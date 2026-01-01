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Naveen Andrews
Naveen Andrews Naveen Andrews
Kinoafisha Persons Naveen Andrews

Naveen Andrews

Naveen Andrews

Date of Birth
17 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Sense8 8.0
Sense8 (2015)
The English Patient 7.7
The English Patient (1996)
Lost 7.6
Lost (2004)

Filmography

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh 5.9
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh
Comedy 2024, USA
The Dropout 7.3
The Dropout
Drama, 2022, USA
The Cleaning Lady 7
The Cleaning Lady
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, USA
Instinct 6.8
Instinct
Drama, Crime 2018, USA
Sense8 8
Sense8
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2015, USA
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland 6.8
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2013, USA
Diana 6.3
Diana Diana
Biography, Drama 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Sinbad 6.7
Sinbad
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2012, Great Britain
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