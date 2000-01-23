Menu
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 2000
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2000
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date
23 January 2000
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
7.9
American Beauty
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.3
The End of the Affair
The End Of The Affair
7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
8.0
The Insider
7.2
The Hurricane
Hurricane
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
7.6
Toy Story 2
Winner
All nominees
7.8
Being John Malkovich
7.5
Man on the Moon
Man On The Moon
7.0
Notting Hill
7.2
Analyze This
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Sam Mendes
American Beauty
Winner
All nominees
Anthony Minghella
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Michael Mann
The Insider
Neil Jordan
The End of the Affair
Norman Jewison
The Hurricane
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Denzel Washington
The Hurricane
Winner
James Gandolfini
The Sopranos
Winner
All nominees
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Rob Lowe
The West Wing
Dylan McDermott
The Practice
Martin Sheen
The West Wing
American Beauty
Richard Farnsworth
The Straight Story
Russell Crowe
The Insider
Billy Campbell
Once and Again
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Michael J. Fox
Spin City
Winner
Jim Carrey
Man on the Moon
Winner
All nominees
Ray Romano
Everybody Loves Raymond
Robert De Niro
Analyze This
Sweet and Lowdown
Eric McCormack
Will & Grace
Hugh Grant
Notting Hill
George Segal
Just Shoot Me!
Thomas Gibson
Dharma & Greg
Rupert Everett
An Ideal Husband
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Hilary Swank
Boys Don't Cry
Winner
All nominees
Meryl Streep
Music of the Heart
Annette Bening
American Beauty
Julianne Moore
The End of the Affair
Sigourney Weaver
A Map of the World
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Janet McTeer
Tumbleweeds
Winner
All nominees
The Muse
Election
Julia Roberts
Notting Hill
Julianne Moore
An Ideal Husband
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Girl, Interrupted
Winner
All nominees
Cameron Diaz
Being John Malkovich
Samantha Morton
Sweet and Lowdown
Catherine Keener
Being John Malkovich
Chloe Sevigny
Boys Don't Cry
Natalie Portman
Anywhere But Here
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
7.9
American Beauty
Alan Ball Jr.
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
The Sixth Sense
M. Night Shyamalan
7.8
The Cider House Rules
John Irving
7.8
Being John Malkovich
Charlie Kaufman
8.0
The Insider
Michael Mann, Eric Roth
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
7.8
Tarzan
Phil Collins
Song: "You'll Be In My Heart"
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Toy Story 2
Randy Newman
Song: "When She Loved Me"
7.8
Magnolia
Aimee Mann
Song: "Save Me"
7.6
Anna and the King
Anna And The King
Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, George Fenton, Robert Kraft
Song: "How Can I Not Love You"
7.6
Anna and the King
Anna And The King
Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, George Fenton, Robert Kraft
Song: "How Can I Not Love You"
7.8
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Madonna, William Orbit
Song: "Beautiful Stranger"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
7.5
The Legend of 1900
La leggenda del pianista sull'oceano
Ennio Morricone
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Eyes Wide Shut
Jocelyn Pook
6.3
The End of the Affair
The End Of The Affair
Michael Nyman
7.9
American Beauty
Thomas Newman
Watch trailer
7.6
Anna and the King
Anna And The King
George Fenton
8.0
The Insider
Pieter Bourke, Lisa Gerrard
7.4
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Gabriel Yared
8.0
The Insider
Pieter Bourke, Lisa Gerrard
8.1
Angela's Ashes
John Williams
7.9
The Straight Story
Angelo Badalamenti
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.6
All About My Mother
Todo sobre mi madre
Spain/France
Winner
All nominees
7.4
East/West
East-west
Russia/Spain/Bulgaria/France
Aimee & Jaguar
Aimée & Jaguar
Germany
7.6
The Red Violin
The Red Violin / Le violon rouge
Italy/Canada
7.5
Girl on the Bridge
La fille sur le pont
France
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
8.7
The Sopranos
Winner
All nominees
8.3
ER
Once and Again
9.2
The West Wing
The Practice
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
7.4
Sex and the City
Winner
All nominees
Ally McBeal
Ally McBeal
7.2
Will & Grace
Dharma & Greg
Dharma & Greg
Spin City
Spin City
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Edie Falco
The Sopranos
Winner
All nominees
Lorraine Bracco
The Sopranos
Amy Brenneman
Judging Amy
Sela Ward
Once and Again
Julianna Margulies
ER
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City
Winner
All nominees
Jenna Elfman
Dharma & Greg
Felicity Huffman
Sports Night
Heather Locklear
Spin City
Calista Flockhart
Ally McBeal
Debra Messing
Will & Grace
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
RKO 281
RKO 281
Winner
All nominees
Joan of Arc
Introducing Dorothy Dandridge
Introducing Dorothy Dandridge
Dash and Lilly
Dash and Lilly
6.3
Witness Protection
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Introducing Dorothy Dandridge
Winner
All nominees
Helen Mirren
The Passion of Ayn Rand
Mia Farrow
Forget Me Never
Judy Davis
Dash and Lilly
Leelee Sobieski
Joan of Arc
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jack Lemmon
Inherit the Wind
Winner
Peter Fonda
The Passion of Ayn Rand
Winner
All nominees
Peter O'Brien
Joan of Arc
Tom Sizemore
Witness Protection
Liev Schreiber
RKO 281
Sam Shepard
Dash and Lilly
Jack Lemmon
Tuesdays with Morrie
David Spade
Just Shoot Me!
Klaus Maria Brandauer
Introducing Dorothy Dandridge
Chris Noth
Sex and the City
Sean Hayes
Will & Grace
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
8.7
The Sopranos
Nancy Marchand
Winner
8.7
The Sopranos
Nancy Marchand
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Sex and the City
Kim Cattrall
7.4
Sex and the City
Kim Cattrall
Joan of Arc
Jacqueline Bisset
The Big Brass Ring
The Big Brass Ring
Miranda Richardson
The Big Brass Ring
The Big Brass Ring
Miranda Richardson
Annie
Annie
Kathy Bates
RKO 281
RKO 281
Melanie Griffith
7.4
Sex and the City
Cynthia Nixon
Annie
Annie
Kathy Bates
RKO 281
RKO 281
Melanie Griffith
Joan of Arc
Jacqueline Bisset
7.4
Sex and the City
Cynthia Nixon
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Tom Cruise
Magnolia
Winner
All nominees
Haley Joel Osment
The Sixth Sense
Michael Caine
The Cider House Rules
Jude Law
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Michael Clarke Duncan
The Green Mile
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Barbra Streisand
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Liza Huber
Winner
