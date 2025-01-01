Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1950

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1950

Site Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 23 February 1950
Golden Globe / Best Director
Robert Rossen
All the King's Men
Winner
All nominees
William Wyler
William Wyler
The Heiress
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
James Whitmore
James Whitmore
Battleground
Winner
All nominees
David Brian
Intruder in the Dust
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Mercedes McCambridge
All the King's Men
Winner
All nominees
Miriam Hopkins
Miriam Hopkins
The Heiress
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Battleground 7.4
Battleground
Robert Pirosh
Winner
All nominees
Rope of Sand Rope of Sand
Walter Doniger
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
The Inspector General The Inspector General
Johnny Green
Winner
All nominees
All the King's Men 7.4
All the King's Men
George Duning
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Bicycle Thieves 8.2
Bicycle Thieves Ladri Di Biciclette
Italy
Winner
All nominees
The Fallen Idol 7.6
The Fallen Idol
UK
Golden Globe / Best Actor
Broderick Crawford
All the King's Men
Winner
All nominees
Richard Todd
The Hasty Heart
Golden Globe / Best Actress
Olivia de Havilland
The Heiress
Winner
All nominees
Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr
Edward, My Son
Golden Globe / Best Cinematography - Black and White
Champion 7.8
Champion
Franz Planer
Winner
All nominees
All the King's Men 7.4
All the King's Men
Burnett Guffey
Golden Globe / Best Cinematography - Color
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad 6.9
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
Winner
All nominees
On the Town 7.6
On the Town
Golden Globe / Best Film Promoting International Understanding
The Hasty Heart The Hasty Heart
Winner
All nominees
Monsieur Vincent Monsieur Vincent
Golden Globe / Best Picture
All the King's Men 7.4
All the King's Men
Winner
All nominees
Come to the Stable Come to the Stable
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
All the King's Men 7.4
All the King's Men
Mercedes McCambridge
Winner
All nominees
Champion 7.8
Champion
Ruth Roman
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
The Hasty Heart The Hasty Heart
Richard Todd
Winner
All nominees
Intruder in the Dust Intruder in the Dust
Juano Hernández
