Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1965

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1965

Site Cocoanut Grove, Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 8 February 1965
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Becket 7.8
Becket
Winner
All nominees
Dear Heart Dear Heart
The Night of the Iguana 7.6
The Night of the Iguana Night of the Iguana
The Chalk Garden The Chalk Garden
Zorba the Greek 7.7
Zorba the Greek Alexis Zorbas
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
My Fair Lady 7.4
My Fair Lady
Winner
All nominees
The World of Henry Orient The World of Henry Orient
Mary Poppins 8.0
Mary Poppins
The Unsinkable Molly Brown The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Father Goose Father Goose
Golden Globe / Best Director
George Cukor
My Fair Lady
Winner
All nominees
Peter Glenville
Becket
Mihalis Kakoyannis
Zorba the Greek
John Huston
The Night of the Iguana
John Frankenheimer
Seven Days in May
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Peter O'Brien
Becket
Winner
All nominees
Anthony Franciosa
Rio Conchos
Fredric March
Fredric March
Seven Days in May
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Becket
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Zorba the Greek
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Rex Harrison
My Fair Lady
Winner
All nominees
Peter Sellers
Peter Sellers
The Pink Panther
Dick Van Dyke
Dick Van Dyke
Mary Poppins
Marcello Mastroianni
Marcello Mastroianni
Marriage Italian-Style
Peter Ustinov
Peter Ustinov
Topkapi
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Anne Bancroft
The Pumpkin Eater
Winner
All nominees
Ava Gardner
Ava Gardner
The Night of the Iguana
Jean Seberg
Lilith
Rita Hayworth
Rita Hayworth
Circus World
Geraldine Page
Geraldine Page
Dear Heart
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
Mary Poppins
Winner
All nominees
Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn
My Fair Lady
Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Melina Mercouri
Topkapi
Sophia Loren
Sophia Loren
Marriage Italian-Style
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Edmond O'Brien
Edmond O'Brien
Seven Days in May
Winner
All nominees
Stanley Holloway
My Fair Lady
Sayril Delevanti
The Night of the Iguana HFPA records did not specify a film
Gilbert Roland
Cheyenne Autumn
Lee Tracy
The Best Man
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Agnes Moorehead
Agnes Moorehead
Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte
Winner
All nominees
Grayson Hall
The Night of the Iguana HFPA records did not specify a film.
Ann Sothern
The Best Man
Elizabeth Ashley
Elizabeth Ashley
The Carpetbaggers
Lila Kedrova
Zorba the Greek
Golden Globe / Best Song
Circus World 6.1
Circus World
Dimitri Tiomkin, Ned Washington Song: "Circus World"
Winner
All nominees
Where Love Has Gone Where Love Has Gone
Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen Song: "Where Love Has Gone"
Sunday in New York Sunday in New York
Carroll Coates, Peter Nero Song: "Sunday in New York"
Dear Heart Dear Heart
Henry Mancini, Ray Evans, Jay Livingston Song: "Dear Heart"
Where Love Has Gone Where Love Has Gone
Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen Song: "Where Love Has Gone"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
The Fall of the Roman Empire The Fall of the Roman Empire
Dimitri Tiomkin
Winner
All nominees
Seven Days in May 7.8
Seven Days in May
Jerry Goldsmith
Zorba the Greek 7.7
Zorba the Greek Alexis Zorbas
Mikis Theodorakis
Becket 7.8
Becket
Laurence Rosenthal
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Marriage Italian-Style 7.2
Marriage Italian-Style Matrimonio all'italiana
Italy. Tied with Sallah Shabati (1964) and Girl with Green Eyes (1964).
Winner
Sallah Shabati Sallah Shabati
Israel. Tied with Matrimonio all'italiana (1964) and Girl with Green Eyes (1964).
Winner
Golden Globe / Best English-Language Foreign Film
Girl with Green Eyes Girl with Green Eyes
UK
Winner
Golden Globe / Best TV Show
The Rogues The Rogues
Winner
All nominees
The Munsters The Munsters
12 O'Clock High 12 O'Clock High
The Red Skelton Hour The Red Skelton Show
Wendy and Me Wendy and Me
Golden Globe / Best TV Star - Female
The Dick Van Dyke Show The Dick Van Dyke Show
Mary Tyler Moore
Winner
All nominees
My Living Doll My Living Doll
Julie Newmar
Bewitched Bewitched
Elizabeth Montgomery
Peyton Place Peyton Place
Dorothy Malone
Dr. Kildare Dr. Kildare
Ivet Mimo For episode "Tyger, Tyger".
Golden Globe / Best TV Star - Male
Burke's Law Burke's Law
Gene Barry
Winner
All nominees
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Robert Vaughn
The Fugitive The Fugitive
David Janssen
Mr. Novak Mr. Novak
Dzheyms Fransiskus
Slattery's People Slattery's People
Richard Crenna
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Get Yourself a College Girl Get Yourself a College Girl
Mary Ann Mobley
Winner
Island of the Blue Dolphins Island of the Blue Dolphins
Celia Milius
Winner
Guns at Batasi Guns at Batasi
Mia Farrow
Winner
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
The New Interns The New Interns
George Segal
Winner
Sallah Shabati Sallah Shabati
Topol
Winner
The Unsinkable Molly Brown The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Harve Presnell
Winner
Cecil B. DeMille Award
James Stewart
James Stewart
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Sophia Loren
Sophia Loren
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Marcello Mastroianni
Marcello Mastroianni
Winner
