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Poster of Syriana
6.6
Syriana - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Syriana
6.6

Syriana

, 2005
Syriana
USA / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Syriana
6.6
Syriana - Trailer
Syriana  Trailer

Synopsis

A politically charged epic about the state of the oil industry in the hands of those personally involved and affected by it.

Cast

George Clooney
George Clooney
Bob Barnes
Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Bryan Woodman
Amanda Peet
Amanda Peet
Julie Woodman
Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper
Jimmy Pope
Gina Gershon
Gina Gershon
John Higgins
William Hurt
William Hurt
Greta Scacchi
Greta Scacchi
Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright
Bennett Holiday
Alexander Siddig
Alexander Siddig
Mark Strong
Mark Strong
Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan
Director Stephen Gaghan
Writer Stephen Gaghan, Robert Baer
Composer Alexandre Desplat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 23 November 2005
World premiere 23 November 2005
Release date
23 February 2006 Russia КароПрокат 16+
14 December 2005 Australia
23 February 2006 Belarus
10 February 2006 Brazil
23 February 2006 Germany
3 March 2006 Great Britain
9 March 2006 Greece
24 February 2006 Italy
23 February 2006 Kazakhstan
10 March 2006 Lithuania
2 March 2006 Netherlands
16 February 2006 Portugal
30 March 2006 South Korea 15
23 November 2005 USA
23 February 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $50,000,000
Worldwide Gross $93,974,620
Production Warner Bros., Participant, 4M
Also known as
Syriana, Сириана, Đế Chế Vàng Đen, See No Evil, Sīriāna, Sirijana, Souriana, Syriana - A Indústria do Petróleo, Sziriána, Сиријана, Сиріана, シリアナ, 諜對諜, 辛瑞那, Syriana - Korruption ist alles, Syriana: A Indústria do Petróleo, シリアナ：2005, 辛瑞纳, ซีเรียนา ฉีกฉ้อฉล วิกฤติข้ามโลก, 迷中迷, 油激暗战, 谍对谍

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Updated 4 September 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
Syriana - Trailer
Syriana Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Syriana

Quotes

Danny Dalton Some trust fund prosecutor, got off-message at Yale thinks he's gonna run this up the flagpole? Make a name for himself? Maybe get elected some two-bit congressman from nowhere, with the result that Russia or China can suddenly start having, at our expense, all the advantages we enjoy here? No, I tell you. No, sir! Corruption charges! Corruption? Corruption is government intrusion into market efficiencies in the form of regulations. That's Milton Friedman. He got a goddamn Nobel Prize. We have laws against it precisely so we can get away with it. Corruption is our protection. Corruption keeps us safe and warm. Corruption is why you and I are prancing around in here instead of fighting over scraps of meat out in the streets. Corruption is why we win.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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