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Poster of Pride & Prejudice
7.9
Pride & Prejudice - Dubbed clip
Kinoafisha Films Pride & Prejudice
7.9

Pride & Prejudice

, 2005
Pride and Prejudice
France, Great Britain / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Pride & Prejudice
7.9
Pride & Prejudice - Dubbed clip
Pride & Prejudice  Dubbed clip

Synopsis

Sparks fly when spirited Elizabeth Bennet meets single, rich, and proud Mr. Darcy. But Mr. Darcy reluctantly finds himself falling in love with a woman beneath his class. Can each overcome their own pride and prejudice?

Cast

Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley
Elizabeth Bennet
Claudie Blakley
Charlotte Lucas
Brenda Blethyn
Mrs. Bennet
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Rupert Friend
Rupert Friend
Tom Hollander
Tom Hollander
Jena Malone
Jena Malone
Lydia Bennet
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
Kitty Bennet
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike
Jane Bennet
Talulah Riley
Talulah Riley
Mary Bennet
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland
Mr. Bennet
Penelope Wilton
Penelope Wilton
Director Joe Wright
Writer Emma Thompson, Deborah Moggach, Jane Austen
Composer Dario Marianelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 29 September 2005
World premiere 11 September 2005
Release date
12 January 2006 Russia UPI 12+
13 October 2005 Australia
12 January 2006 Belarus
10 February 2006 Brazil
6 January 2006 Denmark
6 January 2006 Estonia
18 January 2006 France
20 October 2005 Germany
16 September 2005 Great Britain
27 January 2006 Hong Kong
25 July 2025 India U/A 13+
16 September 2005 Ireland
3 February 2006 Italy
12 January 2006 Kazakhstan
13 April 2025 Latvia N7
10 February 2016 Mexico
22 September 2005 Netherlands
13 January 2006 Norway
19 January 2006 Portugal
30 March 2006 Slovakia 15
24 March 2006 South Korea
10 February 2006 Spain
1 April 2006 Sweden
3 February 2006 Turkey
11 November 2005 USA
12 January 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $28,000,000
Worldwide Gross $131,932,330
Production Universal Pictures, StudioCanal, Working Title Films
Also known as
Pride & Prejudice, Orgullo y prejuicio, Orgueil et préjugés, Orgulho e Preconceito, Pride, 傲慢與偏見, Andisha va g'urur, Aşk ve Gurur, Büszkeség és balítélet, Duma i uprzedzenie, Kiêu Hãnh và Định Kiến, Lepnums un aizspriedumi, Mandrie si prejudecata, Orgoglio e pregiudizio, Orgueil & préjugés, Ponos i predrasude, Prevzetnost in pristranost, Pride & Prejudice (Orgullo y prejuicio), Puikybė ir prietarai, Pýcha a předsudek, Pýcha a predsudok, Siamake da tsrurtsmena, Stolthed & fordom, Stolthet & fördom, Stolthet och fördom, Stolthet og fordom, Stolz & Vorurteil, Uhkus ja eelarvamus, Ylpeys & ennakkoluulo, Ylpeys ja ennakkoluulo, Περηφάνεια και προκατάληψη, Гордість та упередження, Гордост и предразсъдъци, Гордост и предрасуда, Гордость и предубеждение, 오만과 편견, プライドと偏見, 傲慢与偏见, Pride and Prejudice, Qürur və Önyarğı, Orgulho & Preconceito, Гордість і упередження, Stolthed og fordom, Հպարտություն և նախապաշարմունք, プライドと偏見：2005

Film rating

7.9
Rate 40 votes
7.8 IMDb
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In overall ranking  433 In the Romantic genre  54 In the Drama genre  194 In films of France  20 In films of Great Britain  37 In films of 2005  6
Updated 20 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Pride & Prejudice - Dubbed clip
Pride & Prejudice Dubbed clip
Pride & Prejudice - Clip 6
Pride & Prejudice Clip 6
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Listen to the
soundtrack Pride & Prejudice

Quotes

Mr. Darcy You must know... surely, you must know it was all for you. You are too generous to trifle with me. I believe you spoke with my aunt last night, and it has taught me to hope as I'd scarcely allowed myself before. If your feelings are still what they were last April, tell me so at once. My affections and wishes have not changed, but one word from you will silence me forever. If, however, your feelings have changed, I will have to tell you: you have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love--I love--I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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