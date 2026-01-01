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Ang Lee
Ang Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ang Lee
Ang Lee
Ang Lee
Date of Birth
23 October 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Place of Birth
Chaojhou Township, Republic of China
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.0
Fatal Addiction: Heath Ledger
(2023)
7.8
Life of Pi
(2012)
7.8
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
(2000)
Filmography
6.6
The Wedding Banquet
The Wedding Banquet
Comedy, Romantic
2025, USA
8
Fatal Addiction: Heath Ledger
Fatal Addiction: Heath Ledger
Documentary
2023, Great Britain
6.5
kamal mohamed sallam
Gemini Man
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
I Am Heath Ledger
I Am Heat Ledger
Documentary
2017, Canada
Watch trailer
6.5
Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk
Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk
Comedy, War, Drama, History
2016, USA / Great Britain / China
Watch trailer
7.8
Life of Pi
Life of Pi
Adventure, Drama
2012, USA / China
Watch trailer
6.6
Taking Woodstock
Taking Woodstock
Musical, Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Lust, Caution
Se jie / Lust, Caution
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, War
2007, USA
Show more
News about Ang Lee’s private life
'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' Set to Soar Again: Amazon Prime Video Unveils New Series
From 3D to Biopic, Production Insights: Ang Lee’s Long-Awaited Bruce Lee Film
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