Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1967

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1967

Site Cocoanut Grove, Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 15 February 1967
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
A Man for All Seasons 7.7
A Man for All Seasons
Winner
All nominees
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? 8.0
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Sand Pebble 7.5
The Sand Pebble
The Professionals 7.3
The Professionals
Born Free 7.2
Born Free
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming! 7.3
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming!
Winner
All nominees
You're a Big Boy Now You're a Big Boy Now
Gambit 7.1
Gambit
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Not with My Wife, You Don't! Not with My Wife, You Don't!
Golden Globe / Best Director
Fred Cinneman
A Man for All Seasons
Winner
All nominees
Claude Lelouch
Claude Lelouch
A Man and a Woman
Lewis Gilbert
Alfie
Robert Wise
Robert Wise
The Sand Pebble
Mike Nichols
Mike Nichols
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Paul Scofield
A Man for All Seasons
Winner
All nominees
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Hawaii
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Alfie
Steve McQueen
Steve McQueen
The Sand Pebble
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Alan Arkin
Alan Arkin
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming!
Winner
All nominees
Alan Bates
Georgy Girl
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Gambit
Lionel Jeffries
The Spy with a Cold Nose
Uolter Mettau
The Fortune Cookie
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Anouk Aimée
Anouk Aimée
A Man and a Woman
Winner
All nominees
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
This Property Is Condemned
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Virginia McKenna
Born Free
Ida Kamińska
The Shop on Main Street
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Lynn Redgrave
Georgy Girl
Winner
All nominees
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Gambit
Elizabeth Hartman
You're a Big Boy Now
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Morgan!
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Any Wednesday
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Richard Attenborough
Richard Attenborough
The Sand Pebble
Winner
All nominees
The Sand Pebble
Robert Shaw
A Man for All Seasons
John Saxon
John Saxon
The Appaloosa
George Segal
George Segal
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Jocelyne LaGarde
Hawaii
Winner
All nominees
Sandy Dennis
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Shelley Winters
Alfie
Vivien Merchant
Alfie
Geraldine Page
Geraldine Page
You're a Big Boy Now
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
A Man for All Seasons 7.7
A Man for All Seasons
Robert Bolt
Winner
All nominees
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? 8.0
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Ernest Lehman
The Sand Pebble 7.5
The Sand Pebble
Robert Anderson
Alfie 7.2
Alfie
Bill Naughton
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming! 7.3
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming!
William Rose
Golden Globe / Best Song
All nominees
Jim Dale, Tom Springfield Song: "Georgy Girl"
Alfie 7.2
Alfie
Burt Bacharach, Hal David Song: "Alfie"
Born Free 7.2
Born Free
John Barry, Don Black Song: "Born Free"
Alfie 7.2
Alfie
Burt Bacharach, Hal David Song: "Alfie"
A Man and a Woman 7.3
A Man and a Woman A Man And A Woman
Francis Lai, Pierre Barouh Song: "A Man and a Woman"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Hawaii 6.6
Hawaii
Elmer Bernstein
Winner
All nominees
The Bible in the Beginning... The Bible in the Beginning...
Toshirô Mayuzumi
Is Paris Burning? 6.6
Is Paris Burning? Paris brûle-t-il?
Maurice Jarre
A Man and a Woman 7.3
A Man and a Woman A Man And A Woman
Francis Lai
The Sand Pebble 7.5
The Sand Pebble
Jerry Goldsmith
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
A Man and a Woman 7.3
A Man and a Woman A Man And A Woman
France
Winner
All nominees
Hamlet 7.4
Hamlet
HFPA data not clear which version of Hamlet.
Loves of a Blonde 7.1
Loves of a Blonde Lasky Jedne Plavovlasky
Czechoslovakia
Impossible on Saturday Pas question le samedi
France/Israel/Italy
The Birds, the Bees and the Italians 7.6
The Birds, the Bees and the Italians Signore & signori
Italy
Golden Globe / Best English-Language Foreign Film
Alfie 7.2
Alfie
UK
Winner
All nominees
Georgy Girl Georgy Girl
UK
The Spy with a Cold Nose The Spy with a Cold Nose
UK
Blowup 7.2
Blowup
UK
Romeo and Juliet Romeo and Juliet
UK
Morgan! 6.6
Morgan! Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment
UK
Golden Globe / Best TV Show
I Spy I Spy
Winner
All nominees
The Fugitive The Fugitive
That Girl That Girl
Run for Your Life Run for Your Life
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Golden Globe / Best TV Star - Female
That Girl That Girl
Marlo Thomas
Winner
All nominees
The Big Valley The Big Valley
Barbara Stanwyck
The Phyllis Diller Show The Pruitts of Southampton
Phyllis Diller
I Dream of Jeannie I Dream of Jeannie
Barbara Eden
Bewitched Bewitched
Elizabeth Montgomery
Golden Globe / Best TV Star - Male
The Dean Martin Show The Dean Martin Show
Dean Martin
Winner
All nominees
Run for Your Life Run for Your Life
Ben Gazzara
I Spy I Spy
Bill Cosby
The Rat Patrol The Rat Patrol
Christopher George
I Spy I Spy
Robert Culp
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round
Camilla Sparv
Winner
All nominees
The Sand Pebble 7.5
The Sand Pebble
Candice Bergen HFPA records do not specify a film.
Grand Prix 7.2
Grand Prix
Jessica Walter HFPA records do not specify a film.
The Group 6.4
The Group
Candice Bergen
Georgy Girl Georgy Girl
Lynn Redgrave
The Professionals 7.3
The Professionals
Marie Gomez HFPA records do not specify a film.
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
The Pad (and How to Use It) The Pad (and How to Use It)
James Farentino
Winner
All nominees
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming! 7.3
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming!
Dzhon Fillip Lo HFPA records do not specify a film.
Georgy Girl Georgy Girl
Alan Bates
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming! 7.3
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming!
Alan Arkin
Grand Prix 7.2
Grand Prix
Antonio Sabato HFPA records did not specify a film
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Charlton Heston
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Steve McQueen
Steve McQueen
Winner
