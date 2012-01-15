Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 2012

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2012

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 15 January 2012
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Descendants 7.3
The Descendants
Winner
All nominees
The Help 7.9
The Help
The Ides of March 7.6
The Ides of March
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Moneyball 7.6
Moneyball
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Winner
All nominees
Midnight in Paris 7.5
Midnight in Paris
50/50 7.9
50/50
Bridesmaids 6.5
Bridesmaids
My Week with Marilyn 7.3
My Week with Marilyn
Golden Globe / Best Director
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Hugo
Winner
All nominees
Michel Hazanavicius
Michel Hazanavicius
The Artist
Alexander Payne
Alexander Payne
The Descendants
Woody Allen
Woody Allen
Midnight in Paris
The Ides of March
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
The Descendants
Winner
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Boss
Winner
All nominees
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
J. Edgar
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi
Boardwalk Empire
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Breaking Bad
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
The Borgias
The Ides of March
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender
Shame
Moneyball
Damian Lewis
Damian Lewis
Homeland
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Matt LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc
Episodes
Winner
Jean Dujardin
Jean Dujardin
The Artist
Winner
All nominees
Thomas Jane
Thomas Jane
Hung
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
50/50
Johnny Galecki
Johnny Galecki
The Big Bang Theory
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
30 Rock
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
The Guard
David Duchovny
David Duchovny
Californication
Owen Wilson
Owen Wilson
Midnight in Paris
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
The Iron Lady
Winner
All nominees
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
The Help
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Albert Nobbs
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
My Week with Marilyn
Winner
All nominees
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
Carnage
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig
Bridesmaids
Young Adult
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Carnage
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
The Help
Winner
All nominees
Janet McTeer
Janet McTeer
Albert Nobbs
Bérénice Bejo
Bérénice Bejo
The Artist
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley
The Descendants
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
The Help
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Midnight in Paris 7.5
Midnight in Paris
Woody Allen
Winner
All nominees
The Ides of March 7.6
The Ides of March
, Grant Heslov, Beau Willimon
The Descendants 7.3
The Descendants
Nat Faxon, Alexander Payne, Jim Rash
The Descendants 7.3
The Descendants
Nat Faxon, Alexander Payne, Jim Rash
The Ides of March 7.6
The Ides of March
, Grant Heslov, Beau Willimon
Moneyball 7.6
Moneyball
Stiven Zeyllyan, Aaron Sorkin
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Michel Hazanavicius
Golden Globe / Best Song
W.E. 6.8
W.E.
Madonna, Jimmy Harry, Julie Frost Song: "Masterpiece"
Winner
All nominees
Machine Gun Preacher 7.2
Machine Gun Preacher
Chris Cornell Song: "The Keeper"
Albert Nobbs 6.7
Albert Nobbs
Glenn Close, Brian Byrne Song: "Lay Your Head Down"
The Help 7.9
The Help
Thomas Newman, Mary J. Blige, Damon Thomas, Harvey Mason Jr. Song: "The Living Proof"
Albert Nobbs 6.7
Albert Nobbs
Glenn Close, Brian Byrne Song: "Lay Your Head Down"
The Help 7.9
The Help
Thomas Newman, Mary J. Blige, Damon Thomas, Harvey Mason Jr. Song: "The Living Proof"
Gnomeo & Juliet 6.8
Gnomeo & Juliet Gnomeo and Juliet
Elton John, Bernie Taupin Song: "Hello Hello"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Ludovic Bource
Winner
All nominees
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 8.0
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Hugo 7.3
Hugo
Howard Shore
W.E. 6.8
W.E.
Abel Korzeniowski
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 8.0
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
War Horse 7.3
War Horse
John Williams
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
A Separation 8.1
A Separation Jodaeiye Nader az Simin
Iran
Winner
All nominees
The Flowers of War 7.6
The Flowers of War The Flowers Of War
China
In the Land of Blood and Honey 3.9
In the Land of Blood and Honey
United States
The Kid with a Bike 6.1
The Kid with a Bike Gamin au vélo, Le
Belgium
The Skin I Live In 7.6
The Skin I Live In The Skin That Inhabit / Piel que Habito, La
Spain
Golden Globe / Best Animated Film
The Adventures of Tintin 7.5
The Adventures of Tintin The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn
Winner
All nominees
Rango 7.6
Rango
Arthur Christmas 7.3
Arthur Christmas
Puss in Boots 7.3
Puss in Boots
Cars 2 7.0
Cars 2
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Homeland 8.3
Homeland
Winner
All nominees
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Game of Thrones 8.6
Game of Thrones
Boss 7.8
Boss
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Winner
All nominees
New Girl 6.9
New Girl
Glee 6.8
Glee
Enlightened
Enlightened
Episodes
Episodes
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Claire Danes
Claire Danes
Homeland
Winner
All nominees
Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies
The Good Wife
Mireille Enos
Mireille Enos
The Killing
Madeleine Stowe
Madeleine Stowe
Revenge
Callie Thorne
Necessary Roughness
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Enlightened
Winner
All nominees
Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel
New Girl
Laura Linney
Laura Linney
The Big C
Tina Fey
Tina Fey
30 Rock
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler
A Parks and Recreation Special
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Winner
All nominees
The Hour 7.9
The Hour
Cinema Verite 6.5
Cinema Verite
Mildred Pierce
Mildred Pierce
Too Big to Fail 7.2
Too Big to Fail
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Mildred Pierce
Winner
All nominees
Elizabeth McGovern
Elizabeth McGovern
Downton Abbey
Emily Watson
Emily Watson
Appropriate Adult
Diane Lane
Diane Lane
Cinema Verite
Romola Garai
Romola Garai
The Hour
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Luther
Winner
Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage
Game of Thrones
Winner
All nominees
Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy
Page Eight
Eric Stonestreet
Eric Stonestreet
Modern Family
Tim Robbins
Tim Robbins
Cinema Verite
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville
Downton Abbey
William Hurt
William Hurt
Too Big to Fail
Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti
Too Big to Fail
Dominic West
Dominic West
The Hour
Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce
Mildred Pierce
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Jessica Lange
Winner
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Jessica Lange
Winner
All nominees
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Kelly Macdonald
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Sofia Vergara
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Sofia Vergara
Mildred Pierce
Mildred Pierce
Evan Rachel Wood
Boardwalk Empire 8.6
Boardwalk Empire
Kelly Macdonald
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Maggie Smith
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
Maggie Smith
Mildred Pierce
Mildred Pierce
Evan Rachel Wood
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
Beginners
Winner
All nominees
Albert Brooks
Albert Brooks
Drive
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill
Moneyball
Kenneth Branagh
Kenneth Branagh
My Week with Marilyn
Viggo Mortensen
Viggo Mortensen
A Dangerous Method
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Rainey Qualley
Rainey Qualley
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more