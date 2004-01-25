Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 2004

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2004

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 25 January 2004
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Mystic River 7.8
Mystic River
Cold Mountain 7.3
Cold Mountain
Seabiscuit 7.2
Seabiscuit
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World 7.6
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Lost in Translation 7.4
Lost in Translation
Winner
All nominees
Bend It Like Beckham 7.3
Bend It Like Beckham
Love Actually 7.6
Love Actually
Watch trailer
Big Fish 8.0
Big Fish
Finding Nemo 7.9
Finding Nemo
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Director
Peter Jackson
Peter Jackson
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Winner
All nominees
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Mystic River
Anthony Minghella
Anthony Minghella
Cold Mountain
Sofia Coppola
Sofia Coppola
Lost in Translation
Peter Weir
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Anthony LaPaglia
Anthony LaPaglia
Without a Trace
Winner
Mystic River
Winner
All nominees
Jude Law
Jude Law
Cold Mountain
Michael Chiklis
Michael Chiklis
The Shield
William Petersen
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
The Last Samurai
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland
24
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
The West Wing
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
House of Sand and Fog
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Lost in Translation
Winner
Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais
The Office
Winner
All nominees
Tony Shalhoub
Tony Shalhoub
Monk
Bernie Mac
Bernie Mac
The Bernie Mac Show
Jack Black
Jack Black
School of Rock
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Something's Gotta Give
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Eric McCormack
Eric McCormack
Will & Grace
Matt LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc
Friends
Billy Bob Thornton
Billy Bob Thornton
Bad Santa
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Monster
Winner
All nominees
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Thirteen
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
Cold Mountain
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Veronica Guerin
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton
Something's Gotta Give
Winner
All nominees
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis
Freaky Friday
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Calendar Girls
Lost in Translation
Diane Lane
Diane Lane
Under the Tuscan Sun
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Cold Mountain
Winner
All nominees
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
Thirteen
Hope Davis
Hope Davis
American Splendor
Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson
Pieces of April
Maria Bello
Maria Bello
The Cooler
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Lost in Translation 7.4
Lost in Translation
Sofia Coppola
Winner
All nominees
Mystic River 7.8
Mystic River
Brian Helgeland
Cold Mountain 7.3
Cold Mountain
Anthony Minghella
In America 7.6
In America
Jim Sheridan, Kersten Sheridan, Naomi Sheridan
Love Actually 7.6
Love Actually
Richard Curtis
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Song
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Enni Lenoks, Howard Shore, Fran Walsh Song: "Into the West"
Winner
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Enni Lenoks, Howard Shore, Fran Walsh Song: "Into the West"
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Mona Lisa Smile 6.6
Mona Lisa Smile
Elton John, Bernie Taupin Song: "The Heart of Every Girl"
In America 7.6
In America
Bono, Gevin Fraydey, Maurice Seezer Song: "Time Enough for Tears"
Cold Mountain 7.3
Cold Mountain
Sting Song: "You Will Be My Aint True Love"
In America 7.6
In America
Bono, Gevin Fraydey, Maurice Seezer Song: "Time Enough for Tears"
Big Fish 8.0
Big Fish
Eddie Vedder Song: "Man of the Hour"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Howard Shore
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
The Last Samurai 8.0
The Last Samurai
Hans Zimmer
Big Fish 8.0
Big Fish
Danny Elfman
Cold Mountain 7.3
Cold Mountain
Gabriel Yared
Girl with a Pearl Earring 7.0
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Alexandre Desplat
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Osama 7.3
Osama
Afghanistan
Winner
All nominees
Good Bye Lenin! 6.9
Good Bye Lenin! Good bye, Lenin!
Germany
The Barbarian Invasions 5.5
The Barbarian Invasions
Canada
The Return 7.7
The Return Vozvrashcheniye
Russia
Monsieur Ibrahim Monsieur Ibrahim et les fleurs du Coran
France
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
24
24
Winner
All nominees
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Nip/Tuck 8.2
Nip/Tuck
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Office 6.6
The Office
Winner
All nominees
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Arrested Development 8.6
Arrested Development
Monk 8.4
Monk
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Frances Conroy
Frances Conroy
Six Feet Under
Winner
All nominees
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
The West Wing
Joely Richardson
Joely Richardson
Nip/Tuck
Amber Tamblyn
Amber Tamblyn
Joan of Arcadia
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner
Alias
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City
Winner
All nominees
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
Will & Grace
Bitty Schram
Monk
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone
Miss Match
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire
Reba
Bonnie Hunt
Bonnie Hunt
Life with Bonnie
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Angels in America 7.8
Angels in America
Winner
All nominees
The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone
Soldier's Girl Soldier's Girl
My House in Umbria My House in Umbria
Normal Normal
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Angels in America
Winner
All nominees
James Brolin
James Brolin
The Reagans
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas
And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself
Tom Wilkinson
Tom Wilkinson
Normal
Troy Garity
Troy Garity
Soldier's Girl
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Angels in America
Winner
All nominees
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
The Reagans
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
My House in Umbria
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
Normal
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright
Angels in America
Winner
All nominees
Patrick Wilson
Patrick Wilson
Angels in America
Lee Pace
Lee Pace
Soldier's Girl
Ben Shenkman
Ben Shenkman
Angels in America
Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes
Will & Grace
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Angels in America 7.8
Angels in America
Mary-Louise Parker
Winner
Angels in America 7.8
Angels in America
Mary-Louise Parker
Winner
All nominees
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Megan Mullally
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Cynthia Nixon
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Kim Cattrall
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Megan Mullally
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Kristin Davis
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Kristin Davis
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Kim Cattrall
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Cynthia Nixon
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Tim Robbins
Tim Robbins
Mystic River
Winner
All nominees
Albert Finney
Big Fish
Ken Watanabe
Ken Watanabe
The Last Samurai
Peter Sarsgaard
Peter Sarsgaard
Shattered Glass
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
The Cooler
William H. Macy
William H. Macy
Seabiscuit
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Lily Costner
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more