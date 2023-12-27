Wake in Fright, Outback, Zapadákov, Ferien in der Hölle, Hombre sin mañana, Réveil dans la terreur, Savane, Опасное пробуждение, Backwater, Bite the Bullet, Despertar en el infierno, Félelemben élni, Het vreselijk ontwaken, Holiday in Hell, Kouya no chidoriashi, Kova loma, Le Réveil dans la terreur, Na krańcu świata, Nattens jegere, Opprøret, Outback - Le réveil dans la terreur, Pelos Caminhos do Inferno, Sweat, Dust and Beer... There's Nothing Else Out Here Mate!, The Terrible Awakening, Vaarallinen loma, Wake in Fright: Réveil dans la terreur, Ξύπνημα στον τρόμο, Буђење у ужасу, 荒野の千鳥足, 웨이크 인 프라이트, 假期惊魂
Film rating
7.6
Rate10 votes
7.5IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
Dick[referring to John Grant]What's the matter with him? He'd rather talk to a woman than drink?
Tim HynesSchoolteacher.
DickOh.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.