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Poster of Munich
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Munich
7.6

Munich

, 2005
Munich
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Munich
7.6

Cast

Eric Bana
Eric Bana
Avner
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig
Steve
Geoffrey Rush
Geoffrey Rush
Ephraim
Yvan Attal
Yvan Attal
Hiam Abbass
Hiam Abbass
Lynn Cohen
Lynn Cohen
Ayelet Zurer
Ayelet Zurer
Daphna
Mathieu Kassovitz
Mathieu Kassovitz
Robert
Marie-Josée Croze
Marie-Josée Croze
Jeanette the Dutch Assassin
Ciarán Hinds
Ciarán Hinds
Carl
Hanns Zischler
Hans
Gila Almagor
Avner's Mother
Director Steven Spielberg
Writer Tony Kushner, Eric Roth, George Jonas
Composer John Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 44 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 31 May 2018
World premiere 23 December 2005
Release date
16 February 2006 Russia UPI 16+
26 January 2006 Argentina
2 February 2006 Australia
27 January 2006 Austria
22 March 2006 Bahrain
16 February 2006 Belarus
25 January 2006 Belgium
27 January 2006 Brazil
27 January 2006 Bulgaria
23 December 2005 Canada
2 February 2006 Czechia
27 January 2006 Denmark
8 March 2006 Egypt
27 January 2006 Estonia
10 February 2006 Finland
25 January 2006 France
26 January 2006 Germany
27 January 2006 Great Britain
2 February 2006 Greece
9 February 2006 Hong Kong
26 January 2006 Hungary
27 January 2006 Iceland
27 January 2006 Ireland
26 January 2006 Israel
27 January 2006 Italy
4 February 2006 Japan
16 February 2006 Kazakhstan
19 April 2006 Kuwait
27 January 2006 Latvia
27 January 2006 Lithuania
13 April 2006 Malaysia
27 January 2006 Mexico
26 January 2006 Netherlands
3 February 2006 Norway
27 January 2006 Panama
8 February 2006 Philippines
27 January 2006 Poland
2 February 2006 Portugal
27 January 2006 Romania
7 February 2006 Serbia
23 February 2006 Singapore
2 February 2006 Slovakia
9 February 2006 South Korea
27 January 2006 Spain
10 February 2006 Sweden
26 January 2006 Switzerland
17 February 2006 Taiwan
26 January 2006 Thailand
27 January 2006 Turkey
6 January 2006 USA
2 February 2006 Ukraine
27 January 2006 Uruguay
3 February 2006 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $70,000,000
Worldwide Gross $130,982,407
Production Dreamworks Pictures, Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment
Also known as
Munich, München, Мюнхен, Munique, Khủng Bố Munich, Minchen, Minhene, Miunchenas, Mnichov, Mníchov, Monachium, Monaho, Munchen, Múnich, Münih, Untitled 1972 Munich Olympics Project, Μόναχο, Минхен, ミュンヘン, 慕尼黑, 뮌헨, Minhen

Film rating

7.6
Rate 33 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  782 In the Drama genre  366 In the Thriller genre  151 In films of USA  500 In films of 2005  13
Updated 3 December 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack Munich

Quotes

Ali Eventually the Arab states will rise against Israel. They don't like Palestinians, but they hate the Jews more. It won't be like 1967. The rest of the world will see by then what the Israelis do to us. They won't help when Egypt and Syria attack. Even Jordan. Israel will cease to exist. What?
Avner This is a dream. You can't take back a country you never had.
Ali You sound like a Jew.
Avner Fuck you. I'm the voice inside your head telling you what you already know. You people have nothing to bargain with. You'll never get the land back. You'll die old men in refugee camps waiting for Palestine.
Ali We have a lot of children. They'll have children. So we can wait forever. And if we need to, we can make the whole planet unsafe for Jews.
Avner You kill Jews and the world feels bad for them... and thinks you animals.
Ali Yes. But then the world will see how they've made us into animals. They'll start to ask questions about the conditions in our cages.
Avner You are Arabs. There are lots of places for Arabs.
Ali You're a Jew sympathizer. All you Germans, you're too soft on Israel. Well, you give us money, but you feel guilty about Hitler. And the Jews exploit that guilt. My father didn't gas any Jews.
Avner Tell me something, Ali.
Ali What?
Avner Do you really miss your father's olive trees? Do you honestly think you have to get back all that... that nothing? that chalky soil and stone huts? Is that what you really want for your children?
Ali It absolutely is. It will take a hundred years, but we'll win. How long did it take the Jews to get their own country? How long did it take the Germans to make Germany?
Avner And look how well that worked out.
Ali You don't know what it is not to have a home. That's why you European Reds don't get it. you say, "It's nothing," but you have a home to come back to. ETA, ANC, IRA... we all pretend we care about your international revolution... but we don't care. We want to be nations. Home is everything.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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