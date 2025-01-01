Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1993

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1993

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 24 January 1993
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Scent of a Woman 8.0
Scent of a Woman
Winner
All nominees
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
A Few Good Men 7.9
A Few Good Men
The Crying Game 6.7
The Crying Game Crying Game
Unforgiven 7.8
Unforgiven
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
The Player 7.2
The Player
Winner
All nominees
Aladdin 8.1
Aladdin
Sister Act 6.7
Sister Act
Enchanted April 7.4
Enchanted April
Honeymoon in Vegas 6.3
Honeymoon in Vegas
Golden Globe / Best Director
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Unforgiven
Winner
All nominees
Robert Altman
Robert Altman
The Player
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner
A Few Good Men
James Ivory
Howards End
Robert Redford
Robert Redford
A River Runs Through It
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Sam Waterston
Sam Waterston
I'll Fly Away
Winner
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Scent of a Woman
Winner
All nominees
Scott Bakula
Scott Bakula
Quantum Leap
Rob Morrow
Rob Morrow
Northern Exposure
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
Malcolm X
Jason Priestley
Jason Priestley
Beverly Hills, 90210
Mark Harmon
Mark Harmon
Reasonable Doubts
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Chaplin
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
A Few Good Men
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Hoffa
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Tim Robbins
Tim Robbins
The Player
Winner
John Goodman
John Goodman
Roseanne
Winner
All nominees
Craig T. Nelson
Coach
Ed O'Neill
Ed O'Neill
Married with Children
Honeymoon in Vegas
Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
Evening Shade
Marcello Mastroianni
Marcello Mastroianni
Used People
Tim Robbins
Tim Robbins
Bob Roberts
Billy Crystal
Billy Crystal
Mr. Saturday Night
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
Cheers
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Tim Allen
Tim Allen
Home Improvement
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Howards End
Winner
All nominees
Basic Instinct
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Lorenzo's Oil
Mary McDonnell
Mary McDonnell
Passion Fish
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer
Love Field
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
Enchanted April
Winner
All nominees
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Used People
Geena Davis
Geena Davis
A League of Their Own
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Death Becomes Her
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
Sister Act
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Joan Plowright
Joan Plowright
Enchanted April
Winner
All nominees
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
Husbands and Wives
Geraldine Chaplin
Geraldine Chaplin
Chaplin
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard
Passion Fish
Miranda Richardson
Miranda Richardson
Damage
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Scent of a Woman 8.0
Scent of a Woman
Bo Goldman
Winner
All nominees
A Few Good Men 7.9
A Few Good Men
Aaron Sorkin
The Player 7.2
The Player
Michael Tolkin
Unforgiven 7.8
Unforgiven
Devid Uebb Piplz
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
Ruth Prawer Jhabvala
Golden Globe / Best Song
Aladdin 8.1
Aladdin
Tim Rice, Alan Menken Song: "A Whole New World"
Winner
All nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Aladdin 8.1
Aladdin
Alan Menken
Winner
All nominees
Basic Instinct 6.5
Basic Instinct
Jerry Goldsmith
Chaplin 7.6
Chaplin
John Barry
The Last of the Mohicans 8.1
The Last of the Mohicans
Trevor Jones, Randy Edelman
1492 – Conquest of Paradise 6.2
1492 – Conquest of Paradise 1492: Conquest of Paradise
Vangelis
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Indochine 7.3
Indochine
France
Winner
All nominees
Schtonk 7.1
Schtonk
Germany
Tous les matins du monde 7.5
Tous les matins du monde
France
Close to Eden 8.0
Close to Eden Urga
Russia
Like Water for Chocolate 7.1
Like Water for Chocolate Como agua para chocolate
Mexico
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Northern Exposure Northern Exposure
Winner
All nominees
Homefront Homefront
I'll Fly Away I'll Fly Away
Sisters Sisters
Beverly Hills, 90210 6.7
Beverly Hills, 90210
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Roseanne Roseanne
Winner
All nominees
Evening Shade Evening Shade
Cheers Cheers
Brooklyn Bridge Brooklyn Bridge
Murphy Brown Murphy Brown
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Regina Taylor
I'll Fly Away
Winner
All nominees
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury
Murder, She Wrote
Janine Turner
Northern Exposure
Marli Metlin
Reasonable Doubts
Mariel Hemingway
Civil Wars
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Roseanne Barr
Roseanne
Winner
All nominees
Helen Hunt
Helen Hunt
Mad About You
Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley
Cheers
Katey Sagal
Katey Sagal
Married with Children
Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen
Murphy Brown
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sinatra Sinatra
Winner
All nominees
Miss Rose White Miss Rose White
Citizen Cohn Citizen Cohn
Jewels Jewels
Stalin Stalin
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Afterburn
Winner
All nominees
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Guncrazy
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
The Man Upstairs
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
Miss Rose White
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
O Pioneers!
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Maximilian Schell
Maximilian Schell
Stalin
Winner
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Stalin
Winner
All nominees
Hume Cronyn
Broadway Bound
Anthony Andrews
Jewels
John Corbett
John Corbett
Northern Exposure
Jason Alexander
Jason Alexander
Seinfeld
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
The Last of His Tribe
Earl Holliman
Delta
James Woods
James Woods
Citizen Cohn
Philip Casnoff
Sinatra For Part I & II
Dean Stockwell
Quantum Leap
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Unforgiven
Winner
All nominees
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
A Few Good Men
David Paymer
David Paymer
Mr. Saturday Night
Chris O'Donnell
Chris O'Donnell
Scent of a Woman
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Glengarry Glen Ross
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall
Winner
Special Award
Aladdin 8.1
Aladdin
Robin Williams For his vocal work.
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Erin Hamilton
Winner
