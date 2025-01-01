Menu
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 1979
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1979
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
27 January 1979
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
7.8
Midnight Express
Winner
All nominees
7.1
An Unmarried Woman
7.3
Coming Home
8.2
The Deer Hunter
Watch trailer
7.4
Days of Heaven
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
6.9
Heaven Can Wait
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Grease
Movie Movie
Movie Movie
6.8
Foul Play
6.2
California Suite
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Michael Cimino
The Deer Hunter
Winner
All nominees
Paul Mazursky
An Unmarried Woman
Hal Ashby
Coming Home
Terrence Malick
Days of Heaven
Woody Allen
Interiors
Alan Parker
Midnight Express
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Jon Voight
Coming Home
Winner
All nominees
Gregory Peck
The Boys from Brazil
Magic
Brad Davis
Midnight Express
Robert De Niro
The Deer Hunter
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Warren Beatty
Heaven Can Wait
Winner
All nominees
George C. Scott
Movie Movie
Gary Busey
The Buddy Holly Story
Chevy Chase
Foul Play
John Travolta
Grease
Alan Alda
Same Time, Next Year
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Jane Fonda
Coming Home
Winner
All nominees
Glenda Jackson
Stevie
Ingrid Bergman
Autumn Sonata
Jill Clayburgh
An Unmarried Woman
Geraldine Page
Interiors
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Maggie Smith
California Suite
Tied with Ellen Burstyn for Same Time, Next Year (1978).
Winner
Ellen Burstyn
Same Time, Next Year
Tied with Maggie Smith for California Suite (1978).
Winner
All nominees
Jacqueline Bisset
Who Is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe?
Olivia Newton-John
Grease
Goldie Hawn
Foul Play
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
John Hurt
Midnight Express
Winner
All nominees
Christopher Walken
The Deer Hunter
Robert Morley
Who Is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe?
Dudley Moore
Foul Play
Bruce Dern
Coming Home
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Dyan Cannon
Heaven Can Wait
Winner
All nominees
Meryl Streep
The Deer Hunter
Maureen Stapleton
Interiors
Mona Washbourne
Stevie
Carol Burnett
A Wedding
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
7.8
Midnight Express
Oliver Stone
Winner
All nominees
8.2
The Deer Hunter
Deric Washburn
Watch trailer
7.4
Interiors
Woody Allen
7.1
An Unmarried Woman
Paul Mazursky
7.3
Coming Home
Robert C. Jones, Waldo Salt
6.8
Foul Play
Colin Higgins
7.3
Coming Home
Coming Home
Robert C. Jones, Waldo Salt
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
5.5
Thank God It's Friday
Paul Jabara
Song: "Last Dance"
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Same Time, Next Year
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman
Song: "The Last Time I Felt Like This"
6.8
Foul Play
Charles Fox, Norman Gimbel
Song: "Ready to Take a Chance Again"
7.4
Grease
John Farrar
Song: "You're the One that I Want"
7.4
Grease
Barry Gibb
Song: "Grease"
7.2
Same Time, Next Year
Marilyn Bergman, Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman
Song: "The Last Time I Felt Like This"
6.8
Foul Play
Charles Fox, Norman Gimbel
Song: "Ready to Take a Chance Again"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
7.8
Midnight Express
Giorgio Moroder
Winner
All nominees
The Children of Sanchez
The Children of Sanchez
Chuck Mangione
7.1
An Unmarried Woman
Bill Conti
6.8
The Lord of the Rings
Leonard Rosenman
Watch trailer
7.0
Superman
John Williams
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
8.3
Autumn Sonata
Hostsonaten / Autumn Sonata
Sweden
Winner
All nominees
Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands
Dona Flor e Seus Dois Maridos
Brazil
6.9
Get Out Your Handkerchiefs
Preparez vos mouchoirs
France
7.3
Death on the Nile
England
A Dream of Passion
Kravgi gynaikon
Greece
Lemon Popsicle
Eskimo Limon
Israel
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
60 Minutes
60 Minutes
Winner
All nominees
Battlestar Galactica
Battlestar Galactica
Family
Family
Holocaust
Lou Grant
Lou Grant
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Taxi
Taxi
Winner
All nominees
The Love Boat
The Love Boat
All in the Family
All in the Family
Alice
Alice
Three's Company
Three's Company
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Drama
Michael Moriarty
Holocaust
Winner
All nominees
Michael Landon
Little House on the Prairie
James Garner
The Rockford Files
Edward Asner
Lou Grant
John Houseman
The Paper Chase
Richard Hatch
Battlestar Galactica
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Robin Williams
Mork & Mindy
Winner
All nominees
Gavin MacLeod
The Love Boat
Judd Hirsch
Taxi
John Ritter
Three's Company
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Rosemary Harris
Holocaust
Winner
All nominees
Lee Remick
Wheels
Kate Jackson
Charlie's Angels
Kristy McNichol
Family
Sada Thompson
Family
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Linda Lavin
Alice
Winner
All nominees
Suzanne Somers
Three's Company
Jean Stapleton
All in the Family
Carol Burnett
The Carol Burnett Show
Penny Marshall
Laverne & Shirley
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
A Family Upside Down
A Family Upside Down
Winner
All nominees
The Immigrants
The Immigrants
Little Women
Little Women
A Question of Love
A Question of Love
Ziegfeld: The Man and His Women
Ziegfeld: The Man and His Women
First, You Cry
First You Cry
The Bastard
The Bastard
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Norman Fell
Three's Company
Winner
All nominees
Jeff Conaway
Taxi
Andy Kaufman
Taxi
Pat Harrington Jr.
One Day at a Time
Danny DeVito
Taxi
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Polly Holliday
Alice
Winner
All nominees
Audra Lindley
Three's Company
Nancy Walker
Rhoda
Linda Kelsey
Lou Grant
Marilu Henner
Taxi
Julie Kavner
Rhoda
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Female
7.8
Midnight Express
Irene Miracle
Winner
All nominees
Slow Dancing in the Big City
Slow Dancing in the Big City
Anne Ditchburn
Girlfriends
Girlfriends
Anita Skinner
6.2
Goin' South
Mary Steenburgen
Corvette Summer
Corvette Summer
Annie Potts
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Male
7.8
Midnight Express
Brad Davis
Winner
All nominees
Uncle Joe Shannon
Uncle Joe Shannon
Doug McKeon
Movie Movie
Movie Movie
Harry Hamlin
The Boys in Company C
The Boys in Company C
Andrew Stevens
6.8
Foul Play
Chevy Chase
King of the Gypsies
King of the Gypsies
Eric Roberts
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Lucille Ball
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Jane Fonda
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
John Travolta
Winner
