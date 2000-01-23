Menu
Golden Globes, USA 2000

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2000

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 23 January 2000
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
American Beauty 7.9
American Beauty
Winner
All nominees
The End of the Affair 6.3
The End of the Affair The End Of The Affair
The Talented Mr. Ripley 7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Insider 8.0
The Insider
The Hurricane 7.2
The Hurricane Hurricane
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Toy Story 2 7.6
Toy Story 2
Being John Malkovich 7.8
Being John Malkovich
Man on the Moon 7.5
Man on the Moon Man On The Moon
Notting Hill 7.0
Notting Hill
Analyze This 7.2
Analyze This
Golden Globe / Best Director
Sam Mendes
Sam Mendes
American Beauty
Anthony Minghella
Anthony Minghella
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Michael Mann
Michael Mann
The Insider
Neil Jordan
Neil Jordan
The End of the Affair
Norman Jewison
The Hurricane
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
The Hurricane
James Gandolfini
James Gandolfini
The Sopranos
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe
The West Wing
Dylan McDermott
Dylan McDermott
The Practice
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
The West Wing
American Beauty
Richard Farnsworth
The Straight Story
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
The Insider
Billy Campbell
Once and Again
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
Spin City
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Man on the Moon
Ray Romano
Ray Romano
Everybody Loves Raymond
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Analyze This
Sweet and Lowdown
Eric McCormack
Eric McCormack
Will & Grace
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant
Notting Hill
George Segal
George Segal
Just Shoot Me!
Thomas Gibson
Dharma & Greg
Rupert Everett
Rupert Everett
An Ideal Husband
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank
Boys Don't Cry
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Music of the Heart
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
American Beauty
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
The End of the Affair
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
A Map of the World
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Janet McTeer
Janet McTeer
Tumbleweeds
The Muse
Election
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts
Notting Hill
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
An Ideal Husband
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Girl, Interrupted
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Being John Malkovich
Samantha Morton
Samantha Morton
Sweet and Lowdown
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Being John Malkovich
Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny
Boys Don't Cry
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Anywhere But Here
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
American Beauty 7.9
American Beauty
Alan Ball Jr.
The Sixth Sense 8.0
The Sixth Sense
M. Night Shyamalan
The Cider House Rules 7.8
The Cider House Rules
John Irving
Being John Malkovich 7.8
Being John Malkovich
Charlie Kaufman
The Insider 8.0
The Insider
Michael Mann, Eric Roth
Golden Globe / Best Song
Tarzan 7.8
Tarzan
Phil Collins Song: "You'll Be In My Heart"
Toy Story 2 7.6
Toy Story 2
Randy Newman Song: "When She Loved Me"
Magnolia 7.8
Magnolia
Aimee Mann Song: "Save Me"
Anna and the King 7.6
Anna and the King Anna And The King
Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, George Fenton, Robert Kraft Song: "How Can I Not Love You"
Anna and the King 7.6
Anna and the King Anna And The King
Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, George Fenton, Robert Kraft Song: "How Can I Not Love You"
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Madonna, William Orbit Song: "Beautiful Stranger"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
The Legend of 1900 7.5
The Legend of 1900 La leggenda del pianista sull'oceano
Ennio Morricone
Eyes Wide Shut 7.7
Eyes Wide Shut
Jocelyn Pook
The End of the Affair 6.3
The End of the Affair The End Of The Affair
Michael Nyman
American Beauty 7.9
American Beauty
Thomas Newman
Anna and the King 7.6
Anna and the King Anna And The King
George Fenton
The Insider 8.0
The Insider
Pieter Bourke, Lisa Gerrard
The Talented Mr. Ripley 7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Gabriel Yared
The Insider 8.0
The Insider
Pieter Bourke, Lisa Gerrard
Angela's Ashes 8.1
Angela's Ashes
John Williams
The Straight Story 7.9
The Straight Story
Angelo Badalamenti
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
All About My Mother 7.6
All About My Mother Todo sobre mi madre
Spain/France
East/West 7.4
East/West East-west
Russia/Spain/Bulgaria/France
Aimee & Jaguar Aimée & Jaguar
Germany
The Red Violin 7.6
The Red Violin The Red Violin / Le violon rouge
Italy/Canada
Girl on the Bridge 7.5
Girl on the Bridge La fille sur le pont
France
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
ER 8.3
ER
Once and Again
Once and Again
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
The Practice
The Practice
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Dharma & Greg Dharma & Greg
Spin City Spin City
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Edie Falco
Edie Falco
The Sopranos
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
The Sopranos
Amy Brenneman
Amy Brenneman
Judging Amy
Sela Ward
Sela Ward
Once and Again
Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies
ER
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City
Jenna Elfman
Jenna Elfman
Dharma & Greg
Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman
Sports Night
Heather Locklear
Heather Locklear
Spin City
Calista Flockhart
Calista Flockhart
Ally McBeal
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
Will & Grace
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
RKO 281 RKO 281
Joan of Arc
Joan of Arc
Introducing Dorothy Dandridge Introducing Dorothy Dandridge
Dash and Lilly Dash and Lilly
Witness Protection 6.3
Witness Protection
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Introducing Dorothy Dandridge
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
The Passion of Ayn Rand
Mia Farrow
Mia Farrow
Forget Me Never
Judy Davis
Judy Davis
Dash and Lilly
Leelee Sobieski
Leelee Sobieski
Joan of Arc
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
Inherit the Wind
Peter Fonda
Peter Fonda
The Passion of Ayn Rand
Peter O'Brien
Joan of Arc
Tom Sizemore
Tom Sizemore
Witness Protection
Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber
RKO 281
Sam Shepard
Sam Shepard
Dash and Lilly
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
Tuesdays with Morrie
David Spade
David Spade
Just Shoot Me!
Klaus Maria Brandauer
Klaus Maria Brandauer
Introducing Dorothy Dandridge
Chris Noth
Chris Noth
Sex and the City
Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes
Will & Grace
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Nancy Marchand
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Nancy Marchand
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Kim Cattrall
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Kim Cattrall
Joan of Arc
Joan of Arc
Jacqueline Bisset
The Big Brass Ring The Big Brass Ring
Miranda Richardson
The Big Brass Ring The Big Brass Ring
Miranda Richardson
Annie Annie
Kathy Bates
RKO 281 RKO 281
Melanie Griffith
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Cynthia Nixon
Annie Annie
Kathy Bates
RKO 281 RKO 281
Melanie Griffith
Joan of Arc
Joan of Arc
Jacqueline Bisset
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Cynthia Nixon
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Magnolia
Haley Joel Osment
Haley Joel Osment
The Sixth Sense
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
The Cider House Rules
Jude Law
Jude Law
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Michael Clarke Duncan
Michael Clarke Duncan
The Green Mile
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand
Miss Golden Globe
Liza Huber
