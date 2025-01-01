Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1979

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1979

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 27 January 1979
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Midnight Express 7.8
Midnight Express
Winner
All nominees
An Unmarried Woman 7.1
An Unmarried Woman
Coming Home 7.3
Coming Home
The Deer Hunter 8.2
The Deer Hunter
Watch trailer
Days of Heaven 7.4
Days of Heaven
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Heaven Can Wait 6.9
Heaven Can Wait
Winner
All nominees
Grease 7.4
Grease
Movie Movie Movie Movie
Foul Play 6.8
Foul Play
California Suite 6.2
California Suite
Golden Globe / Best Director
Michael Cimino
Michael Cimino
The Deer Hunter
Winner
All nominees
Paul Mazursky
An Unmarried Woman
Hal Ashby
Hal Ashby
Coming Home
Terrence Malick
Terrence Malick
Days of Heaven
Woody Allen
Woody Allen
Interiors
Alan Parker
Alan Parker
Midnight Express
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Coming Home
Winner
All nominees
Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
The Boys from Brazil
Magic
Brad Davis
Midnight Express
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
The Deer Hunter
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Warren Beatty
Warren Beatty
Heaven Can Wait
Winner
All nominees
George C. Scott
George C. Scott
Movie Movie
Gary Busey
Gary Busey
The Buddy Holly Story
Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase
Foul Play
John Travolta
John Travolta
Grease
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
Same Time, Next Year
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Coming Home
Winner
All nominees
Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson
Stevie
Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman
Autumn Sonata
Jill Clayburgh
An Unmarried Woman
Geraldine Page
Geraldine Page
Interiors
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
California Suite Tied with Ellen Burstyn for Same Time, Next Year (1978).
Winner
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Same Time, Next Year Tied with Maggie Smith for California Suite (1978).
Winner
All nominees
Jacqueline Bisset
Jacqueline Bisset
Who Is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe?
Olivia Newton-John
Grease
Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn
Foul Play
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
John Hurt
John Hurt
Midnight Express
Winner
All nominees
Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken
The Deer Hunter
Robert Morley
Robert Morley
Who Is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe?
Dudley Moore
Foul Play
Bruce Dern
Bruce Dern
Coming Home
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Dyan Cannon
Heaven Can Wait
Winner
All nominees
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
The Deer Hunter
Maureen Stapleton
Maureen Stapleton
Interiors
Mona Washbourne
Stevie
Carol Burnett
A Wedding
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Midnight Express 7.8
Midnight Express
Oliver Stone
Winner
All nominees
The Deer Hunter 8.2
The Deer Hunter
Deric Washburn
Watch trailer
Interiors 7.4
Interiors
Woody Allen
An Unmarried Woman 7.1
An Unmarried Woman
Paul Mazursky
Coming Home 7.3
Coming Home
Robert C. Jones, Waldo Salt
Foul Play 6.8
Foul Play
Colin Higgins
Coming Home 7.3
Coming Home
Robert C. Jones, Waldo Salt
Golden Globe / Best Song
Thank God It's Friday 5.5
Thank God It's Friday
Paul Jabara Song: "Last Dance"
Winner
All nominees
Same Time, Next Year 7.2
Same Time, Next Year
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman Song: "The Last Time I Felt Like This"
Foul Play 6.8
Foul Play
Charles Fox, Norman Gimbel Song: "Ready to Take a Chance Again"
Grease 7.4
Grease
John Farrar Song: "You're the One that I Want"
Grease 7.4
Grease
Barry Gibb Song: "Grease"
Same Time, Next Year 7.2
Same Time, Next Year
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman Song: "The Last Time I Felt Like This"
Foul Play 6.8
Foul Play
Charles Fox, Norman Gimbel Song: "Ready to Take a Chance Again"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Midnight Express 7.8
Midnight Express
Giorgio Moroder
Winner
All nominees
The Children of Sanchez The Children of Sanchez
Chuck Mangione
An Unmarried Woman 7.1
An Unmarried Woman
Bill Conti
The Lord of the Rings 6.8
The Lord of the Rings
Leonard Rosenman
Watch trailer
Superman 7.0
Superman
John Williams
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Autumn Sonata 8.3
Autumn Sonata Hostsonaten / Autumn Sonata
Sweden
Winner
All nominees
Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands Dona Flor e Seus Dois Maridos
Brazil
Get Out Your Handkerchiefs 6.9
Get Out Your Handkerchiefs Preparez vos mouchoirs
France
Death on the Nile 7.3
Death on the Nile
England
A Dream of Passion Kravgi gynaikon
Greece
Lemon Popsicle Eskimo Limon
Israel
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
60 Minutes 60 Minutes
Winner
All nominees
Battlestar Galactica Battlestar Galactica
Family Family
Holocaust
Holocaust
Lou Grant Lou Grant
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Taxi Taxi
Winner
All nominees
The Love Boat The Love Boat
All in the Family All in the Family
Alice Alice
Three's Company Three's Company
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Drama
Michael Moriarty
Michael Moriarty
Holocaust
Winner
All nominees
Michael Landon
Little House on the Prairie
James Garner
James Garner
The Rockford Files
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
Lou Grant
John Houseman
The Paper Chase
Richard Hatch
Battlestar Galactica
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Mork & Mindy
Winner
All nominees
Gavin MacLeod
The Love Boat
Judd Hirsch
Judd Hirsch
Taxi
John Ritter
Three's Company
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Rosemary Harris
Holocaust
Winner
All nominees
Lee Remick
Lee Remick
Wheels
Kate Jackson
Charlie's Angels
Kristy McNichol
Family
Sada Thompson
Family
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Linda Lavin
Alice
Winner
All nominees
Suzanne Somers
Three's Company
Jean Stapleton
All in the Family
Carol Burnett
The Carol Burnett Show
Penny Marshall
Penny Marshall
Laverne & Shirley
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
A Family Upside Down A Family Upside Down
Winner
All nominees
The Immigrants The Immigrants
Little Women Little Women
A Question of Love A Question of Love
Ziegfeld: The Man and His Women Ziegfeld: The Man and His Women
First, You Cry First You Cry
The Bastard The Bastard
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Norman Fell
Three's Company
Winner
All nominees
Jeff Conaway
Taxi
Andy Kaufman
Taxi
Pat Harrington Jr.
One Day at a Time
Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Taxi
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Polly Holliday
Alice
Winner
All nominees
Audra Lindley
Three's Company
Nancy Walker
Rhoda
Linda Kelsey
Lou Grant
Marilu Henner
Taxi
Julie Kavner
Julie Kavner
Rhoda
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Female
Midnight Express 7.8
Midnight Express
Irene Miracle
Winner
All nominees
Slow Dancing in the Big City Slow Dancing in the Big City
Anne Ditchburn
Girlfriends Girlfriends
Anita Skinner
Goin' South 6.2
Goin' South
Mary Steenburgen
Corvette Summer Corvette Summer
Annie Potts
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Male
Midnight Express 7.8
Midnight Express
Brad Davis
Winner
All nominees
Uncle Joe Shannon Uncle Joe Shannon
Doug McKeon
Movie Movie Movie Movie
Harry Hamlin
The Boys in Company C The Boys in Company C
Andrew Stevens
Foul Play 6.8
Foul Play
Chevy Chase
King of the Gypsies King of the Gypsies
Eric Roberts
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Lucille Ball
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
John Travolta
John Travolta
Winner
