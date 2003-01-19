Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 2003

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2003

Site International Ballroom, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 19 January 2003
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Hours 6.8
The Hours
Winner
All nominees
The Pianist 7.8
The Pianist
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
About Schmidt 7.1
About Schmidt
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Chicago 7.0
Chicago
Winner
All nominees
Nicholas Nickleby 7.3
Nicholas Nickleby
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 7.0
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
About a Boy 7.1
About a Boy
Adaptation. 7.2
Adaptation.
Golden Globe / Best Director
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Gangs of New York
Winner
All nominees
Alexander Payne
Alexander Payne
About Schmidt
Stephen Daldry
Stephen Daldry
The Hours
Spike Jonze
Adaptation.
Rob Marshal
Rob Marshal
Chicago
Peter Jackson
Peter Jackson
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
About Schmidt
Winner
Michael Chiklis
Michael Chiklis
The Shield
Winner
All nominees
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
The Quiet American
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
The West Wing
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland
24
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Catch Me If You Can
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
The Pianist
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
Gangs of New York
Peter Krause
Peter Krause
Six Feet Under
James Gandolfini
James Gandolfini
The Sopranos
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Richard Gere
Richard Gere
Chicago
Winner
Tony Shalhoub
Tony Shalhoub
Monk
Winner
All nominees
Larry David
Larry David
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Punch-Drunk Love
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant
About a Boy
Bernie Mac
Bernie Mac
The Bernie Mac Show
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin
Igby Goes Down
Matt LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc
Friends
Eric McCormack
Eric McCormack
Will & Grace
Adaptation.
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman
The Hours
Winner
All nominees
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Far from Heaven
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
The Hours
Diane Lane
Diane Lane
Unfaithful
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Frida
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Chicago
Winner
All nominees
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Secretary
Chicago
Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn
The Banger Sisters
Nia Vardalos
Nia Vardalos
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Adaptation.
Winner
All nominees
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah
Chicago
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
About Schmidt
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Gangs of New York
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Igby Goes Down
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
About Schmidt 7.1
About Schmidt
Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor
Winner
All nominees
Adaptation. 7.2
Adaptation.
Charlie Kaufman
The Hours 6.8
The Hours
Devid Hea
Far from Heaven 5.7
Far from Heaven
Todd Haynes
Chicago 7.0
Chicago
William «Bill» Condon
Golden Globe / Best Song
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., Edzh Song: "The Hands That Built America"
Winner
Gangs of New York 7.7
Gangs of New York
Bono, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., Edzh Song: "The Hands That Built America"
Winner
All nominees
Die Another Day 6.8
Die Another Day
Madonna, Mirwais Ahmadzaï Song: "Die Another Day"
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron 7.7
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Hans Zimmer, Brian Adams, Gretchen Peters Song: "Here I Am"
The Wild Thornberrys Movie 5.7
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
Paul Simon Song: "Father and Daughter"
8 Mile 7.3
8 Mile
Eminem, Luis Resto, Jeff Bass Song: "Lose Yourself"
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron 7.7
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Hans Zimmer, Brian Adams, Gretchen Peters Song: "Here I Am"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Frida 7.3
Frida
Elliot Goldenthal
Winner
All nominees
Far from Heaven 5.7
Far from Heaven
Elmer Bernstein
Rabbit-Proof Fence Rabbit-Proof Fence
Piter Gabriel
The Hours 6.8
The Hours
Philip Glass
25th Hour 7.6
25th Hour
Terence Blanchard
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Talk to Her 7.3
Talk to Her Hable con ella / Talk to Her
Spain
Winner
All nominees
City of God 8.1
City of God Cidade de Deus
Brazil
The Crime of Father Amaro 6.7
The Crime of Father Amaro El crimen del Padre Amaro
Mexico
Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress 5.1
Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress Balzac et la petite tailleuse chinoise / Xiao cai feng
France
Hero 7.6
Hero Hero / Ying xiong
China
Nowhere in Africa 7.3
Nowhere in Africa
Germany
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
The Shield 9.0
The Shield
Winner
All nominees
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
24
24
Six Feet Under 8.7
Six Feet Under
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Curb Your Enthusiasm 8.1
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Winner
All nominees
The Simpsons 9.3
The Simpsons
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Friends 8.2
Friends
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Edie Falco
Edie Falco
The Sopranos
Winner
All nominees
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
The West Wing
Rachel Griffiths
Rachel Griffiths
Six Feet Under
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner
Alias
Marg Helgenberger
Marg Helgenberger
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston
Friends
Winner
All nominees
Bonnie Hunt
Bonnie Hunt
Life with Bonnie
Jane Kaczmarek
Malcolm in the Middle
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
Will & Grace
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Gathering Storm 7.3
The Gathering Storm
Winner
All nominees
Taken
Taken
Path to War 7.3
Path to War
Shackleton Shackleton
Live from Baghdad Live from Baghdad
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Albert Finney
The Gathering Storm
Winner
All nominees
Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton
Live from Baghdad
William H. Macy
William H. Macy
Door to Door
Linus Roache
Linus Roache
RFK
Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon
Path to War
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Hysterical Blindness
Winner
All nominees
Live from Baghdad
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
The Gathering Storm
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Door to Door
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Hell on Heels: The Battle of Mary Kay
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland
Path to War
Winner
All nominees
Dennis Haysbert
Dennis Haysbert
24
Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent
The Gathering Storm
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford
The West Wing
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston
Malcolm in the Middle
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
Path to War
Michael Imperioli
Michael Imperioli
The Sopranos
John Spencer
The West Wing
Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes
Will & Grace
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Kim Cattrall
Winner
All nominees
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Megan Mullally
Hysterical Blindness 6.4
Hysterical Blindness
Gena Rowlands
Hell on Heels: The Battle of Mary Kay Hell on Heels: The Battle of Mary Kay
Parker Posey
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Cynthia Nixon
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Chris Cooper
Chris Cooper
Adaptation.
Winner
All nominees
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Road to Perdition
John C. Reilly
John C. Reilly
Chicago
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
The Hours
Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid
Far from Heaven
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Dominik García-Lorido
Winner
Mr. Golden Globe
AJ Lamas
Winner
Year
Nominations

