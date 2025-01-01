Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1960

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1960

Site Cocoanut Grove, Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 10 March 1960
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Ben-Hur 8.1
Ben-Hur
Winner
All nominees
Anatomy of a Murder 8.0
Anatomy of a Murder
The Diary of Anne Frank The Diary of Anne Frank
The Nun's Story 7.8
The Nun's Story Nun's Story
On the Beach 7.1
On the Beach
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Some Like It Hot 8.2
Some Like It Hot
Winner
Porgy and Bess Porgy and Bess
Winner
All nominees
Pillow Talk Pillow Talk
Who Was That Lady? 6.6
Who Was That Lady?
But Not for Me But Not for Me
Operation Petticoat 7.2
Operation Petticoat
A Private's Affair A Private's Affair
The Five Pennies The Five Pennies
Li'l Abner Li'l Abner
Say One for Me Say One for Me
Golden Globe / Best Director
William Wyler
William Wyler
Ben-Hur
Winner
All nominees
Fred Cinneman
The Nun's Story
George Stevens
The Diary of Anne Frank
Otto Preminger
Anatomy of a Murder
Stanley Kramer
Stanley Kramer
On the Beach
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Anthony Franciosa
Career
Winner
All nominees
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Look Back in Anger
Dzhozef Shildkraut
The Diary of Anne Frank
Fredric March
Fredric March
Middle of the Night
Charlton Heston
Ben-Hur
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
Some Like It Hot
Winner
All nominees
Clark Gable
Clark Gable
But Not for Me
Cary Grant
Cary Grant
Operation Petticoat
Dean Martin
Dean Martin
Who Was That Lady?
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier
Porgy and Bess
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Suddenly, Last Summer
Winner
All nominees
Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn
The Nun's Story
Simone Signoret
Simone Signoret
Room at the Top
Lee Remick
Lee Remick
Anatomy of a Murder
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Suddenly, Last Summer
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe
Some Like It Hot
Winner
All nominees
Doris Day
Pillow Talk
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Ask Any Girl
Dorothy Dandridge
Porgy and Bess
Lilly Palmer
But Not for Me
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Stephen Boyd
Ben-Hur
Winner
All nominees
Tony Randall
Pillow Talk
Robert Vaughn
The Young Philadelphians
Joseph N. Welch
Anatomy of a Murder
Fred Astaire
Fred Astaire
On the Beach
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Susan Kohner
Imitation of Life
Winner
All nominees
Juanita Moore
Imitation of Life
Estelle Hemsley
Take a Giant Step
Edit Evans
The Nun's Story
Shelley Winters
The Diary of Anne Frank
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
On the Beach 7.1
On the Beach
Ernest Gold
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Black Orpheus 7.4
Black Orpheus Orfeu Negro
France. Together with Kagi (1959), Die Brücke (1959), Smultronstället (1957) and Wir Wunderkinder (1958).
Winner
The Bridge 8.1
The Bridge Brucke, Die
Germany. Together with Orfeu Negro (1959), Kagi (1959), Smultronstället (1957) and Wir Wunderkinder (1958).
Winner
Wir Wunderkinder 7.5
Wir Wunderkinder
Germany. Together with Orfeu Negro (1959), Kagi (1959), Die Brücke (1959) and Smultronstället (1957)
Winner
Wild Strawberries 7.7
Wild Strawberries Wild Strawberries / Smultronstallet
Sweden. Together with Orfeu Negro (1959), Kagi (1959), Die Brücke (1959) and Wir Wunderkinder (1958).
Winner
Odd Obsession Kagi
Japan. Together with Orfeu Negro (1959), Die Brücke (1959), Smultronstället (1957) and Wir Wunderkinder (1958).
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Film Promoting International Understanding
The Diary of Anne Frank The Diary of Anne Frank
Winner
All nominees
The Nun's Story 7.8
The Nun's Story Nun's Story
Take a Giant Step Take a Giant Step
On the Beach 7.1
On the Beach
Odds Against Tomorrow Odds Against Tomorrow
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Say One for Me Say One for Me
Stella Stevens
Winner
The Five Pennies The Five Pennies
Tuesday Weld
Winner
Darby O'Gill and the Little People Darby O'Gill and the Little People
Janet Munro
Winner
Rio Bravo 8.0
Rio Bravo
Angie Dickinson
Winner
All nominees
This Earth Is Mine This Earth Is Mine
Cynthia Chenault
The Diary of Anne Frank The Diary of Anne Frank
Diane Baker
Platinum High School Platinum High School
Ivet Mimo
Blue Denim Blue Denim
Carol Lynley
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
A Private's Affair A Private's Affair
Barry Coe
Winner
A Summer Place A Summer Place
Troy Donahue
Winner
Crime & Punishment, USA Crime & Punishment, USA
George Hamilton
Winner
The Crimson Kimono The Crimson Kimono
James Shigeta
Winner
All nominees
The Flying Fontaines The Flying Fontaines
Maykl Kallen
Golden Globe / Television Achievement
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Bing Crosby
Bing Crosby
Winner
Special Award
Ben-Hur 8.1
Ben-Hur
Andrew Marton For directing the chariot race in Ben-Hur.
Winner
Samuel Goldwyn Award
Room at the Top 6.8
Room at the Top
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Doris Day
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Rock Hudson
Winner
Outstanding Merit
The Nun's Story 7.8
The Nun's Story Nun's Story
Winner
Special Journalistic Merit Award
Louella Parsons
Together with Hedda Hopper.
Winner
Hedda Hopper
Together with Louella Parsons.
Winner
