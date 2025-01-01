Menu
Golden Globes, USA 1982
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1982
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
30 January 1982
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
7.6
On Golden Pond
Winner
All nominees
6.6
The French Lieutenant's Woman
7.3
Reds
7.5
Prince of the City
7.6
Ragtime
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
6.9
Arthur
Winner
All nominees
The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons
6.5
Pennies from Heaven
S.O.B.
S.O.B.
Zoot Suit
Zoot Suit
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Warren Beatty
Reds
Winner
All nominees
Steven Spielberg
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Louis Malle
Atlantic City
Mark Rydell
On Golden Pond
Sidney Lumet
Prince of the City
Milos Forman
Ragtime
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Deniel Dzh.Travanti
Hill Street Blues
Winner
Henry Fonda
On Golden Pond
Winner
All nominees
Larry Hagman
Dallas
John Forsythe
Dynasty
Treat Williams
Prince of the City
Timothy Hutton
Taps
Edward Asner
Lou Grant
Tom Selleck
Magnum, P.I.
Burt Lancaster
Atlantic City
Warren Beatty
Reds
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Dudley Moore
Arthur
Winner
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H
Winner
All nominees
Uolter Mettau
First Monday in October
Alan Alda
The Four Seasons
George Hamilton
Zorro: The Gay Blade
James Garner
Bret Maverick
Steve Martin
Pennies from Heaven
Judd Hirsch
Taxi
Gavin MacLeod
The Love Boat
Tony Randall
Love, Sidney
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Meryl Streep
The French Lieutenant's Woman
Winner
All nominees
Diane Keaton
Reds
Sally Field
Absence of Malice
Katharine Hepburn
On Golden Pond
Sissy Spacek
Raggedy Man
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Bernadette Peters
Pennies from Heaven
Winner
All nominees
Liza Minnelli
Arthur
Jill Clayburgh
First Monday in October
Carol Burnett
The Four Seasons
Blair Brown
Continental Divide
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
John Gielgud
Arthur
Winner
All nominees
Jack Nicholson
Reds
Orson Welles
Butterfly
Hovard E. Rollinz ml.
Ragtime
James Coco
Only When I Laugh
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Joan Hackett
Only When I Laugh
Winner
All nominees
Kristy McNichol
Only When I Laugh
Maureen Stapleton
Reds
Jane Fonda
On Golden Pond
Mary Steenburgen
Ragtime
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
7.6
On Golden Pond
Ernest Thompson
Winner
All nominees
6.6
The French Lieutenant's Woman
Harold Pinter
The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons
Alan Alda
6.9
Absence of Malice
Kurt Luedtke
7.3
Reds
Warren Beatty, Trevor Griffiths
7.3
Reds
Warren Beatty, Trevor Griffiths
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
6.9
Arthur
Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager, Peter Allen, Christopher Cross
Song: "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)"
Winner
6.9
Arthur
Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager, Peter Allen, Christopher Cross
Song: "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)"
Winner
All nominees
Butterfly
Butterfly
Ennio Morricone, Carol Connors
Song: "It's Wrong for Me to Love You"
Butterfly
Butterfly
Ennio Morricone, Carol Connors
Song: "It's Wrong for Me to Love You"
6.2
Endless Love
Lionel Richie
Song: "Endless Love"
7.6
Ragtime
Randy Newman
Song: "One More Hour"
6.7
For Your Eyes Only
For your eyes only
Bill Conti, Mick Leeson
Song: "For Your Eyes Only"
6.7
For Your Eyes Only
For your eyes only
Bill Conti, Mick Leeson
Song: "For Your Eyes Only"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.1
Chariots of Fire
Great Britain
Winner
All nominees
Gallipoli
Gallipoli
Australia
7.9
Pixote
Pixote: A Lei do Mais Fraco
Brazil
6.8
Atlantic City
Canada/France
8.3
Das Boot
West Germany
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Hill Street Blues
Hill Street Blues
Winner
All nominees
Hart to Hart
Hart to Hart
Dallas
Dallas
Lou Grant
Lou Grant
Dynasty
Dynasty
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
8.6
M*A*S*H
Winner
All nominees
Taxi
Taxi
Private Benjamin
Private Benjamin
The Love Boat
The Love Boat
Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters
Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Linda Evans
Dynasty
Tied with Barbara Bel Geddes for Dallas (1978).
Winner
Barbara Bel Geddes
Dallas
Tied with Linda Evans for Dynasty (1981).
Winner
All nominees
Linda Gray
Dallas
Morgan Fairchild
Flamingo Road
Stefanie Powers
Hart to Hart
Joan Collins
Dynasty
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Eileen Brennan
Private Benjamin
Winner
All nominees
Bonnie Franklin
One Day at a Time
Loni Anderson
WKRP in Cincinnati
Barbara Mandrell
Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters
Loretta Swit
M*A*S*H
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bill
Bill
Tied with East of Eden (1981).
Winner
East of Eden
East of Eden
Tied with Bill (1981).
Winner
All nominees
A Long Way Home
A Long Way Home
Murder in Texas
Murder in Texas
For parts I & II.
Masada
Masada
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jane Seymour
East of Eden
Winner
All nominees
Joanne Woodward
Crisis at Central High
Glenda Jackson
The Patricia Neal Story
Ellen Burstyn
The People vs. Jean Harris
Jaclyn Smith
Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Hillerman
Magnum, P.I.
Winner
Mikki Runi
Bill
Winner
All nominees
Dirk Bogarde
The Patricia Neal Story
Pat Harrington Jr.
One Day at a Time
Vic Tayback
Alice
Timothy Hutton
A Long Way Home
Ray Sharkey
The Ordeal of Bill Carney
Hervé Villechaize
Fantasy Island
Peter O'Brien
Masada
Peter Strauss
Masada
Danny DeVito
Taxi
Danny Kaye
Skokie
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Valerie Bertinelli
One Day at a Time
Winner
All nominees
Beth Howland
Alice
Danielle Brisebois
Archie Bunker's Place
Marilu Henner
Taxi
Lauren Tewes
The Love Boat
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Special - Variety or Musical
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Winner
All nominees
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Fred Astaire
A Tribute to Fred Astaire
Lily: Sold Out
Lily: Sold Out
Diana
Diana
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture
Butterfly
Butterfly
Pia Zadora
Winner
All nominees
Sharky's Machine
Sharky's Machine
Rachel Ward
7.4
Body Heat
Kathleen Turner
7.6
Ragtime
Hovard E. Rollinz ml.
7.6
Ragtime
Elizabeth McGovern
Four Friends
Four Friends
Craig Wasson
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Sidney Poitier
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Laura Dern
Winner
