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Poster of Outback
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Outback
7.6

Outback

, 1971
Wake in Fright
Australia, Great Britain, USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Outback
7.6

Synopsis

After a bad gamble, a schoolteacher is stuck in an outback town whose eccentric inhabitants are only too eager to turn him into one of their own.

Cast

Donald Pleasence
Doc Tydon
Chips Rafferty
Jock Crawford
Jack Thompson
Jack Thompson
Dick
John Meillon
Charlie
Maggie Dence
Gary Bond
John Grant
Sylvia Kay
Janette Hynes
Peter Whittle
Joe
Al Thomas
Tim Hynes
John Armstrong
Atkins
Slim DeGrey
Jarvis
Director Ted Kotcheff
Writer Ted Kotcheff, Evan Jones, Kenneth Cook
Composer John Scott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia / Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1971
Online premiere 23 April 2025
World premiere 12 May 1971
Release date
19 October 1971 Australia M
21 July 1971 France 12
19 October 1971 Germany 16
29 October 1971 Great Britain 18
19 January 2024 Italy
27 September 2014 Japan
1 January 1983 Norway 18
20 February 1972 USA R
24 July 1972 Uruguay
Budget 800,000 AUD
Worldwide Gross $274,929
Production NLT Productions, Group W
Also known as
Wake in Fright, Outback, Zapadákov, Ferien in der Hölle, Hombre sin mañana, Réveil dans la terreur, Savane, Опасное пробуждение, Backwater, Bite the Bullet, Despertar en el infierno, Félelemben élni, Het vreselijk ontwaken, Holiday in Hell, Kouya no chidoriashi, Kova loma, Le Réveil dans la terreur, Na krańcu świata, Nattens jegere, Opprøret, Outback - Le réveil dans la terreur, Pelos Caminhos do Inferno, Sweat, Dust and Beer... There's Nothing Else Out Here Mate!, The Terrible Awakening, Vaarallinen loma, Wake in Fright: Réveil dans la terreur, Ξύπνημα στον τρόμο, Буђење у ужасу, 荒野の千鳥足, 웨이크 인 프라이트, 假期惊魂

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023

Quotes

Dick [referring to John Grant] What's the matter with him? He'd rather talk to a woman than drink?
Tim Hynes Schoolteacher.
Dick Oh.
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