Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 2005
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2005
Site
International Ballroom, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date
16 January 2005
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
7.3
The Aviator
Winner
All nominees
8.4
Hotel Rwanda
7.1
Closer
7.6
Finding Neverland
6.5
Kinsey
7.9
Million Dollar Baby
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
6.1
Sideways
Winner
All nominees
8.3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
7.5
The Phantom of the Opera
Watch trailer
7.9
The Incredibles
7.6
Ray
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Clint Eastwood
Million Dollar Baby
Winner
All nominees
Martin Scorsese
The Aviator
Marc Forster
Finding Neverland
Alexander Payne
Sideways
Mike Nichols
Closer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Ian McShane
Deadwood
Winner
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Aviator
Winner
All nominees
Javier Bardem
The Sea Inside
Michael Chiklis
The Shield
Julian McMahon
Nip/Tuck
James Spader
Boston Legal
Don Cheadle
Hotel Rwanda
Johnny Depp
Finding Neverland
Denis Leary
Rescue Me
Kinsey
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Jamie Foxx
Ray
Winner
Jason Bateman
Arrested Development
Winner
All nominees
Paul Giamatti
Sideways
Larry David
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Zach Braff
Scrubs
Matt LeBlanc
Joey
Charlie Sheen
Two and a Half Men
Jim Carrey
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Tony Shalhoub
Monk
Beyond the Sea
Kevin Kline
De-Lovely
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Hilary Swank
Million Dollar Baby
Winner
All nominees
Uma Thurman
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Imelda Staunton
Vera Drake
Nicole Kidman
Birth
A Love Song for Bobby Long
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Annette Bening
Being Julia
Winner
All nominees
Kate Winslet
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Emmy Rossum
The Phantom of the Opera
Renée Zellweger
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Ashley Judd
De-Lovely
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Natalie Portman
Closer
Winner
All nominees
Virginia Madsen
Sideways
Cate Blanchett
The Aviator
Meryl Streep
The Manchurian Candidate
Laura Linney
Kinsey
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
6.1
Sideways
Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Finding Neverland
David Magee
8.3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Charlie Kaufman
7.3
The Aviator
John Logan
7.1
Closer
Patrick Marber
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
6.2
Alfie
Mick Jagger, David A. Stewart
Song: "Old Habits Die Hard"
Winner
6.2
Alfie
Mick Jagger, David A. Stewart
Song: "Old Habits Die Hard"
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Shrek 2
David Bryson, Adam Duritz, David Immerglück, Dan Vickrey, Matthew Malley
Song: "Accidentally in Love"
Watch trailer
8.4
Hotel Rwanda
Andrea Guerra, Wyclef Jean, Jerry 'Wonder' Duplessis
Song: "Million Voices"
8.4
Hotel Rwanda
Andrea Guerra, Wyclef Jean, Jerry 'Wonder' Duplessis
Song: "Million Voices"
7.5
The Phantom of the Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Charles Hart
Song: "Learn to Be Lonely"
Watch trailer
6.9
The Polar Express
Glen Ballard, Alan Silvestri
Song: "Believe"
Watch trailer
6.9
The Polar Express
Glen Ballard, Alan Silvestri
Song: "Believe"
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
7.3
The Aviator
Howard Shore
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Spanglish
Hans Zimmer
6.1
Sideways
Rolfe Kent
7.6
Finding Neverland
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
7.9
Million Dollar Baby
Clint Eastwood
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
6.8
The Sea Inside
Mar adentro / The Sea Inside
Spain/France/Italy
Winner
All nominees
7.0
House of Flying Daggers
Shi mian mai fu
Hong Kong
6.9
The Chorus
Choristes, Les
France
7.3
A Very Long Engagement
Un long dimanche de fiançailles
France
6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries
Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Brazil
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
8.2
Nip/Tuck
Winner
All nominees
8.5
Deadwood
7.0
Lost
24
8.7
The Sopranos
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
8.3
Desperate Housewives
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Sex and the City
Entourage
8.6
Arrested Development
7.2
Will & Grace
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Mariska Hargitay
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Winner
All nominees
Edie Falco
The Sopranos
Joely Richardson
Nip/Tuck
Jennifer Garner
Alias
Christine Lahti
Jack & Bobby
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Teri Hatcher
Desperate Housewives
Winner
All nominees
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City
Marcia Cross
Desperate Housewives
Felicity Huffman
Desperate Housewives
Debra Messing
Will & Grace
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Iron Jawed Angels
The Lion in Winter
The Lion in Winter
8.1
Something the Lord Made
American Family
American Family
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Geoffrey Rush
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
Winner
All nominees
Jamie Foxx
Redemption: The Stan Tookie Williams Story
Mos Def
Something the Lord Made
William H. Macy
The Wool Cap
Patrick Stewart
The Lion in Winter
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Glenn Close
The Lion in Winter
Winner
All nominees
Hilary Swank
Iron Jawed Angels
Julianna Margulies
The Grid
Miranda Richardson
The Lost Prince
Blythe Danner
Back When We Were Grownups
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
William Shatner
Boston Legal
Winner
All nominees
Sean Hayes
Will & Grace
Jeremy Piven
Entourage
Michael Imperioli
The Sopranos
Oliver Platt
Huff
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
7.4
Iron Jawed Angels
Anjelica Huston
Winner
7.4
Iron Jawed Angels
Anjelica Huston
Winner
All nominees
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
Emily Watson
8.3
Desperate Housewives
Nicollette Sheridan
8.7
The Sopranos
Drea de Matteo
8.3
Desperate Housewives
Nicollette Sheridan
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
Emily Watson
8.7
The Sopranos
Drea de Matteo
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Clive Owen
Closer
Winner
All nominees
Morgan Freeman
Million Dollar Baby
David Carradine
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Jamie Foxx
Collateral
Thomas Haden Church
Sideways
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Robin Williams
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Kathryn Eastwood
Winner
