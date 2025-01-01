Menu
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 1988
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1988
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
23 January 1988
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
7.2
The Last Emperor
Winner
All nominees
La Bamba
La Bamba
7.7
Empire of the Sun
Empire Of The Sun
6.6
Nuts
6.8
Fatal Attraction
Cry Freedom
Cry Freedom
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
7.3
Hope and Glory
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Broadcast News
7.5
Dirty Dancing
6.3
Baby Boom
7.1
Moonstruck
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Bernardo Bertolucci
The Last Emperor
Winner
All nominees
Adrian Lyne
Fatal Attraction
Richard Attenborough
Cry Freedom
James L. Brooks
Broadcast News
John Boorman
Hope and Glory
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Richard Kayli
A Year in the Life
Winner
Michael Douglas
Wall Street
Winner
All nominees
Edvard Vudvord
The Equalizer
Nick Nolte
Weeds
John Lone
The Last Emperor
Tom Selleck
Magnum, P.I.
Harry Hamlin
L.A. Law
Denzel Washington
Cry Freedom
Jack Nicholson
Ironweed
Michael Tucker
L.A. Law
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Dabney Coleman
The Slap Maxwell Story
Winner
Robin Williams
Good Morning, Vietnam
Winner
All nominees
Michael J. Fox
Family Ties
Alan Thicke
Growing Pains
Danny DeVito
Throw Momma from the Train
Moonstruck
William Hurt
Broadcast News
John Ritter
Hooperman
Steve Martin
Roxanne
Patrick Swayze
Dirty Dancing
Moonlighting
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Sally Kirkland
Anna
Winner
All nominees
Faye Dunaway
Barfly
Barbra Streisand
Nuts
Glenn Close
Fatal Attraction
Rachel Chagall
Gaby: A True Story
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Cher
Moonstruck
Winner
All nominees
Jennifer Grey
Dirty Dancing
Diane Keaton
Baby Boom
Bette Midler
Outrageous Fortune
Holly Hunter
Broadcast News
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Olympia Dukakis
Moonstruck
Winner
All nominees
Anne Archer
Fatal Attraction
Vanessa Redgrave
Prick Up Your Ears
Norma Aleandro
Gaby: A True Story
Anne Ramsey
Throw Momma from the Train
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
7.2
The Last Emperor
Bernardo Bertolucci, Mark Peploe, Enzo Ungari
Winner
7.2
The Last Emperor
Bernardo Bertolucci, Mark Peploe, Enzo Ungari
Winner
All nominees
House of Games
House of Games
David Mamet
7.2
Broadcast News
James L. Brooks
7.1
Moonstruck
John Patrick Shanley
7.3
Hope and Glory
John Boorman
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
7.5
Dirty Dancing
John DeNicola, Donald Markowitz, Franke Previte
Song: "(I've Had) The Time of My Life"
Winner
7.5
Dirty Dancing
John DeNicola, Donald Markowitz, Franke Previte
Song: "(I've Had) The Time of My Life"
Winner
All nominees
6.8
The Secret of My Success
David Foster, Michael Landau, Tom Keane, Jack Blades
Song: "The Secret of My Success"
Who's That Girl
Who's That Girl
Madonna, Patrick Leonard
Song: "Who's That Girl"
Mannequin
Mannequin
Diane Warren, Albert Hammond
Song: "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now"
Mannequin
Mannequin
Diane Warren, Albert Hammond
Song: "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now"
6.8
The Secret of My Success
David Foster, Michael Landau, Tom Keane, Jack Blades
Song: "The Secret of My Success"
7.3
Beverly Hills Cop II
Harold Faltermeyer, Keith Forsey, Bob Seger
Song: "Shakedown"
Who's That Girl
Who's That Girl
Madonna, Patrick Leonard
Song: "Who's That Girl"
7.3
Beverly Hills Cop II
Harold Faltermeyer, Keith Forsey, Bob Seger
Song: "Shakedown"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
7.2
The Last Emperor
David Byrne, Ryuiti Sakamoto, Cong Su
Winner
7.2
The Last Emperor
David Byrne, Ryuiti Sakamoto, Cong Su
Winner
All nominees
6.6
The Glass Menagerie
Henry Mancini
Cry Freedom
Cry Freedom
George Fenton, Jonas Gwangwa
8.0
The Untouchables
Ennio Morricone
7.7
Empire of the Sun
Empire Of The Sun
John Williams
Cry Freedom
Cry Freedom
George Fenton, Jonas Gwangwa
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.6
Mitt liv som hund
Sweden
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Au revoir les enfants
Au revoir, les enfants / Goodbye, Children / Auf Wiedersehen, Kinder
France
7.8
Repentance
Monanieba
USSR
7.3
Dark Eyes
Oci ciornie
Italy
8.2
Jean de Florette
Jean de florette
France
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
L.A. Law
L.A. Law
Winner
All nominees
Thirtysomething
Thirtysomething
Murder, She Wrote
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
A Year in the Life
A Year in the Life
St. Elsewhere
St. Elsewhere
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Golden Girls
The Golden Girls
Winner
All nominees
Family Ties
Family Ties
Cheers
Cheers
6.8
Moonlighting
Hooperman
Hooperman
Frank's Place
Frank's Place
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Susan Dey
L.A. Law
Winner
All nominees
Angela Lansbury
Murder, She Wrote
Linda Hamilton
Beauty and the Beast
Jill Eikenberry
L.A. Law
Sharon Gless
Cagney & Lacey
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Tracey Ullman
The Tracey Ullman Show
Winner
All nominees
Cybill Shepherd
Moonlighting
Rue McClanahan
The Golden Girls
Bea Arthur
The Golden Girls
Betty White
The Golden Girls
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Escape from Sobibor
Escape from Sobibor
Tied with Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story (1987).
Winner
Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story
Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story
Tied with Escape from Sobibor (1987).
Winner
All nominees
Foxfire
Foxfire
Echoes in the Darkness
Echoes in the Darkness
After the Promise
After the Promise
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Gena Rowlands
The Betty Ford Story
Winner
All nominees
Raquel Welch
Right to Die
Ann-Margret
The Two Mrs. Grenvilles
Shirley MacLaine
Out on a Limb
Farra Fosett
Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Randy Quaid
LBJ: The Early Years
Winner
Rutger Hauer
Escape from Sobibor
Winner
All nominees
John Larroquette
Night Court
Alan Arkin
Escape from Sobibor
Brian McNamara
Billionaire Boys Club
Dabney Coleman
Sworn to Silence
Gordon Thomson
Dynasty
Jack Lemmon
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Judd Nelson
Billionaire Boys Club
Alan Rachins
L.A. Law
Kirk Cameron
Growing Pains
John Hillerman
Magnum, P.I.
James Woods
In Love and War
Mark Harmon
After the Promise
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Two Mrs. Grenvilles
The Two Mrs. Grenvilles
Claudette Colbert
Winner
The Two Mrs. Grenvilles
The Two Mrs. Grenvilles
Claudette Colbert
Winner
All nominees
Newhart
Newhart
Julia Duffy
Amerika
Amerika
Christine Lahti
Cheers
Cheers
Rhea Perlman
Cheers
Cheers
Rhea Perlman
Newhart
Newhart
Julia Duffy
6.8
Moonlighting
Allyce Beasley
Amerika
Amerika
Christine Lahti
6.8
Moonlighting
Allyce Beasley
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Sean Connery
The Untouchables
Winner
All nominees
Rob Lowe
Square Dance
Richard Dreyfuss
Nuts
Morgan Freeman
Street Smart
R. Li Ermi
Full Metal Jacket
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Clint Eastwood
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Gigi Garner
Winner
