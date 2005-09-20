Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.8
My Name Is Earl (2005 - 2009)

My Name is Earl 18+
Production year 2005
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 48 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"My Name is Earl" is an American comedy series about karma. The main character, Earl Hickey, is a small-time thief who has no job or purpose in life. He lives with his wife and two children, whom he is not the biological father of, and also takes care of his dimwitted brother. One day, he buys a lottery ticket and wins one hundred thousand dollars, but is immediately hit by a car. While Earl is in the hospital, his wife leaves him for another man and takes their trailer. That's when the main character decides that it's time for him to fix all the bad things he has done in his life, so that something good can finally happen to him. He creates a list of all his wrongdoings and the people he has hurt in order to fix his karma.
Cast
Jaime Pressly
Jaime Pressly
Nadine Velazquez
Nadine Velazquez
Jason Lee
Jason Lee
Ethan Suplee
Ethan Suplee
Eddie Steeples
Eddie Steeples
Dale Dickey
Dale Dickey
8.0
10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Seasons
My Name Is Earl - Season 1 Season 1
2005, 24 episodes
 
My Name Is Earl - Season 2 Season 2
2006, 23 episodes
 
My Name Is Earl - Season 3 Season 3
2007, 22 episodes
 
My Name Is Earl - Season 4 Season 4
2008, 27 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
