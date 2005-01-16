Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 2005

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2005

Site International Ballroom, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 16 January 2005
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
Winner
All nominees
Hotel Rwanda 8.4
Hotel Rwanda
Closer 7.1
Closer
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland
Kinsey 6.5
Kinsey
Million Dollar Baby 7.9
Million Dollar Baby
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Sideways 6.1
Sideways
Winner
All nominees
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 8.3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
The Phantom of the Opera 7.5
The Phantom of the Opera
Watch trailer
The Incredibles 7.9
The Incredibles
Ray 7.6
Ray
Golden Globe / Best Director
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Million Dollar Baby
Winner
All nominees
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
The Aviator
Marc Forster
Marc Forster
Finding Neverland
Alexander Payne
Alexander Payne
Sideways
Mike Nichols
Mike Nichols
Closer
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Ian McShane
Ian McShane
Deadwood
Winner
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Aviator
Winner
All nominees
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
The Sea Inside
Michael Chiklis
Michael Chiklis
The Shield
Julian McMahon
Julian McMahon
Nip/Tuck
James Spader
James Spader
Boston Legal
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle
Hotel Rwanda
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Finding Neverland
Denis Leary
Denis Leary
Rescue Me
Kinsey
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Ray
Winner
Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman
Arrested Development
Winner
All nominees
Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti
Sideways
Larry David
Larry David
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Zach Braff
Zach Braff
Scrubs
Matt LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc
Joey
Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen
Two and a Half Men
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Tony Shalhoub
Tony Shalhoub
Monk
Beyond the Sea
Kevin Kline
Kevin Kline
De-Lovely
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank
Million Dollar Baby
Winner
All nominees
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Imelda Staunton
Imelda Staunton
Vera Drake
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Birth
A Love Song for Bobby Long
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Being Julia
Winner
All nominees
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum
The Phantom of the Opera
Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd
De-Lovely
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Closer
Winner
All nominees
Virginia Madsen
Virginia Madsen
Sideways
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
The Aviator
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
The Manchurian Candidate
Laura Linney
Laura Linney
Kinsey
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Sideways 6.1
Sideways
Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
Winner
All nominees
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland
David Magee
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 8.3
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Charlie Kaufman
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
John Logan
Closer 7.1
Closer
Patrick Marber
Golden Globe / Best Song
Alfie 6.2
Alfie
Mick Jagger, David A. Stewart Song: "Old Habits Die Hard"
Winner
All nominees
Shrek 2 8.0
Shrek 2
David Bryson, Adam Duritz, David Immerglück, Dan Vickrey, Matthew Malley Song: "Accidentally in Love"
Watch trailer
Hotel Rwanda 8.4
Hotel Rwanda
Andrea Guerra, Wyclef Jean, Jerry 'Wonder' Duplessis Song: "Million Voices"
The Phantom of the Opera 7.5
The Phantom of the Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Charles Hart Song: "Learn to Be Lonely"
Watch trailer
The Polar Express 6.9
The Polar Express
Glen Ballard, Alan Silvestri Song: "Believe"
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
The Aviator 7.3
The Aviator
Howard Shore
Winner
All nominees
Spanglish 6.8
Spanglish
Hans Zimmer
Sideways 6.1
Sideways
Rolfe Kent
Finding Neverland 7.6
Finding Neverland
Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
Million Dollar Baby 7.9
Million Dollar Baby
Clint Eastwood
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
The Sea Inside 6.8
The Sea Inside Mar adentro / The Sea Inside
Spain/France/Italy
Winner
All nominees
House of Flying Daggers 7.0
House of Flying Daggers Shi mian mai fu
Hong Kong
The Chorus 6.9
The Chorus Choristes, Les
France
A Very Long Engagement 7.3
A Very Long Engagement Un long dimanche de fiançailles
France
The Motorcycle Diaries 6.9
The Motorcycle Diaries Diarios de motocicleta / The Motorcycle Diaries
Brazil
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Nip/Tuck 8.2
Nip/Tuck
Winner
All nominees
Deadwood 8.5
Deadwood
Lost 7.0
Lost
24
24
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Desperate Housewives 8.3
Desperate Housewives
Winner
All nominees
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Entourage
Entourage
Arrested Development 8.6
Arrested Development
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Winner
All nominees
Edie Falco
Edie Falco
The Sopranos
Joely Richardson
Joely Richardson
Nip/Tuck
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner
Alias
Christine Lahti
Jack & Bobby
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Teri Hatcher
Teri Hatcher
Desperate Housewives
Winner
All nominees
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City
Marcia Cross
Marcia Cross
Desperate Housewives
Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman
Desperate Housewives
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
Will & Grace
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
Winner
All nominees
Iron Jawed Angels 7.4
Iron Jawed Angels
The Lion in Winter The Lion in Winter
Something the Lord Made 8.1
Something the Lord Made
American Family American Family
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Geoffrey Rush
Geoffrey Rush
The Life and Death of Peter Sellers
Winner
All nominees
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Redemption: The Stan Tookie Williams Story
Mos Def
Something the Lord Made
William H. Macy
William H. Macy
The Wool Cap
Patrick Stewart
Patrick Stewart
The Lion in Winter
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
The Lion in Winter
Winner
All nominees
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank
Iron Jawed Angels
Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies
The Grid
Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
The Lost Prince
Blythe Danner
Blythe Danner
Back When We Were Grownups
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
William Shatner
William Shatner
Boston Legal
Winner
All nominees
Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes
Will & Grace
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven
Entourage
Michael Imperioli
Michael Imperioli
The Sopranos
Oliver Platt
Oliver Platt
Huff
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Iron Jawed Angels 7.4
Iron Jawed Angels
Anjelica Huston
Winner
All nominees
Emily Watson
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Clive Owen
Clive Owen
Closer
Winner
All nominees
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Million Dollar Baby
David Carradine
David Carradine
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx
Collateral
Thomas Haden Church
Thomas Haden Church
Sideways
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Kathryn Eastwood
Winner
Year
Nominations

