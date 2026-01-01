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Ang Lee
Ang Lee Ang Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Ang Lee

Ang Lee

Ang Lee

Date of Birth
23 October 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Place of Birth
Chaojhou Township, Republic of China
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Fatal Addiction: Heath Ledger 8.0
Fatal Addiction: Heath Ledger (2023)
Life of Pi 7.8
Life of Pi (2012)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.8
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Filmography

The Wedding Banquet 6.6
The Wedding Banquet The Wedding Banquet
Comedy, Romantic 2025, USA
Fatal Addiction: Heath Ledger 8
Fatal Addiction: Heath Ledger Fatal Addiction: Heath Ledger
Documentary 2023, Great Britain
kamal mohamed sallam 6.5
kamal mohamed sallam Gemini Man
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Watch trailer
I Am Heath Ledger 7.6
I Am Heath Ledger I Am Heat Ledger
Documentary 2017, Canada
Watch trailer
Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk 6.5
Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk
Comedy, War, Drama, History 2016, USA / Great Britain / China
Watch trailer
Life of Pi 7.8
Life of Pi Life of Pi
Adventure, Drama 2012, USA / China
Watch trailer
Taking Woodstock 6.6
Taking Woodstock Taking Woodstock
Musical, Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Lust, Caution 7.2
Lust, Caution Se jie / Lust, Caution
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, War 2007, USA
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News about Ang Lee’s private life
Still from the series 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'
'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' Set to Soar Again: Amazon Prime Video Unveils New Series
Global Look Press — Ang Lee and still from the movie 'Enter The Dragon' (1973)
From 3D to Biopic, Production Insights: Ang Lee’s Long-Awaited Bruce Lee Film
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