Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 2020

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2020

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 5 January 2020
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
1917 7.9
1917
Winner
All nominees
The Irishman 7.9
The Irishman
Joker 8.3
Joker
Marriage Story 8.0
Marriage Story
The Two Popes 7.6
The Two Popes
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 7.3
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Winner
All nominees
Jojo Rabbit 8.1
Jojo Rabbit
Dolemite Is My Name 7.1
Dolemite Is My Name
Rocketman 6.7
Rocketman
Knives Out 8.2
Knives Out
Golden Globe / Best Director
Sam Mendes
Sam Mendes
1917
Winner
All nominees
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Todd Phillips
Todd Phillips
Joker
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
The Irishman
Bong Joon-ho
Bong Joon-ho
Parasite
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix
Joker
Winner
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
Succession
Winner
All nominees
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas
Pain and Glory
Christian Bale
Christian Bale
Ford v Ferrari
Billy Porter
Pose
Tobias Menzies
Tobias Menzies
The Crown
Adam Driver
Adam Driver
Marriage Story
Rami Malek
Rami Malek
Mr. Robot
Kit Harington
Kit Harington
Game of Thrones
Jonathan Pryce
Jonathan Pryce
The Two Popes
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Rocketman
Winner
Ramy Youssef
Ramy
Winner
All nominees
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd
Living with Yourself
Roman Griffin Davis
Roman Griffin Davis
Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig
Knives Out
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
The Kominsky Method
Ben Platt
Ben Platt
The Politician
Bill Hader
Bill Hader
Barry
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Dolemite Is My Name
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Judy
Winner
All nominees
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan
Little Women
Bombshell
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
Harriet
Marriage Story
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Awkwafina
Awkwafina
The Farewell
Winner
All nominees
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein
Beanie Feldstein
Booksmart
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas
Knives Out
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Late Night
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Marriage Story
Winner
All nominees
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
The Report
Hustlers
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
Richard Jewell
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Bombshell
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 7.3
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Winner
All nominees
The Two Popes 7.6
The Two Popes
Anthony McCarten
Marriage Story 8.0
Marriage Story
Noah Baumbach
Parasite 8.1
Parasite Gisaengchung / Parasite
Bong Joon-ho
The Irishman 7.9
The Irishman
Stiven Zeyllyan
Golden Globe / Best Song
Rocketman 6.7
Rocketman
Elton John, Bernie Taupin For song "I'm Gonna Love Me Again"
Winner
All nominees
Harriet 6.6
Harriet
Cynthia Erivo, Joshuah Brian Campbell For song "Stand Up"
The Lion King 7.6
The Lion King
Beyonce Knowles, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Labrinth For song "Spirit"
Cats 4.6
Cats
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift For song "Beautiful Ghosts"
Frozen 2 7.7
Frozen 2
Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez For song "Into the Unknown"
Cats 4.6
Cats
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift For song "Beautiful Ghosts"
The Lion King 7.6
The Lion King
Beyonce Knowles, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Labrinth For song "Spirit"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Joker 8.3
Joker
Hildur Guðnadóttir
Winner
All nominees
1917 7.9
1917
Thomas Newman
Marriage Story 8.0
Marriage Story
Randy Newman
Motherless Brooklyn 7.1
Motherless Brooklyn
Daniel Pemberton
Little Women 8.0
Little Women
Alexandre Desplat
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Parasite 8.1
Parasite Gisaengchung / Parasite
Winner
All nominees
Les Misérables 7.5
Les Misérables Les misérables
Pain and Glory 7.5
Pain and Glory Dolor y gloria / Pain and Glory
The Farewell 7.8
The Farewell
Portrait of a Lady on Fire 7.6
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Portrait de la jeune fille en feu / Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Golden Globe / Best Animated Film
Missing Link 7.3
Missing Link
Winner
All nominees
How to Train Your Dragon 3 8.1
How to Train Your Dragon 3
Toy Story 4 7.6
Toy Story 4
Frozen 2 7.7
Frozen 2
The Lion King 7.6
The Lion King
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Succession 7.0
Succession
Winner
All nominees
Killing Eve 8.2
Killing Eve
Big Little Lies 7.2
Big Little Lies
The Morning Show
The Morning Show
The Crown 8.7
The Crown
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Fleabag 8.4
Fleabag
Winner
All nominees
The Politician 6.1
The Politician
Barry 7.7
Barry
The Kominsky Method
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 8.4
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman
The Crown
Winner
All nominees
Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer
Killing Eve
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston
The Morning Show
The Morning Show
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Big Little Lies
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Fleabag
Winner
All nominees
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne
Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate
Dead to Me
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Chernobyl 7.3
Chernobyl
Winner
All nominees
Catch-22 7.0
Catch-22
Fosse/Verdon
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice 6.8
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Unbelievable
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
The Loudest Voice
Winner
All nominees
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
The Spy
Jared Harris
Jared Harris
Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell
Sam Rockwell
Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott
Christopher Abbott
Catch-22
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Fosse/Verdon
Winner
All nominees
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Catherine the Great
Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn Dever
Unbelievable
Joey King
Joey King
The Act
Merritt Wever
Merritt Wever
Unbelievable
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Stellan Skarsgard
Stellan Skarsgard
Chernobyl
Winner
All nominees
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin
Succession
Alan Arkin
Alan Arkin
The Kominsky Method
Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott
Fleabag
Henry Winkler
Henry Winkler
Barry
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette
Patricia Arquette
The Act
Winner
All nominees
The Crown
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Big Little Lies
Toni Collette
Toni Collette
Unbelievable
Emily Watson
Emily Watson
Chernobyl
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Winner
All nominees
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci
Joe Pesci
The Irishman
The Two Popes
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
The Irishman
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Winner
Carol Burnett Award
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres
Winner
