Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 1993
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1993
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
24 January 1993
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
8.0
Scent of a Woman
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Howards End
7.9
A Few Good Men
6.7
The Crying Game
Crying Game
7.8
Unforgiven
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
7.2
The Player
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Aladdin
6.7
Sister Act
7.4
Enchanted April
6.3
Honeymoon in Vegas
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Clint Eastwood
Unforgiven
Winner
All nominees
Robert Altman
The Player
Rob Reiner
A Few Good Men
James Ivory
Howards End
Robert Redford
A River Runs Through It
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Sam Waterston
I'll Fly Away
Winner
Al Pacino
Scent of a Woman
Winner
All nominees
Scott Bakula
Quantum Leap
Rob Morrow
Northern Exposure
Denzel Washington
Malcolm X
Jason Priestley
Beverly Hills, 90210
Mark Harmon
Reasonable Doubts
Robert Downey Jr.
Chaplin
Tom Cruise
A Few Good Men
Jack Nicholson
Hoffa
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Tim Robbins
The Player
Winner
John Goodman
Roseanne
Winner
All nominees
Craig T. Nelson
Coach
Ed O'Neill
Married with Children
Honeymoon in Vegas
Burt Reynolds
Evening Shade
Marcello Mastroianni
Used People
Tim Robbins
Bob Roberts
Billy Crystal
Mr. Saturday Night
Ted Danson
Cheers
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Tim Allen
Home Improvement
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Emma Thompson
Howards End
Winner
All nominees
Basic Instinct
Susan Sarandon
Lorenzo's Oil
Mary McDonnell
Passion Fish
Michelle Pfeiffer
Love Field
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Miranda Richardson
Enchanted April
Winner
All nominees
Shirley MacLaine
Used People
Geena Davis
A League of Their Own
Meryl Streep
Death Becomes Her
Whoopi Goldberg
Sister Act
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Joan Plowright
Enchanted April
Winner
All nominees
Judy Davis
Husbands and Wives
Geraldine Chaplin
Chaplin
Alfre Woodard
Passion Fish
Miranda Richardson
Damage
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
8.0
Scent of a Woman
Bo Goldman
Winner
All nominees
7.9
A Few Good Men
Aaron Sorkin
7.2
The Player
Michael Tolkin
7.8
Unforgiven
Devid Uebb Piplz
Watch trailer
7.1
Howards End
Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
8.1
Aladdin
Tim Rice, Alan Menken
Song: "A Whole New World"
Winner
8.1
Aladdin
Tim Rice, Alan Menken
Song: "A Whole New World"
Winner
All nominees
6.5
The Mambo Kings
Mambo Kings
Arne Glimcher, Robert Kraft
Song: "Beautiful Maria of My Soul"
7.7
A League of Their Own
League Of Their Own, A
Madonna, Shep Pettibone
Song: "This Used to Be My Playground"
8.1
Aladdin
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken
Song: "Prince Ali"
8.1
Aladdin
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken
Song: "Friend Like Me"
6.5
The Mambo Kings
Mambo Kings
Arne Glimcher, Robert Kraft
Song: "Beautiful Maria of My Soul"
8.1
Aladdin
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken
Song: "Prince Ali"
8.1
Aladdin
Howard Ashman, Alan Menken
Song: "Friend Like Me"
7.7
A League of Their Own
League Of Their Own, A
Madonna, Shep Pettibone
Song: "This Used to Be My Playground"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
8.1
Aladdin
Alan Menken
Winner
All nominees
6.5
Basic Instinct
Jerry Goldsmith
7.6
Chaplin
John Barry
8.1
The Last of the Mohicans
Trevor Jones, Randy Edelman
6.2
1492 – Conquest of Paradise
1492: Conquest of Paradise
Vangelis
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.3
Indochine
France
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Schtonk
Germany
7.5
Tous les matins du monde
France
8.0
Close to Eden
Urga
Russia
7.1
Like Water for Chocolate
Como agua para chocolate
Mexico
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Northern Exposure
Northern Exposure
Winner
All nominees
Homefront
Homefront
I'll Fly Away
I'll Fly Away
Sisters
Sisters
6.7
Beverly Hills, 90210
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Roseanne
Roseanne
Winner
All nominees
Evening Shade
Evening Shade
Cheers
Cheers
Brooklyn Bridge
Brooklyn Bridge
Murphy Brown
Murphy Brown
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Regina Taylor
I'll Fly Away
Winner
All nominees
Angela Lansbury
Murder, She Wrote
Janine Turner
Northern Exposure
Marli Metlin
Reasonable Doubts
Mariel Hemingway
Civil Wars
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Roseanne Barr
Roseanne
Winner
All nominees
Helen Hunt
Mad About You
Kirstie Alley
Cheers
Katey Sagal
Married with Children
Candice Bergen
Murphy Brown
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sinatra
Sinatra
Winner
All nominees
Miss Rose White
Miss Rose White
Citizen Cohn
Citizen Cohn
Jewels
Jewels
Stalin
Stalin
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern
Afterburn
Winner
All nominees
Drew Barrymore
Guncrazy
Katharine Hepburn
The Man Upstairs
Kyra Sedgwick
Miss Rose White
Jessica Lange
O Pioneers!
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Maximilian Schell
Stalin
Winner
Robert Duvall
Stalin
Winner
All nominees
Hume Cronyn
Broadway Bound
Anthony Andrews
Jewels
John Corbett
Northern Exposure
Jason Alexander
Seinfeld
Jon Voight
The Last of His Tribe
Earl Holliman
Delta
James Woods
Citizen Cohn
Philip Casnoff
Sinatra
For Part I & II
Dean Stockwell
Quantum Leap
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Stalin
Stalin
Joan Plowright
Winner
Stalin
Stalin
Joan Plowright
Winner
All nominees
Sinatra
Sinatra
Olympia Dukakis
Miss Rose White
Miss Rose White
Amanda Plummer
Sinatra
Sinatra
Olympia Dukakis
Miss Rose White
Miss Rose White
Amanda Plummer
Crazy in Love
Crazy in Love
Gena Rowlands
Crazy in Love
Crazy in Love
Gena Rowlands
Roseanne
Roseanne
Laurie Metcalf
Empty Nest
Empty Nest
Park Overall
Empty Nest
Empty Nest
Park Overall
Roseanne
Roseanne
Laurie Metcalf
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Gene Hackman
Unforgiven
Winner
All nominees
Jack Nicholson
A Few Good Men
David Paymer
Mr. Saturday Night
Chris O'Donnell
Scent of a Woman
Al Pacino
Glengarry Glen Ross
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Lauren Bacall
Winner
Special Award
8.1
Aladdin
Robin Williams
For his vocal work.
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Erin Hamilton
Winner
