The Young Pope poster
7.8 IMDb Rating: 8.3
The Young Pope

The Young Pope (2016 - 2016)

The Young Pope 18+
Production year 2016
Country Italy
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 10 minutes
TV channel Sky Atlantic
Runtime 11 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

The dramatic series "The Young Pope" tells the story of Lenny Belardo, a 47-year-old archbishop from New York who unexpectedly becomes the new Pope of Rome. He is one of the youngest heads of the Vatican Church in the history of Catholicism. Lenny manages to secure this position as a result of a power struggle between several factions, whose leaders were trying to find a compromise figure for the vacant pontificate. However, from the very first hours of Lenny's assumption of his new role, it becomes clear that manipulating the new pope will not be possible.
Creator
Paolo Sorrentino
Paolo Sorrentino
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton Sister Mary
Jude Law
Jude Law Lenny Belardo / Pope Pius XIII
Ludivine Sagnier
Ludivine Sagnier Esther
Cecile De France
Cecile De France Sofia
James Cromwell
James Cromwell Cardinal Michael Spencer
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.8
11 votes
8.3 IMDb
Seasons
The Young Pope - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 10 episodes
 
Listen to the
soundtrack The Young Pope
Stills
