Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1982

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1982

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 30 January 1982
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
On Golden Pond 7.6
On Golden Pond
Winner
All nominees
The French Lieutenant's Woman 6.6
The French Lieutenant's Woman
Reds 7.3
Reds
Prince of the City 7.5
Prince of the City
Ragtime 7.6
Ragtime
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Arthur 6.9
Arthur
Winner
All nominees
The Four Seasons The Four Seasons
Pennies from Heaven 6.5
Pennies from Heaven
S.O.B. S.O.B.
Zoot Suit Zoot Suit
Golden Globe / Best Director
Warren Beatty
Warren Beatty
Reds
Winner
All nominees
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Louis Malle
Louis Malle
Atlantic City
Mark Rydell
Mark Rydell
On Golden Pond
Sidney Lumet
Sidney Lumet
Prince of the City
Milos Forman
Milos Forman
Ragtime
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Deniel Dzh.Travanti
Hill Street Blues
Winner
Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
On Golden Pond
Winner
All nominees
Larry Hagman
Dallas
John Forsythe
Dynasty
Treat Williams
Treat Williams
Prince of the City
Timothy Hutton
Timothy Hutton
Taps
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
Lou Grant
Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck
Magnum, P.I.
Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
Atlantic City
Warren Beatty
Warren Beatty
Reds
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Dudley Moore
Arthur
Winner
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H
Winner
All nominees
Uolter Mettau
First Monday in October
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
The Four Seasons
George Hamilton
Zorro: The Gay Blade
James Garner
James Garner
Bret Maverick
Steve Martin
Steve Martin
Pennies from Heaven
Judd Hirsch
Judd Hirsch
Taxi
Gavin MacLeod
The Love Boat
Tony Randall
Love, Sidney
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
The French Lieutenant's Woman
Winner
All nominees
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton
Reds
Sally Field
Sally Field
Absence of Malice
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
On Golden Pond
Sissy Spacek
Sissy Spacek
Raggedy Man
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Bernadette Peters
Pennies from Heaven
Winner
All nominees
Liza Minnelli
Liza Minnelli
Arthur
Jill Clayburgh
First Monday in October
Carol Burnett
The Four Seasons
Blair Brown
Blair Brown
Continental Divide
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
Arthur
Winner
All nominees
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Reds
Orson Welles
Orson Welles
Butterfly
Hovard E. Rollinz ml.
Ragtime
James Coco
Only When I Laugh
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Joan Hackett
Only When I Laugh
Winner
All nominees
Kristy McNichol
Only When I Laugh
Maureen Stapleton
Maureen Stapleton
Reds
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
On Golden Pond
Mary Steenburgen
Mary Steenburgen
Ragtime
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
On Golden Pond 7.6
On Golden Pond
Ernest Thompson
Winner
All nominees
The French Lieutenant's Woman 6.6
The French Lieutenant's Woman
Harold Pinter
The Four Seasons The Four Seasons
Alan Alda
Absence of Malice 6.9
Absence of Malice
Kurt Luedtke
Reds 7.3
Reds
Warren Beatty, Trevor Griffiths
Reds 7.3
Reds
Warren Beatty, Trevor Griffiths
Golden Globe / Best Song
Arthur 6.9
Arthur
Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager, Peter Allen, Christopher Cross Song: "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)"
Winner
Arthur 6.9
Arthur
Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager, Peter Allen, Christopher Cross Song: "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)"
Winner
All nominees
Butterfly Butterfly
Ennio Morricone, Carol Connors Song: "It's Wrong for Me to Love You"
Butterfly Butterfly
Ennio Morricone, Carol Connors Song: "It's Wrong for Me to Love You"
Endless Love 6.2
Endless Love
Lionel Richie Song: "Endless Love"
Ragtime 7.6
Ragtime
Randy Newman Song: "One More Hour"
For Your Eyes Only 6.7
For Your Eyes Only For your eyes only
Bill Conti, Mick Leeson Song: "For Your Eyes Only"
For Your Eyes Only 6.7
For Your Eyes Only For your eyes only
Bill Conti, Mick Leeson Song: "For Your Eyes Only"
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Chariots of Fire 7.1
Chariots of Fire
Great Britain
Winner
All nominees
Gallipoli Gallipoli
Australia
Pixote 7.9
Pixote Pixote: A Lei do Mais Fraco
Brazil
Atlantic City 6.8
Atlantic City
Canada/France
Das Boot 8.3
Das Boot
West Germany
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Winner
All nominees
Hart to Hart Hart to Hart
Dallas Dallas
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Dynasty Dynasty
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Winner
All nominees
Taxi Taxi
Private Benjamin Private Benjamin
The Love Boat The Love Boat
Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Linda Evans
Dynasty Tied with Barbara Bel Geddes for Dallas (1978).
Winner
Barbara Bel Geddes
Dallas Tied with Linda Evans for Dynasty (1981).
Winner
All nominees
Linda Gray
Dallas
Morgan Fairchild
Flamingo Road
Stefanie Powers
Hart to Hart
Joan Collins
Joan Collins
Dynasty
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Eileen Brennan
Private Benjamin
Winner
All nominees
Bonnie Franklin
One Day at a Time
Loni Anderson
WKRP in Cincinnati
Barbara Mandrell
Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters
Loretta Swit
M*A*S*H
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bill Bill
Tied with East of Eden (1981).
Winner
East of Eden East of Eden
Tied with Bill (1981).
Winner
All nominees
A Long Way Home A Long Way Home
Murder in Texas Murder in Texas
For parts I & II.
Masada Masada
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour
East of Eden
Winner
All nominees
Joanne Woodward
Joanne Woodward
Crisis at Central High
Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson
The Patricia Neal Story
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
The People vs. Jean Harris
Jaclyn Smith
Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Hillerman
Magnum, P.I.
Winner
Mikki Runi
Bill
Winner
All nominees
Dirk Bogarde
Dirk Bogarde
The Patricia Neal Story
Pat Harrington Jr.
One Day at a Time
Vic Tayback
Alice
Timothy Hutton
Timothy Hutton
A Long Way Home
Ray Sharkey
The Ordeal of Bill Carney
Hervé Villechaize
Fantasy Island
Peter O'Brien
Masada
Peter Strauss
Masada
Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Taxi
Danny Kaye
Skokie
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Valerie Bertinelli
One Day at a Time
Winner
All nominees
Beth Howland
Alice
Danielle Brisebois
Archie Bunker's Place
Marilu Henner
Taxi
Lauren Tewes
The Love Boat
Golden Globe / Best Television Special - Variety or Musical
The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
Winner
All nominees
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Fred Astaire A Tribute to Fred Astaire
Lily: Sold Out Lily: Sold Out
Diana Diana
Golden Globe / New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture
Butterfly Butterfly
Pia Zadora
Winner
All nominees
Sharky's Machine Sharky's Machine
Rachel Ward
Body Heat 7.4
Body Heat
Kathleen Turner
Ragtime 7.6
Ragtime
Hovard E. Rollinz ml.
Ragtime 7.6
Ragtime
Elizabeth McGovern
Four Friends Four Friends
Craig Wasson
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Laura Dern
Laura Dern
Winner
