Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 1960
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1960
Site
Cocoanut Grove, Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
10 March 1960
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
8.1
Ben-Hur
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
8.0
Anatomy of a Murder
The Diary of Anne Frank
The Diary of Anne Frank
7.8
The Nun's Story
Nun's Story
7.1
On the Beach
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
8.2
Some Like It Hot
Winner
Watch trailer
Porgy and Bess
Porgy and Bess
Winner
All nominees
Pillow Talk
Pillow Talk
6.6
Who Was That Lady?
But Not for Me
But Not for Me
7.2
Operation Petticoat
A Private's Affair
A Private's Affair
The Five Pennies
The Five Pennies
Li'l Abner
Li'l Abner
Say One for Me
Say One for Me
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
William Wyler
Ben-Hur
Winner
All nominees
Fred Cinneman
The Nun's Story
George Stevens
The Diary of Anne Frank
Otto Preminger
Anatomy of a Murder
Stanley Kramer
On the Beach
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Anthony Franciosa
Career
Winner
All nominees
Richard Burton
Look Back in Anger
Dzhozef Shildkraut
The Diary of Anne Frank
Fredric March
Middle of the Night
Charlton Heston
Ben-Hur
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Jack Lemmon
Some Like It Hot
Winner
All nominees
Clark Gable
But Not for Me
Cary Grant
Operation Petticoat
Dean Martin
Who Was That Lady?
Sidney Poitier
Porgy and Bess
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Elizabeth Taylor
Suddenly, Last Summer
Winner
All nominees
Audrey Hepburn
The Nun's Story
Simone Signoret
Room at the Top
Lee Remick
Anatomy of a Murder
Katharine Hepburn
Suddenly, Last Summer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Marilyn Monroe
Some Like It Hot
Winner
All nominees
Doris Day
Pillow Talk
Shirley MacLaine
Ask Any Girl
Dorothy Dandridge
Porgy and Bess
Lilly Palmer
But Not for Me
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Stephen Boyd
Ben-Hur
Winner
All nominees
Tony Randall
Pillow Talk
Robert Vaughn
The Young Philadelphians
Joseph N. Welch
Anatomy of a Murder
Fred Astaire
On the Beach
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Susan Kohner
Imitation of Life
Winner
All nominees
Juanita Moore
Imitation of Life
Estelle Hemsley
Take a Giant Step
Edit Evans
The Nun's Story
Shelley Winters
The Diary of Anne Frank
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
7.1
On the Beach
Ernest Gold
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.4
Black Orpheus
Orfeu Negro
France. Together with Kagi (1959), Die Brücke (1959), Smultronstället (1957) and Wir Wunderkinder (1958).
Winner
8.1
The Bridge
Brucke, Die
Germany. Together with Orfeu Negro (1959), Kagi (1959), Smultronstället (1957) and Wir Wunderkinder (1958).
Winner
7.5
Wir Wunderkinder
Germany. Together with Orfeu Negro (1959), Kagi (1959), Die Brücke (1959) and Smultronstället (1957)
Winner
7.7
Wild Strawberries
Wild Strawberries / Smultronstallet
Sweden. Together with Orfeu Negro (1959), Kagi (1959), Die Brücke (1959) and Wir Wunderkinder (1958).
Winner
Watch trailer
Odd Obsession
Kagi
Japan. Together with Orfeu Negro (1959), Die Brücke (1959), Smultronstället (1957) and Wir Wunderkinder (1958).
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Film Promoting International Understanding
The Diary of Anne Frank
The Diary of Anne Frank
Winner
All nominees
7.8
The Nun's Story
Nun's Story
Take a Giant Step
Take a Giant Step
7.1
On the Beach
Odds Against Tomorrow
Odds Against Tomorrow
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Say One for Me
Say One for Me
Stella Stevens
Winner
The Five Pennies
The Five Pennies
Tuesday Weld
Winner
Darby O'Gill and the Little People
Darby O'Gill and the Little People
Janet Munro
Winner
8.0
Rio Bravo
Angie Dickinson
Winner
All nominees
This Earth Is Mine
This Earth Is Mine
Cynthia Chenault
The Diary of Anne Frank
The Diary of Anne Frank
Diane Baker
Platinum High School
Platinum High School
Ivet Mimo
Blue Denim
Blue Denim
Carol Lynley
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
A Private's Affair
A Private's Affair
Barry Coe
Winner
A Summer Place
A Summer Place
Troy Donahue
Winner
Crime & Punishment, USA
Crime & Punishment, USA
George Hamilton
Winner
The Crimson Kimono
The Crimson Kimono
James Shigeta
Winner
All nominees
The Flying Fontaines
The Flying Fontaines
Maykl Kallen
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Television Achievement
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Bing Crosby
Winner
Special Award
8.1
Ben-Hur
Andrew Marton
For directing the chariot race in Ben-Hur.
Winner
Watch trailer
Samuel Goldwyn Award
6.8
Room at the Top
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Doris Day
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Rock Hudson
Winner
Outstanding Merit
7.8
The Nun's Story
Nun's Story
Winner
Special Journalistic Merit Award
Louella Parsons
Together with Hedda Hopper.
Winner
Hedda Hopper
Together with Louella Parsons.
Winner
