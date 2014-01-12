Menu
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 2014
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2014
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date
12 January 2014
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
7.7
12 Years a Slave
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Philomena
8.0
Rush
Watch trailer
7.6
Gravity
7.6
Captain Phillips
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
6.9
American Hustle
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Inside Llewyn Davis
Watch trailer
6.6
Nebraska
8.0
The Wolf of Wall Street
Watch trailer
7.6
Her
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Alfonso Cuaron
Gravity
Winner
All nominees
Paul Greengrass
Captain Phillips
Steve McQueen
12 Years a Slave
Alexander Payne
Nebraska
David O. Russell
American Hustle
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Matthew McConaughey
Dallas Buyers Club
Winner
Bryan Cranston
Breaking Bad
Winner
All nominees
House of Cards
Tom Hanks
Captain Phillips
Robert Redford
All Is Lost
James Spader
The Blacklist
Liev Schreiber
Ray Donovan
Michael Sheen
Masters of Sex
Idris Elba
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Chiwetel Ejiofor
12 Years a Slave
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Andy Samberg
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Winner
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Wolf of Wall Street
Winner
All nominees
Jim Parsons
The Big Bang Theory
Jason Bateman
Arrested Development
Don Cheadle
House of Lies
Joaquin Phoenix
Her
Bruce Dern
Nebraska
Christian Bale
American Hustle
Oscar Isaac
Inside Llewyn Davis
Michael J. Fox
The Michael J. Fox Show
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Cate Blanchett
Blue Jasmine
Winner
All nominees
Kate Winslet
Labor Day
Judi Dench
Philomena
Gravity
Emma Thompson
Saving Mr. Banks
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Amy Adams
American Hustle
Winner
All nominees
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Enough Said
Greta Gerwig
Frances Ha
Julie Delpy
Before Midnight
Meryl Streep
August: Osage County
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Jennifer Lawrence
American Hustle
Winner
All nominees
June Squibb
Nebraska
Sally Hawkins
Blue Jasmine
Lupita Nyong'o
12 Years a Slave
Julia Roberts
August: Osage County
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
7.6
Her
Spike Jonze
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Philomena
Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope
6.9
American Hustle
David O. Russell, Eric Warren Singer
6.6
Nebraska
Bob Nelson
7.7
12 Years a Slave
John Ridley
6.9
American Hustle
David O. Russell, Eric Warren Singer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
7.1
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., Edzh, Danger Mouse
Song: "Ordinary Love"
Winner
All nominees
6.9
One Chance
Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff
Song: "Sweeter than Fiction"
8.0
Frozen
Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez
Song: "Let It Go"
7.4
Inside Llewyn Davis
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, , T Bone Burnett, George Cromarty, Ed Rush
Song: "Please Mr. Kennedy"
Watch trailer
7.6
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jon Buckland, Will Champion
Song: "Atlas"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
7.3
All Is Lost
Alex Ebert
Winner
All nominees
7.7
The Book Thief
John Williams
7.7
12 Years a Slave
Hans Zimmer
7.1
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Alex Heffes
7.6
Gravity
Steven Price
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.2
The Great Beauty
La grande bellezza
Italy
Winner
All nominees
7.7
The Wind Rises
Kaze tachinu / The Wind Rises
Japan
Watch trailer
7.5
The Past
Le passé
Iran
7.5
Blue Is the Warmest Color
La vie d'Adèle / Blue is the Warmest Color
France
8.1
The Hunt
Jagten
Denmark
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Animated Film
8.0
Frozen
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Despicable Me 2
7.6
The Croods
The Croods 3D
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
8.5
Breaking Bad
Winner
All nominees
7.9
Masters of Sex
8.3
House of Cards
9.0
Downton Abbey
8.5
The Good Wife
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
8.3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Girls
7.8
A Parks and Recreation Special
Parks and Recreation
8.3
The Big Bang Theory
7.7
Modern Family
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Robin Wright
House of Cards
Winner
All nominees
Tatiana Maslany
Orphan Black
Kerry Washington
Scandal
Julianna Margulies
The Good Wife
Taylor Schilling
Orange Is the New Black
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Amy Poehler
A Parks and Recreation Special
Winner
All nominees
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Veep
Lena Dunham
Girls
Edie Falco
Nurse Jackie
Zooey Deschanel
New Girl
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
7.5
Behind the Candelabra
Winner
All nominees
8.0
The White Queen
Dancing on the Edge
6.9
Top of the Lake
7.9
American Horror Story
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Elisabeth Moss
Top of the Lake
Winner
All nominees
Helen Mirren
Phil Spector
Rebecca Ferguson
The White Queen
Jessica Lange
American Horror Story
Burton and Taylor
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Michael Douglas
Behind the Candelabra
Winner
Jon Voight
Ray Donovan
Winner
All nominees
Corey Stoll
House of Cards
Al Pacino
Phil Spector
Rob Lowe
Behind the Candelabra
Aaron Paul
Breaking Bad
Idris Elba
Luther
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Dancing on the Edge
Behind the Candelabra
Josh Charles
The Good Wife
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dancing on the Edge
Jacqueline Bisset
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Nashville
Hayden Panettiere
7.7
Modern Family
Sofia Vergara
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Jared Leto
Dallas Buyers Club
Winner
All nominees
Daniel Bruhl
Rush
American Hustle
Barkhad Abdi
Captain Phillips
Michael Fassbender
12 Years a Slave
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Woody Allen
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Sosie Bacon
Winner
