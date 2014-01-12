Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 2014

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2014

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 12 January 2014
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
12 Years a Slave 7.7
12 Years a Slave
Winner
All nominees
Philomena 7.6
Philomena
Rush 8.0
Rush
Gravity 7.6
Gravity
Captain Phillips 7.6
Captain Phillips
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
American Hustle 6.9
American Hustle
Winner
All nominees
Inside Llewyn Davis 7.4
Inside Llewyn Davis
Nebraska 6.6
Nebraska
The Wolf of Wall Street 8.0
The Wolf of Wall Street
Her 7.6
Her
Golden Globe / Best Director
Alfonso Cuaron
Alfonso Cuaron
Gravity
Winner
All nominees
Paul Greengrass
Paul Greengrass
Captain Phillips
Steve McQueen
Steve McQueen
12 Years a Slave
Alexander Payne
Alexander Payne
Nebraska
David O. Russell
David O. Russell
American Hustle
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey
Dallas Buyers Club
Winner
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Breaking Bad
Winner
All nominees
House of Cards
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Captain Phillips
Robert Redford
Robert Redford
All Is Lost
James Spader
James Spader
The Blacklist
Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber
Ray Donovan
Michael Sheen
Michael Sheen
Masters of Sex
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Chiwetel Ejiofor
12 Years a Slave
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Andy Samberg
Andy Samberg
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Winner
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Wolf of Wall Street
Winner
All nominees
Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons
The Big Bang Theory
Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman
Arrested Development
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle
House of Lies
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix
Her
Bruce Dern
Bruce Dern
Nebraska
Christian Bale
Christian Bale
American Hustle
Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac
Inside Llewyn Davis
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
The Michael J. Fox Show
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Blue Jasmine
Winner
All nominees
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Labor Day
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Philomena
Gravity
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Saving Mr. Banks
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
American Hustle
Winner
All nominees
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Enough Said
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig
Frances Ha
Julie Delpy
Julie Delpy
Before Midnight
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
August: Osage County
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
American Hustle
Winner
All nominees
June Squibb
June Squibb
Nebraska
Sally Hawkins
Sally Hawkins
Blue Jasmine
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o
12 Years a Slave
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts
August: Osage County
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Her 7.6
Her
Spike Jonze
Winner
All nominees
Philomena 7.6
Philomena
Steve Coogan, Jeff Pope
American Hustle 6.9
American Hustle
David O. Russell, Eric Warren Singer
Nebraska 6.6
Nebraska
Bob Nelson
12 Years a Slave 7.7
12 Years a Slave
John Ridley
American Hustle 6.9
American Hustle
David O. Russell, Eric Warren Singer
Golden Globe / Best Song
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom 7.1
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., Edzh, Danger Mouse Song: "Ordinary Love"
Winner
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom 7.1
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., Edzh, Danger Mouse Song: "Ordinary Love"
Winner
All nominees
One Chance 6.9
One Chance
Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff Song: "Sweeter than Fiction"
Frozen 8.0
Frozen
Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez Song: "Let It Go"
Inside Llewyn Davis 7.4
Inside Llewyn Davis
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, , T Bone Burnett, George Cromarty, Ed Rush Song: "Please Mr. Kennedy"
Frozen 8.0
Frozen
Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez Song: "Let It Go"
Inside Llewyn Davis 7.4
Inside Llewyn Davis
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen, , T Bone Burnett, George Cromarty, Ed Rush Song: "Please Mr. Kennedy"
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 7.6
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jon Buckland, Will Champion Song: "Atlas"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
All Is Lost 7.3
All Is Lost
Alex Ebert
Winner
All nominees
The Book Thief 7.7
The Book Thief
John Williams
12 Years a Slave 7.7
12 Years a Slave
Hans Zimmer
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom 7.1
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Alex Heffes
Gravity 7.6
Gravity
Steven Price
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
The Great Beauty 7.2
The Great Beauty La grande bellezza
Italy
Winner
All nominees
The Wind Rises 7.7
The Wind Rises Kaze tachinu / The Wind Rises
Japan
The Past 7.5
The Past Le passé
Iran
Blue Is the Warmest Color 7.5
Blue Is the Warmest Color La vie d'Adèle / Blue is the Warmest Color
France
The Hunt 8.1
The Hunt Jagten
Denmark
Golden Globe / Best Animated Film
Frozen 8.0
Frozen
Winner
All nominees
Despicable Me 2 7.6
Despicable Me 2
The Croods 7.6
The Croods The Croods 3D
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Breaking Bad 8.5
Breaking Bad
Winner
All nominees
Masters of Sex 7.9
Masters of Sex
House of Cards 8.3
House of Cards
Downton Abbey 9.0
Downton Abbey
The Good Wife 8.5
The Good Wife
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Brooklyn Nine-Nine 8.3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Winner
All nominees
Girls 7.7
Girls
A Parks and Recreation Special 7.8
A Parks and Recreation Special Parks and Recreation
The Big Bang Theory 8.3
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Robin Wright
Robin Wright
House of Cards
Winner
All nominees
Tatiana Maslany
Tatiana Maslany
Orphan Black
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Scandal
Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies
The Good Wife
Taylor Schilling
Taylor Schilling
Orange Is the New Black
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler
A Parks and Recreation Special
Winner
All nominees
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Veep
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham
Girls
Edie Falco
Edie Falco
Nurse Jackie
Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel
New Girl
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Behind the Candelabra 7.5
Behind the Candelabra
Winner
All nominees
The White Queen 8.0
The White Queen
Dancing on the Edge
Dancing on the Edge
Top of the Lake 6.9
Top of the Lake
American Horror Story 7.9
American Horror Story
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss
Top of the Lake
Winner
All nominees
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Phil Spector
Rebecca Ferguson
Rebecca Ferguson
The White Queen
Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
American Horror Story
Burton and Taylor
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Behind the Candelabra
Winner
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Ray Donovan
Winner
All nominees
Corey Stoll
Corey Stoll
House of Cards
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Phil Spector
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe
Behind the Candelabra
Aaron Paul
Aaron Paul
Breaking Bad
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Luther
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Dancing on the Edge
Behind the Candelabra
Josh Charles
Josh Charles
The Good Wife
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dancing on the Edge
Dancing on the Edge
Jacqueline Bisset
Winner
Dancing on the Edge
Dancing on the Edge
Jacqueline Bisset
Winner
All nominees
The White Queen 8.0
The White Queen
Janet McTeer
Parenthood 6.7
Parenthood
Monica Potter
The White Queen 8.0
The White Queen
Janet McTeer
Parenthood 6.7
Parenthood
Monica Potter
Nashville 7.5
Nashville
Hayden Panettiere
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Sofia Vergara
Nashville 7.5
Nashville
Hayden Panettiere
Modern Family 7.7
Modern Family
Sofia Vergara
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Jared Leto
Jared Leto
Dallas Buyers Club
Winner
All nominees
Daniel Bruhl
Daniel Bruhl
Rush
American Hustle
Barkhad Abdi
Barkhad Abdi
Captain Phillips
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender
12 Years a Slave
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Woody Allen
Woody Allen
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Sosie Bacon
Sosie Bacon
Winner
