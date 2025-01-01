Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1988

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1988

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 23 January 1988
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Last Emperor 7.2
The Last Emperor
Winner
All nominees
La Bamba La Bamba
Empire of the Sun 7.7
Empire of the Sun Empire Of The Sun
Nuts 6.6
Nuts
Fatal Attraction 6.8
Fatal Attraction
Cry Freedom Cry Freedom
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
Winner
All nominees
Broadcast News 7.2
Broadcast News
Dirty Dancing 7.5
Dirty Dancing
Baby Boom 6.3
Baby Boom
Moonstruck 7.1
Moonstruck
Golden Globe / Best Director
Bernardo Bertolucci
Bernardo Bertolucci
The Last Emperor
Winner
All nominees
Adrian Lyne
Adrian Lyne
Fatal Attraction
Richard Attenborough
Richard Attenborough
Cry Freedom
James L. Brooks
James L. Brooks
Broadcast News
John Boorman
Hope and Glory
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Richard Kayli
A Year in the Life
Winner
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Wall Street
Winner
All nominees
Edvard Vudvord
The Equalizer
Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Weeds
John Lone
The Last Emperor
Tom Selleck
Tom Selleck
Magnum, P.I.
Harry Hamlin
L.A. Law
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
Cry Freedom
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Ironweed
Michael Tucker
L.A. Law
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Dabney Coleman
The Slap Maxwell Story
Winner
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Good Morning, Vietnam
Winner
All nominees
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
Family Ties
Alan Thicke
Growing Pains
Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Throw Momma from the Train
Moonstruck
William Hurt
William Hurt
Broadcast News
John Ritter
Hooperman
Steve Martin
Steve Martin
Roxanne
Patrick Swayze
Patrick Swayze
Dirty Dancing
Moonlighting
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Sally Kirkland
Sally Kirkland
Anna
Winner
All nominees
Faye Dunaway
Faye Dunaway
Barfly
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand
Nuts
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Fatal Attraction
Rachel Chagall
Gaby: A True Story
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Cher
Cher
Moonstruck
Winner
All nominees
Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Grey
Dirty Dancing
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton
Baby Boom
Bette Midler
Bette Midler
Outrageous Fortune
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
Broadcast News
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Olympia Dukakis
Olympia Dukakis
Moonstruck
Winner
All nominees
Anne Archer
Anne Archer
Fatal Attraction
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Prick Up Your Ears
Norma Aleandro
Gaby: A True Story
Anne Ramsey
Throw Momma from the Train
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
The Last Emperor 7.2
The Last Emperor
Bernardo Bertolucci, Mark Peploe, Enzo Ungari
Winner
The Last Emperor 7.2
The Last Emperor
Bernardo Bertolucci, Mark Peploe, Enzo Ungari
Winner
All nominees
House of Games House of Games
David Mamet
Broadcast News 7.2
Broadcast News
James L. Brooks
Moonstruck 7.1
Moonstruck
John Patrick Shanley
Hope and Glory 7.3
Hope and Glory
John Boorman
Golden Globe / Best Song
Dirty Dancing 7.5
Dirty Dancing
John DeNicola, Donald Markowitz, Franke Previte Song: "(I've Had) The Time of My Life"
Winner
Dirty Dancing 7.5
Dirty Dancing
John DeNicola, Donald Markowitz, Franke Previte Song: "(I've Had) The Time of My Life"
Winner
All nominees
The Secret of My Success 6.8
The Secret of My Success
David Foster, Michael Landau, Tom Keane, Jack Blades Song: "The Secret of My Success"
Who's That Girl Who's That Girl
Madonna, Patrick Leonard Song: "Who's That Girl"
Mannequin Mannequin
Diane Warren, Albert Hammond Song: "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now"
Mannequin Mannequin
Diane Warren, Albert Hammond Song: "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now"
The Secret of My Success 6.8
The Secret of My Success
David Foster, Michael Landau, Tom Keane, Jack Blades Song: "The Secret of My Success"
Beverly Hills Cop II 7.3
Beverly Hills Cop II
Harold Faltermeyer, Keith Forsey, Bob Seger Song: "Shakedown"
Who's That Girl Who's That Girl
Madonna, Patrick Leonard Song: "Who's That Girl"
Beverly Hills Cop II 7.3
Beverly Hills Cop II
Harold Faltermeyer, Keith Forsey, Bob Seger Song: "Shakedown"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
The Last Emperor 7.2
The Last Emperor
David Byrne, Ryuiti Sakamoto, Cong Su
Winner
The Last Emperor 7.2
The Last Emperor
David Byrne, Ryuiti Sakamoto, Cong Su
Winner
All nominees
The Glass Menagerie 6.6
The Glass Menagerie
Henry Mancini
Cry Freedom Cry Freedom
George Fenton, Jonas Gwangwa
The Untouchables 8.0
The Untouchables
Ennio Morricone
Empire of the Sun 7.7
Empire of the Sun Empire Of The Sun
John Williams
Cry Freedom Cry Freedom
George Fenton, Jonas Gwangwa
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Mitt liv som hund 7.6
Mitt liv som hund
Sweden
Winner
All nominees
Au revoir les enfants 7.7
Au revoir les enfants Au revoir, les enfants / Goodbye, Children / Auf Wiedersehen, Kinder
France
Repentance 7.8
Repentance Monanieba
USSR
Dark Eyes 7.3
Dark Eyes Oci ciornie
Italy
Jean de Florette 8.2
Jean de Florette Jean de florette
France
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
L.A. Law L.A. Law
Winner
All nominees
Thirtysomething Thirtysomething
Murder, She Wrote
Murder, She Wrote
Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast
A Year in the Life A Year in the Life
St. Elsewhere St. Elsewhere
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Golden Girls The Golden Girls
Winner
All nominees
Family Ties Family Ties
Cheers Cheers
Moonlighting 6.8
Moonlighting
Hooperman Hooperman
Frank's Place Frank's Place
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Susan Dey
L.A. Law
Winner
All nominees
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury
Murder, She Wrote
Linda Hamilton
Linda Hamilton
Beauty and the Beast
Jill Eikenberry
L.A. Law
Sharon Gless
Cagney & Lacey
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Tracey Ullman
Tracey Ullman
The Tracey Ullman Show
Winner
All nominees
Cybill Shepherd
Cybill Shepherd
Moonlighting
Rue McClanahan
The Golden Girls
Bea Arthur
The Golden Girls
Betty White
Betty White
The Golden Girls
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Escape from Sobibor Escape from Sobibor
Tied with Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story (1987).
Winner
Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story
Tied with Escape from Sobibor (1987).
Winner
All nominees
Foxfire Foxfire
Echoes in the Darkness Echoes in the Darkness
After the Promise After the Promise
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Gena Rowlands
Gena Rowlands
The Betty Ford Story
Winner
All nominees
Raquel Welch
Right to Die
Ann-Margret
Ann-Margret
The Two Mrs. Grenvilles
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Out on a Limb
Farra Fosett
Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Randy Quaid
LBJ: The Early Years
Winner
Rutger Hauer
Rutger Hauer
Escape from Sobibor
Winner
All nominees
John Larroquette
John Larroquette
Night Court
Alan Arkin
Alan Arkin
Escape from Sobibor
Brian McNamara
Billionaire Boys Club
Dabney Coleman
Sworn to Silence
Gordon Thomson
Dynasty
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Judd Nelson
Judd Nelson
Billionaire Boys Club
Alan Rachins
L.A. Law
Kirk Cameron
Growing Pains
John Hillerman
Magnum, P.I.
James Woods
James Woods
In Love and War
Mark Harmon
Mark Harmon
After the Promise
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Two Mrs. Grenvilles The Two Mrs. Grenvilles
Claudette Colbert
Winner
The Two Mrs. Grenvilles The Two Mrs. Grenvilles
Claudette Colbert
Winner
All nominees
Newhart Newhart
Julia Duffy
Amerika Amerika
Christine Lahti
Cheers Cheers
Rhea Perlman
Cheers Cheers
Rhea Perlman
Newhart Newhart
Julia Duffy
Moonlighting 6.8
Moonlighting
Allyce Beasley
Amerika Amerika
Christine Lahti
Moonlighting 6.8
Moonlighting
Allyce Beasley
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
The Untouchables
Winner
All nominees
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe
Square Dance
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss
Nuts
Morgan Freeman
Morgan Freeman
Street Smart
R. Li Ermi
Full Metal Jacket
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Gigi Garner
Winner
