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Naveen Andrews
Naveen Andrews
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naveen Andrews
Naveen Andrews
Naveen Andrews
Date of Birth
17 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Sense8
(2015)
7.7
The English Patient
(1996)
7.6
Lost
(2004)
Filmography
5.9
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh
Comedy
2024, USA
7.3
The Dropout
Drama,
2022, USA
7
The Cleaning Lady
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, USA
6.8
Instinct
Drama, Crime
2018, USA
8
Sense8
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2015, USA
6.8
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2013, USA
6.3
Diana
Diana
Biography, Drama
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.7
Sinbad
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2012, Great Britain
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