Sparks fly when spirited Elizabeth Bennet meets single, rich, and proud Mr. Darcy. But Mr. Darcy reluctantly finds himself falling in love with a woman beneath his class. Can each overcome their own pride and prejudice?
ProductionUniversal Pictures, StudioCanal, Working Title Films
Also known as
Pride & Prejudice, Orgullo y prejuicio, Orgueil et préjugés, Orgulho e Preconceito, Pride, 傲慢與偏見, Andisha va g'urur, Aşk ve Gurur, Büszkeség és balítélet, Duma i uprzedzenie, Kiêu Hãnh và Định Kiến, Lepnums un aizspriedumi, Mandrie si prejudecata, Orgoglio e pregiudizio, Orgueil & préjugés, Ponos i predrasude, Prevzetnost in pristranost, Pride & Prejudice (Orgullo y prejuicio), Puikybė ir prietarai, Pýcha a předsudek, Pýcha a predsudok, Siamake da tsrurtsmena, Stolthed & fordom, Stolthet & fördom, Stolthet och fördom, Stolthet og fordom, Stolz & Vorurteil, Uhkus ja eelarvamus, Ylpeys & ennakkoluulo, Ylpeys ja ennakkoluulo, Περηφάνεια και προκατάληψη, Гордість та упередження, Гордост и предразсъдъци, Гордост и предрасуда, Гордость и предубеждение, 오만과 편견, プライドと偏見, 傲慢与偏见, Pride and Prejudice, Qürur və Önyarğı, Orgulho & Preconceito, Гордість і упередження, Stolthed og fordom, Հպարտություն և նախապաշարմունք, プライドと偏見：2005
Mr. DarcyYou must know... surely, you must know it was all for you. You are too generous to trifle with me. I believe you spoke with my aunt last night, and it has taught me to hope as I'd scarcely allowed myself before. If your feelings are still what they were last April, tell me so at once. My affections and wishes have not changed, but one word from you will silence me forever. If, however, your feelings have changed, I will have to tell you: you have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love--I love--I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.