyra Sedgwick
The Closer
January Jones
Mad Men
Glenn Close
Damages
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Toni Collette
United States of Tara
Winner
All nominees
Tina Fey
30 Rock
Lea Michele
Glee
Edie Falco
Nurse Jackie
Cougar Town
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
7.2
Grey Gardens
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Into the Storm
Georgia O'Keeffe
Georgia O'Keeffe
Little Dorrit
7.4
Taking Chance
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Kevin Bacon
Taking Chance
Winner
All nominees
Kenneth Branagh
Wallander
Brendan Gleeson
Into the Storm
Jeremy Irons
Georgia O'Keeffe
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Endgame
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Drew Barrymore
Grey Gardens
Winner
All nominees
Jessica Lange
Grey Gardens
Sigourney Weaver
Prayers for Bobby
Anna Paquin
The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler
Joan Allen
Georgia O'Keeffe
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Lithgow
Dexter
Winner
All nominees
Neil Patrick Harris
How I Met Your Mother
Michael Emerson
Lost
William Hurt
Damages
Jeremy Piven
Entourage
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Love
Chloe Sevigny
Winner
Big Love
Chloe Sevigny
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Damages
Rose Byrne
6.8
Glee
Jane Lynch
6.8
Glee
Jane Lynch
8.1
Damages
Rose Byrne
7.0
Hung
Jane Adams
7.0
Hung
Jane Adams
7.1
Into the Storm
Janet McTeer
7.1
Into the Storm
Janet McTeer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Christoph Waltz
Inglourious Basterds
Winner
All nominees
Invictus
Woody Harrelson
The Messenger
Christopher Plummer
The Last Station
Stanley Tucci
The Lovely Bones
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Martin Scorsese
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Mavis Spencer
Winner
Year
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Golden Globes 2024
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Show all
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Golden Globes, USA 1959
Golden Globes, USA 1958
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Golden Globes, USA 1956
Golden Globes, USA 1955
Golden Globes, USA 1954
Golden Globes, USA 1953
Golden Globes, USA 1952
Golden Globes, USA 1951
Golden Globes, USA 1950
Golden Globes, USA 1949
Golden Globes, USA 1948
Golden Globes, USA 1947
Golden Globes, USA 1946
Golden Globes, USA 1945
Golden Globes, USA 1944
Nominations
Best Director, Motion Picture
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Show all
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Best Director
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Best Actress - Drama
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Best Song
Best Original Score
Best Foreign Film
Best Animated Film
Best Television Series - Drama
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best TV Actor - Drama
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Best TV Actress - Drama
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Female
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Male
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Cinematography
Best Cinematography - Black and White
Best Cinematography - Color
Best Documentary
Best Documentary Film
Best Documentary of Historical Interest
Best English-Language Foreign Film
Best Film Promoting International Understanding
Best International News Coverage
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Female
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Male
Best Outdoor Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Best Picture
Best TV Producer/Director
Best TV Program
Best TV Show
Best TV Show - Variety
Best TV Special
Best TV Star - Female
Best TV Star - Male
Best Television Special - Variety or Musical
Best World Entertainment Through Musical Films
Foreign Newcomer - Female
Foreign Newcomer - Male
Most Promising Newcomer
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Television Achievement
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Carol Burnett Award
Honor Award
Special Merit Award
Silver Globe / Best Foreign-Language Foreign Film
Special Journalistic Merit Award
Outstanding Merit
Hollywood Citizenship Award
Special Achievement Award
Mr. Golden Globe
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Samuel Goldwyn Award
Miss Golden Globe
Special Award
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree