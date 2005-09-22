"Everybody Hates Chris" is an American sitcom partially based on events from the childhood of popular comedian and actor Chris Rock. The plot revolves around teenager Chris, who constantly finds himself in trouble. He is the only African-American guy in the entire school and has no luck with girls. He lives in a struggling family and is constantly responsible for looking after his younger but more successful brother and his spoiled little sister, while his father works multiple jobs and his mother tries to create the illusion of success in their family. The voiceover is done by Chris Rock himself, who even makes cameo appearances in a few episodes. The series became popular in Russia thanks to the original dubbing by Kurazh-Bambey.

Expand