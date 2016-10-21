The dramatic series "The Young Pope" tells the story of Lenny Belardo, a 47-year-old archbishop from New York who unexpectedly becomes the new Pope of Rome. He is one of the youngest heads of the Vatican Church in the history of Catholicism. Lenny manages to secure this position as a result of a power struggle between several factions, whose leaders were trying to find a compromise figure for the vacant pontificate. However, from the very first hours of Lenny's assumption of his new role, it becomes clear that manipulating the new pope will not be possible.

Expand