Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 1967
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1967
Site
Cocoanut Grove, Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
15 February 1967
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
7.7
A Man for All Seasons
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
7.5
The Sand Pebble
7.3
The Professionals
7.2
Born Free
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
7.3
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming!
Winner
All nominees
You're a Big Boy Now
You're a Big Boy Now
7.1
Gambit
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Not with My Wife, You Don't!
Not with My Wife, You Don't!
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Fred Cinneman
A Man for All Seasons
Winner
All nominees
Claude Lelouch
A Man and a Woman
Lewis Gilbert
Alfie
Robert Wise
The Sand Pebble
Mike Nichols
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Paul Scofield
A Man for All Seasons
Winner
All nominees
Max von Sydow
Hawaii
Richard Burton
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Michael Caine
Alfie
Steve McQueen
The Sand Pebble
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Alan Arkin
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming!
Winner
All nominees
Alan Bates
Georgy Girl
Michael Caine
Gambit
Lionel Jeffries
The Spy with a Cold Nose
Uolter Mettau
The Fortune Cookie
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Anouk Aimée
A Man and a Woman
Winner
All nominees
Natalie Wood
This Property Is Condemned
Elizabeth Taylor
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Virginia McKenna
Born Free
Ida Kamińska
The Shop on Main Street
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Lynn Redgrave
Georgy Girl
Winner
All nominees
Shirley MacLaine
Gambit
Elizabeth Hartman
You're a Big Boy Now
Vanessa Redgrave
Morgan!
Jane Fonda
Any Wednesday
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Richard Attenborough
The Sand Pebble
Winner
All nominees
Princess Mako of Akishino
The Sand Pebble
Robert Shaw
A Man for All Seasons
John Saxon
The Appaloosa
George Segal
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Jocelyne LaGarde
Hawaii
Winner
All nominees
Sandy Dennis
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Shelley Winters
Alfie
Vivien Merchant
Alfie
Geraldine Page
You're a Big Boy Now
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
7.7
A Man for All Seasons
Robert Bolt
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Ernest Lehman
7.5
The Sand Pebble
Robert Anderson
7.2
Alfie
Bill Naughton
7.3
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming!
William Rose
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
A Man Could Get Killed
A Man Could Get Killed
Bert Kaempfert, Charles Singleton, Eddie Snyder
Song: "Strangers in the Night"
Winner
A Man Could Get Killed
A Man Could Get Killed
Bert Kaempfert, Charles Singleton, Eddie Snyder
Song: "Strangers in the Night"
Winner
All nominees
Georgy Girl
Georgy Girl
Jim Dale, Tom Springfield
Song: "Georgy Girl"
7.2
Alfie
Burt Bacharach, Hal David
Song: "Alfie"
Georgy Girl
Georgy Girl
Jim Dale, Tom Springfield
Song: "Georgy Girl"
7.2
Born Free
John Barry, Don Black
Song: "Born Free"
7.2
Born Free
John Barry, Don Black
Song: "Born Free"
7.2
Alfie
Burt Bacharach, Hal David
Song: "Alfie"
7.3
A Man and a Woman
A Man And A Woman
Francis Lai, Pierre Barouh
Song: "A Man and a Woman"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
6.6
Hawaii
Elmer Bernstein
Winner
All nominees
The Bible in the Beginning...
The Bible in the Beginning...
Toshirô Mayuzumi
6.6
Is Paris Burning?
Paris brûle-t-il?
Maurice Jarre
7.3
A Man and a Woman
A Man And A Woman
Francis Lai
7.5
The Sand Pebble
Jerry Goldsmith
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.3
A Man and a Woman
A Man And A Woman
France
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Hamlet
HFPA data not clear which version of Hamlet.
7.1
Loves of a Blonde
Lasky Jedne Plavovlasky
Czechoslovakia
Impossible on Saturday
Pas question le samedi
France/Israel/Italy
7.6
The Birds, the Bees and the Italians
Signore & signori
Italy
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best English-Language Foreign Film
7.2
Alfie
UK
Winner
All nominees
Georgy Girl
Georgy Girl
UK
The Spy with a Cold Nose
The Spy with a Cold Nose
UK
7.2
Blowup
UK
Romeo and Juliet
Romeo and Juliet
UK
6.6
Morgan!
Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment
UK
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Show
I Spy
I Spy
Winner
All nominees
The Fugitive
The Fugitive
That Girl
That Girl
Run for Your Life
Run for Your Life
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Star - Female
That Girl
That Girl
Marlo Thomas
Winner
All nominees
The Big Valley
The Big Valley
Barbara Stanwyck
The Phyllis Diller Show
The Pruitts of Southampton
Phyllis Diller
I Dream of Jeannie
I Dream of Jeannie
Barbara Eden
Bewitched
Bewitched
Elizabeth Montgomery
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Star - Male
The Dean Martin Show
The Dean Martin Show
Dean Martin
Winner
All nominees
Run for Your Life
Run for Your Life
Ben Gazzara
I Spy
I Spy
Bill Cosby
The Rat Patrol
The Rat Patrol
Christopher George
I Spy
I Spy
Robert Culp
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round
Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round
Camilla Sparv
Winner
All nominees
7.5
The Sand Pebble
Candice Bergen
HFPA records do not specify a film.
7.2
Grand Prix
Jessica Walter
HFPA records do not specify a film.
6.4
The Group
Candice Bergen
Georgy Girl
Georgy Girl
Lynn Redgrave
7.3
The Professionals
Marie Gomez
HFPA records do not specify a film.
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
The Pad (and How to Use It)
The Pad (and How to Use It)
James Farentino
Winner
All nominees
7.3
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming!
Dzhon Fillip Lo
HFPA records do not specify a film.
Georgy Girl
Georgy Girl
Alan Bates
7.3
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming!
Alan Arkin
7.2
Grand Prix
Antonio Sabato
HFPA records did not specify a film
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Charlton Heston
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Julie Andrews
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Steve McQueen
Winner
Year
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Golden Globes 2024
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Show all
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Golden Globes, USA 1959
Golden Globes, USA 1958
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Golden Globes, USA 1956
Golden Globes, USA 1955
Golden Globes, USA 1954
Golden Globes, USA 1953
Golden Globes, USA 1952
Golden Globes, USA 1951
Golden Globes, USA 1950
Golden Globes, USA 1949
Golden Globes, USA 1948
Golden Globes, USA 1947
Golden Globes, USA 1946
Golden Globes, USA 1945
Golden Globes, USA 1944
Nominations
Best Director, Motion Picture
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Show all
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Best Director
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Best Actress - Drama
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Best Song
Best Original Score
Best Foreign Film
Best Animated Film
Best Television Series - Drama
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best TV Actor - Drama
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Best TV Actress - Drama
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Female
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Male
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Cinematography
Best Cinematography - Black and White
Best Cinematography - Color
Best Documentary
Best Documentary Film
Best Documentary of Historical Interest
Best English-Language Foreign Film
Best Film Promoting International Understanding
Best International News Coverage
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Female
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Male
Best Outdoor Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Best Picture
Best TV Producer/Director
Best TV Program
Best TV Show
Best TV Show - Variety
Best TV Special
Best TV Star - Female
Best TV Star - Male
Best Television Special - Variety or Musical
Best World Entertainment Through Musical Films
Foreign Newcomer - Female
Foreign Newcomer - Male
Most Promising Newcomer
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Television Achievement
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Carol Burnett Award
Honor Award
Special Merit Award
Silver Globe / Best Foreign-Language Foreign Film
Special Journalistic Merit Award
Outstanding Merit
Hollywood Citizenship Award
Special Achievement Award
Mr. Golden Globe
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Samuel Goldwyn Award
Miss Golden Globe
Special Award
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree