Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1959

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1959

Site Cocoanut Grove, Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 5 March 1959
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Defiant Ones 7.6
The Defiant Ones
Winner
All nominees
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof 7.9
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Home Before Dark Home Before Dark
I Want to Live! I Want to Live!
Separate Tables 7.3
Separate Tables
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Auntie Mame Auntie Mame
Winner
Gigi 6.6
Gigi
Winner
All nominees
Indiscreet 6.7
Indiscreet
Tom Thumb Tom Thumb
The Perfect Furlough The Perfect Furlough
South Pacific South Pacific
Me and the Colonel Me and the Colonel
Bell Book and Candle 6.8
Bell Book and Candle
Damn Yankees Damn Yankees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Vincente Minnelli
Vincente Minnelli
Gigi
Winner
All nominees
Stanley Kramer
Stanley Kramer
The Defiant Ones
Delbert Mann
Separate Tables
Robert Wise
Robert Wise
I Want to Live!
Richard Brooks
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
David Niven
Separate Tables
Winner
All nominees
Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
The Defiant Ones
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier
The Defiant Ones
Robert Donat
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness Posthumously.
Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
The Old Man and the Sea
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Danny Kaye
Me and the Colonel
Winner
All nominees
Louis Jourdan
Gigi
Maurice Chevalier
Gigi
Cary Grant
Cary Grant
Indiscreet
Clark Gable
Clark Gable
Teacher's Pet
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Susan Hayward
I Want to Live!
Winner
All nominees
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Some Came Running
Gene Simmons
Home Before Dark
Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr
Separate Tables
Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Rosalind Russell
Auntie Mame
Winner
All nominees
Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman
Indiscreet
Leslie Caron
Gigi
Doris Day
The Tunnel of Love
Mitzi Gaynor
South Pacific
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Berl Ayvz
The Big Country
Winner
All nominees
David Ladd
The Proud Rebel
Gig Young
Teacher's Pet
Harry Guardino
Houseboat
Efrem Cimbalist ml.
Home Before Dark
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Hermione Gingold
Gigi
Winner
All nominees
Cara Williams
The Defiant Ones
Peggy Cass
Auntie Mame
Wendy Hiller
Separate Tables
Maureen Stapleton
Maureen Stapleton
Lonelyhearts
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
L'eau vive L'eau vive
France. Tied with Das Mädchen Rosemarie (1958) and La strada lunga un anno (1958).
Winner
The Year Long Road La strada lunga un anno
Yugoslavia. Tied with Das Mädchen Rosemarie (1958) and L'eau vive (1958).
Winner
Rosemary 6.5
Rosemary Madchen Rosemarie, Das
West Germany. Tied with L'eau vive (1958) and La strada lunga un anno (1958).
Winner
Golden Globe / Best English-Language Foreign Film
A Night to Remember A Night to Remember
UK
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Film Promoting International Understanding
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
Winner
All nominees
The Young Lions 7.1
The Young Lions
A Time to Love and a Time to Die A Time to Love and a Time to Die
The Defiant Ones 7.6
The Defiant Ones
Me and the Colonel Me and the Colonel
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
God's Little Acre God's Little Acre
Tina Louise
Winner
The Perfect Furlough The Perfect Furlough
Linda Cristal
Winner
The Gene Krupa Story The Gene Krupa Story
Susan Kohner
Winner
All nominees
South Pacific South Pacific
France Nuyen
Auntie Mame Auntie Mame
Joanna Barnes
The Light in the Forest The Light in the Forest
Carol Lynley
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Too Much, Too Soon Too Much, Too Soon
Efrem Cimbalist ml.
Winner
A Time to Love and a Time to Die A Time to Love and a Time to Die
John Gavin
Winner
In Love and War In Love and War
Bradford Dillman
Winner
All nominees
The Proud Rebel The Proud Rebel
David Ladd
Rio Bravo 8.0
Rio Bravo
Ricky Nelson
Ten North Frederick Ten North Frederick
Ray Stricklyn
Golden Globe / Television Achievement
The Red Skelton Hour The Red Skelton Show
Red Skelton
Winner
The Loretta Young Show Letter to Loretta
Loretta Yang
Winner
The Tonight Show Tonight!
Paul Coates
Winner
The Ed Sullivan Show Toast of the Town
Ed Sullivan
Winner
The Ann Sothern Show The Ann Sothern Show
Ann Sothern
Winner
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Maurice Chevalier
Winner
Special Award
The Proud Rebel The Proud Rebel
David Ladd For the best juvenile actor.
Winner
Samuel Goldwyn Award
All nominees
Do Ankhen Barah Haath Do Ankhen Barah Haath
India
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Rock Hudson
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more