Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nuno Lopes
Nuno Lopes Nuno Lopes
Kinoafisha Persons Nuno Lopes

Nuno Lopes

Nuno Lopes

Date of Birth
6 May 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Causa Própria 7.6
Causa Própria (2022)
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie (2009)
The Last Men 7.5
The Last Men (2023)

Filmography

The New Look 7.3
The New Look
Drama 2024, USA
Bad Living 6.2
Bad Living Mal Viver
Drama 2023, France / Portugal
The Last Men 7.5
The Last Men Les derniers hommes
Drama, History, War 2023, Belgium / France
Living Bad 6.9
Living Bad Viver Mal
Drama 2023, France / Portugal
Silent Cargo 6.2
Silent Cargo
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, Spain
Causa Própria 7.6
Causa Própria
Drama, Crime 2022, Portugal
Azuro 5
Azuro Azuro
Comedy, Drama 2022, France
Everybody Loves Jeanne 6.3
Everybody Loves Jeanne Tout le monde aime Jeanne
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2022, Belgium / France / Portugal
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more