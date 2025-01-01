Menu
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 1984
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1984
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
28 January 1984
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
7.8
Terms of Endearment
Terms Of Endearment
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Tender Mercies
7.8
The Right Stuff
6.8
Reuben, Reuben
7.1
Silkwood
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
6.6
Yentl
Winner
All nominees
7.5
Trading Places
6.2
Flashdance
7.7
Zelig
6.6
The Big Chill
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Barbra Streisand
Yentl
Winner
All nominees
Mike Nichols
Silkwood
James L. Brooks
Terms of Endearment
Ingmar Bergman
Fanny and Alexander
Peter Yates
The Dresser
Bruce Beresford
Tender Mercies
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
John Forsythe
Dynasty
Winner
Robert Duvall
Tender Mercies
Tied with Tom Courtenay for The Dresser (1983).
Winner
Tom Courtenay
The Dresser
Tied with Robert Duvall for Tender Mercies (1983). Tom Courtenay was not present at the award's ceremony. Director Peter Yates accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Deniel Dzh.Travanti
Hill Street Blues
Richard Farnsworth
The Grey Fox
Al Pacino
Scarface
Eric Roberts
Star 80
Albert Finney
The Dresser
Robert Wagner
Hart to Hart
James Brolin
Hotel
Tom Selleck
Magnum, P.I.
Tom Conti
Reuben, Reuben
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
John Ritter
Three's Company
Winner
Michael Caine
Educating Rita
Winner
All nominees
Eddie Murphy
Trading Places
Bob Newhart
Newhart
Ted Danson
Cheers
Robert Guillaume
Benson
Tom Cruise
Risky Business
Dabney Coleman
Buffalo Bill
Mandy Patinkin
Yentl
Woody Allen
Zelig
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Shirley MacLaine
Terms of Endearment
Winner
All nominees
Bonnie Bedelia
Heart Like a Wheel
Debra Winger
Terms of Endearment
Meryl Streep
Silkwood
Jane Alexander
Testament
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Julie Walters
Educating Rita
Winner
All nominees
Anne Bancroft
To Be or Not to Be
Linda Ronstadt
The Pirates of Penzance
Jennifer Beals
Flashdance
Barbra Streisand
Yentl
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Cher
Silkwood
Winner
All nominees
Joanna Pacuła
Gorky Park
Tess Harper
Tender Mercies
Linda Hunt
The Year of Living Dangerously
Barbara Carrera
Never Say Never Again
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
7.8
Terms of Endearment
Terms Of Endearment
James L. Brooks
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Reuben, Reuben
Julius J. Epstein
7.4
The Dresser
Ronald Harwood
7.2
Educating Rita
Willy Russell
6.6
The Big Chill
Lawrence Kasdan, Barbara Benedek
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
6.2
Flashdance
Irene Cara, Giorgio Moroder, Keith Forsey
Song: "Flashdance...What a Feeling"
Winner
6.2
Flashdance
Irene Cara, Giorgio Moroder, Keith Forsey
Song: "Flashdance...What a Feeling"
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Yentl
Marilyn Bergman, Michel Legrand, Alan Bergman
Song: "The Way He Makes Me Feel"
4.9
Staying Alive
Vince DiCola, Frenk Stallone
Song: "Far from Over"
6.2
Flashdance
Dennis Matkosky, Michael Sembello
Song: "Maniac"
7.3
Tender Mercies
Bobby Hart, Austin Roberts
Song: "Over You"
6.2
Flashdance
Dennis Matkosky, Michael Sembello
Song: "Maniac"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
6.2
Flashdance
Giorgio Moroder
Winner
All nominees
6.6
Yentl
Marilyn Bergman, Michel Legrand, Alan Bergman
7.2
Rumble Fish
Stewart Copeland
8.3
Scarface
Giorgio Moroder
Watch trailer
6.6
Yentl
Marilyn Bergman, Michel Legrand, Alan Bergman
7.0
Under Fire
Jerry Goldsmith
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.9
Fanny and Alexander
Fanny och Alexander / Fanny and Alexander / Fanny et Alexandre
Sweden
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Educating Rita
England
7.4
The Dresser
England
The Grey Fox
The Grey Fox
Canada
7.5
Carmen
Spain
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Dynasty
Dynasty
Winner
All nominees
Hill Street Blues
Hill Street Blues
Cagney & Lacey
Cagney & Lacey
Dallas
Dallas
Hart to Hart
Hart to Hart
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Fame
Fame
Winner
All nominees
Newhart
Newhart
Taxi
Taxi
Buffalo Bill
Buffalo Bill
Cheers
Cheers
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Jane Wyman
Falcon Crest
Winner
All nominees
Tyne Daly
Cagney & Lacey
Linda Evans
Dynasty
Joan Collins
Dynasty
Stefanie Powers
Hart to Hart
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Joanna Cassidy
Buffalo Bill
Winner
All nominees
Debbie Allen
Fame
Madeline Kahn
Oh Madeline
Shelley Long
Cheers
Isabel Sanford
The Jeffersons
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Thorn Birds
Winner
All nominees
Who Will Love My Children?
Who Will Love My Children?
Kennedy
Kennedy
Heart of Steel
Heart of Steel
The Winds of War
The Winds of War
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Ann-Margret
Who Will Love My Children?
Winner
All nominees
Gena Rowlands
Thursday's Child
Rachel Ward
The Thorn Birds
Blair Brown
Kennedy
Susan Blakely
Will There Really Be a Morning?
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Richard Kayli
The Thorn Birds
Winner
Richard Chamberlain
The Thorn Birds
Winner
All nominees
Jan-Michael Vincent
The Winds of War
Perry King
The Hasty Heart
Peter Strauss
Heart of Steel
Rob Lowe
Thursday's Child
Martin Sheen
Kennedy
Bryan Brown
The Thorn Birds
Robert Blake
Blood Feud
Louis Gossett Jr.
Sadat
John Houseman
The Winds of War
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Thorn Birds
Barbara Stanwyck
Winner
The Thorn Birds
Barbara Stanwyck
Winner
All nominees
The Thorn Birds
Piper Laurie
The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story
The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story
Angela Lansbury
The Thorn Birds
Gene Simmons
The Winds of War
The Winds of War
Victoria Tennant
The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story
The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story
Polly Holliday
The Thorn Birds
Gene Simmons
The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story
The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story
Angela Lansbury
The Winds of War
The Winds of War
Victoria Tennant
The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story
The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story
Polly Holliday
The Thorn Birds
Piper Laurie
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Jack Nicholson
Terms of Endearment
Winner
All nominees
Charlz Derning
To Be or Not to Be
Gene Hackman
Under Fire
Silkwood
Steven Bauer
Scarface
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Paul Newman
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
