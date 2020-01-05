Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 2020
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2020
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date
5 January 2020
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
7.9
1917
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
The Irishman
8.3
Joker
Watch trailer
8.0
Marriage Story
7.6
The Two Popes
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
7.3
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Winner
All nominees
8.1
Jojo Rabbit
7.1
Dolemite Is My Name
6.7
Rocketman
8.2
Knives Out
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Sam Mendes
1917
Winner
All nominees
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Todd Phillips
Joker
Martin Scorsese
The Irishman
Bong Joon-ho
Parasite
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Joaquin Phoenix
Joker
Winner
Brian Cox
Succession
Winner
All nominees
Antonio Banderas
Pain and Glory
Christian Bale
Ford v Ferrari
Billy Porter
Pose
Tobias Menzies
The Crown
Adam Driver
Marriage Story
Rami Malek
Mr. Robot
Kit Harington
Game of Thrones
Jonathan Pryce
The Two Popes
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Rocketman
Winner
Ramy Youssef
Ramy
Winner
All nominees
Paul Rudd
Living with Yourself
Roman Griffin Davis
Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Daniel Craig
Knives Out
Michael Douglas
The Kominsky Method
Ben Platt
The Politician
Bill Hader
Barry
Eddie Murphy
Dolemite Is My Name
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Renée Zellweger
Judy
Winner
All nominees
Saoirse Ronan
Little Women
Bombshell
Cynthia Erivo
Harriet
Marriage Story
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Awkwafina
The Farewell
Winner
All nominees
Cate Blanchett
Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein
Booksmart
Ana de Armas
Knives Out
Emma Thompson
Late Night
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Laura Dern
Marriage Story
Winner
All nominees
Annette Bening
The Report
Hustlers
Kathy Bates
Richard Jewell
Margot Robbie
Bombshell
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
7.3
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Winner
All nominees
7.6
The Two Popes
Anthony McCarten
8.0
Marriage Story
Noah Baumbach
8.1
Parasite
Gisaengchung / Parasite
Bong Joon-ho
Watch trailer
7.9
The Irishman
Stiven Zeyllyan
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
6.7
Rocketman
Elton John, Bernie Taupin
For song "I'm Gonna Love Me Again"
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Harriet
Cynthia Erivo, Joshuah Brian Campbell
For song "Stand Up"
7.6
The Lion King
Beyonce Knowles, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Labrinth
For song "Spirit"
Watch trailer
4.6
Cats
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
For song "Beautiful Ghosts"
Watch trailer
7.7
Frozen 2
Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez
For song "Into the Unknown"
Watch trailer
4.6
Cats
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
For song "Beautiful Ghosts"
Watch trailer
7.6
The Lion King
Beyonce Knowles, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Labrinth
For song "Spirit"
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
8.3
Joker
Hildur Guðnadóttir
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.9
1917
Thomas Newman
Watch trailer
8.0
Marriage Story
Randy Newman
7.1
Motherless Brooklyn
Daniel Pemberton
8.0
Little Women
Alexandre Desplat
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
8.1
Parasite
Gisaengchung / Parasite
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.5
Les Misérables
Les misérables
Watch trailer
7.5
Pain and Glory
Dolor y gloria / Pain and Glory
Watch trailer
7.8
The Farewell
Watch trailer
7.6
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Portrait de la jeune fille en feu / Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Animated Film
7.3
Missing Link
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.1
How to Train Your Dragon 3
7.6
Toy Story 4
7.7
Frozen 2
Watch trailer
7.6
The Lion King
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
7.0
Succession
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Killing Eve
7.2
Big Little Lies
The Morning Show
8.7
The Crown
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
8.4
Fleabag
Winner
All nominees
6.1
The Politician
7.7
Barry
The Kominsky Method
8.4
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Olivia Colman
The Crown
Winner
All nominees
Jodie Comer
Killing Eve
Jennifer Aniston
The Morning Show
The Morning Show
Nicole Kidman
Big Little Lies
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Fleabag
Winner
All nominees
Natasha Lyonne
Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Christina Applegate
Dead to Me
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
7.3
Chernobyl
Winner
All nominees
7.0
Catch-22
Fosse/Verdon
6.8
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Russell Crowe
The Loudest Voice
Winner
All nominees
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
The Spy
Jared Harris
Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell
Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott
Catch-22
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Michelle Williams
Fosse/Verdon
Winner
All nominees
Helen Mirren
Catherine the Great
Kaitlyn Dever
Unbelievable
Joey King
The Act
Merritt Wever
Unbelievable
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Stellan Skarsgard
Chernobyl
Winner
All nominees
Kieran Culkin
Succession
Alan Arkin
The Kominsky Method
Andrew Scott
Fleabag
Henry Winkler
Barry
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette
The Act
Winner
All nominees
The Crown
Meryl Streep
Big Little Lies
Toni Collette
Unbelievable
Emily Watson
Chernobyl
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Winner
All nominees
Tom Hanks
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci
The Irishman
The Two Popes
Al Pacino
The Irishman
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Tom Hanks
Winner
Carol Burnett Award
Ellen DeGeneres
Winner
Year
