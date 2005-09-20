"My Name is Earl" is an American comedy series about karma. The main character, Earl Hickey, is a small-time thief who has no job or purpose in life. He lives with his wife and two children, whom he is not the biological father of, and also takes care of his dimwitted brother. One day, he buys a lottery ticket and wins one hundred thousand dollars, but is immediately hit by a car. While Earl is in the hospital, his wife leaves him for another man and takes their trailer. That's when the main character decides that it's time for him to fix all the bad things he has done in his life, so that something good can finally happen to him. He creates a list of all his wrongdoings and the people he has hurt in order to fix his karma.

