Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1984

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1984

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 28 January 1984
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Terms of Endearment 7.8
Terms of Endearment Terms Of Endearment
Winner
All nominees
Tender Mercies 7.3
Tender Mercies
The Right Stuff 7.8
The Right Stuff
Reuben, Reuben 6.8
Reuben, Reuben
Silkwood 7.1
Silkwood
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Yentl 6.6
Yentl
Winner
All nominees
Trading Places 7.5
Trading Places
Flashdance 6.2
Flashdance
Zelig 7.7
Zelig
The Big Chill 6.6
The Big Chill
Golden Globe / Best Director
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand
Yentl
Winner
All nominees
Mike Nichols
Mike Nichols
Silkwood
James L. Brooks
James L. Brooks
Terms of Endearment
Ingmar Bergman
Ingmar Bergman
Fanny and Alexander
Peter Yates
The Dresser
Bruce Beresford
Tender Mercies
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
John Forsythe
Dynasty
Winner
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Tender Mercies Tied with Tom Courtenay for The Dresser (1983).
Winner
Tom Courtenay
Tom Courtenay
The Dresser Tied with Robert Duvall for Tender Mercies (1983). Tom Courtenay was not present at the award's ceremony. Director Peter Yates accepted the award on his behalf.
Winner
All nominees
Deniel Dzh.Travanti
Hill Street Blues
Richard Farnsworth
The Grey Fox
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Scarface
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Star 80
Albert Finney
The Dresser
Robert Wagner
Robert Wagner
Hart to Hart
James Brolin
James Brolin
Hotel
Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck
Magnum, P.I.
Tom Conti
Reuben, Reuben
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
John Ritter
Three's Company
Winner
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Educating Rita
Winner
All nominees
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Trading Places
Bob Newhart
Newhart
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
Cheers
Robert Guillaume
Benson
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Risky Business
Dabney Coleman
Buffalo Bill
Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin
Yentl
Woody Allen
Woody Allen
Zelig
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Terms of Endearment
Winner
All nominees
Bonnie Bedelia
Heart Like a Wheel
Debra Winger
Debra Winger
Terms of Endearment
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Silkwood
Jane Alexander
Testament
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Julie Walters
Julie Walters
Educating Rita
Winner
All nominees
Anne Bancroft
To Be or Not to Be
Linda Ronstadt
The Pirates of Penzance
Jennifer Beals
Jennifer Beals
Flashdance
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand
Yentl
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Cher
Cher
Silkwood
Winner
All nominees
Joanna Pacuła
Gorky Park
Tess Harper
Tender Mercies
Linda Hunt
Linda Hunt
The Year of Living Dangerously
Barbara Carrera
Barbara Carrera
Never Say Never Again
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Terms of Endearment 7.8
Terms of Endearment Terms Of Endearment
James L. Brooks
Winner
All nominees
Reuben, Reuben 6.8
Reuben, Reuben
Julius J. Epstein
7.4
The Dresser
Ronald Harwood
Educating Rita 7.2
Educating Rita
Willy Russell
The Big Chill 6.6
The Big Chill
Lawrence Kasdan, Barbara Benedek
Golden Globe / Best Song
Flashdance 6.2
Flashdance
Irene Cara, Giorgio Moroder, Keith Forsey Song: "Flashdance...What a Feeling"
Winner
Flashdance 6.2
Flashdance
Irene Cara, Giorgio Moroder, Keith Forsey Song: "Flashdance...What a Feeling"
Winner
All nominees
Yentl 6.6
Yentl
Marilyn Bergman, Michel Legrand, Alan Bergman Song: "The Way He Makes Me Feel"
Staying Alive 4.9
Staying Alive
Vince DiCola, Frenk Stallone Song: "Far from Over"
Flashdance 6.2
Flashdance
Dennis Matkosky, Michael Sembello Song: "Maniac"
Tender Mercies 7.3
Tender Mercies
Bobby Hart, Austin Roberts Song: "Over You"
Flashdance 6.2
Flashdance
Dennis Matkosky, Michael Sembello Song: "Maniac"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Flashdance 6.2
Flashdance
Giorgio Moroder
Winner
All nominees
Yentl 6.6
Yentl
Marilyn Bergman, Michel Legrand, Alan Bergman
Rumble Fish 7.2
Rumble Fish
Stewart Copeland
Scarface 8.3
Scarface
Giorgio Moroder
Watch trailer
Yentl 6.6
Yentl
Marilyn Bergman, Michel Legrand, Alan Bergman
Under Fire 7.0
Under Fire
Jerry Goldsmith
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Fanny and Alexander 7.9
Fanny and Alexander Fanny och Alexander / Fanny and Alexander / Fanny et Alexandre
Sweden
Winner
All nominees
Educating Rita 7.2
Educating Rita
England
7.4
The Dresser
England
The Grey Fox The Grey Fox
Canada
Carmen 7.5
Carmen
Spain
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Dynasty Dynasty
Winner
All nominees
Hill Street Blues Hill Street Blues
Cagney & Lacey Cagney & Lacey
Dallas Dallas
Hart to Hart Hart to Hart
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Fame Fame
Winner
All nominees
Newhart Newhart
Taxi Taxi
Buffalo Bill Buffalo Bill
Cheers Cheers
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Jane Wyman
Falcon Crest
Winner
All nominees
Tyne Daly
Tyne Daly
Cagney & Lacey
Linda Evans
Dynasty
Joan Collins
Joan Collins
Dynasty
Stefanie Powers
Hart to Hart
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Joanna Cassidy
Buffalo Bill
Winner
All nominees
Debbie Allen
Fame
Madeline Kahn
Oh Madeline
Shelley Long
Cheers
Isabel Sanford
The Jeffersons
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Thorn Birds
The Thorn Birds
Winner
All nominees
Who Will Love My Children? Who Will Love My Children?
Kennedy Kennedy
Heart of Steel Heart of Steel
The Winds of War The Winds of War
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Ann-Margret
Ann-Margret
Who Will Love My Children?
Winner
All nominees
Gena Rowlands
Gena Rowlands
Thursday's Child
Rachel Ward
The Thorn Birds
Blair Brown
Blair Brown
Kennedy
Susan Blakely
Will There Really Be a Morning?
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Richard Kayli
The Thorn Birds
Winner
Richard Chamberlain
Richard Chamberlain
The Thorn Birds
Winner
All nominees
Jan-Michael Vincent
The Winds of War
Perry King
The Hasty Heart
Peter Strauss
Heart of Steel
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe
Thursday's Child
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
Kennedy
Bryan Brown
Bryan Brown
The Thorn Birds
Robert Blake
Blood Feud
Louis Gossett Jr.
Louis Gossett Jr.
Sadat
John Houseman
The Winds of War
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Thorn Birds
The Thorn Birds
Barbara Stanwyck
Winner
The Thorn Birds
The Thorn Birds
Barbara Stanwyck
Winner
All nominees
The Thorn Birds
The Thorn Birds
Piper Laurie
The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story
Angela Lansbury
The Thorn Birds
The Thorn Birds
Gene Simmons
The Winds of War The Winds of War
Victoria Tennant
The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story
Polly Holliday
The Thorn Birds
The Thorn Birds
Gene Simmons
The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story
Angela Lansbury
The Winds of War The Winds of War
Victoria Tennant
The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story
Polly Holliday
The Thorn Birds
The Thorn Birds
Piper Laurie
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Terms of Endearment
Winner
All nominees
Charlz Derning
To Be or Not to Be
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman
Under Fire
Silkwood
Steven Bauer
Steven Bauer
Scarface
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more