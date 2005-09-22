Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Everybody Hates Chris poster
Everybody Hates Chris poster
Everybody Hates Chris poster
Everybody Hates Chris poster
Everybody Hates Chris poster
Everybody Hates Chris poster
Everybody Hates Chris poster
Everybody Hates Chris poster
Everybody Hates Chris poster
Everybody Hates Chris poster
Ratings
8.4 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Rate
10 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Everybody Hates Chris

Everybody Hates Chris (2005 - 2009)

Everybody Hates Chris 18+
Production year 2005
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel The CW
Runtime 44 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Everybody Hates Chris" is an American sitcom partially based on events from the childhood of popular comedian and actor Chris Rock. The plot revolves around teenager Chris, who constantly finds himself in trouble. He is the only African-American guy in the entire school and has no luck with girls. He lives in a struggling family and is constantly responsible for looking after his younger but more successful brother and his spoiled little sister, while his father works multiple jobs and his mother tries to create the illusion of success in their family. The voiceover is done by Chris Rock himself, who even makes cameo appearances in a few episodes. The series became popular in Russia thanks to the original dubbing by Kurazh-Bambey.
Cast Characters
Creator
Chris Rock
Chris Rock
Ali LeRoi
Ali LeRoi
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Tristin Mays
Tristin Mays Jenise Huckstable
Chris Rock
Chris Rock Narrator
Terry Crews
Terry Crews Julius Rock
Imani Hakim
Imani Hakim Tonya Rock
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Everybody Hates Chris - Season 1 Season 1
2005, 22 episodes
 
Everybody Hates Chris - Season 2 Season 2
2006, 22 episodes
 
Everybody Hates Chris - Season 3 Season 3
2007, 22 episodes
 
Everybody Hates Chris - Season 4 Season 4
2008, 22 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more