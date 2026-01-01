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Nuno Lopes
Nuno Lopes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nuno Lopes
Nuno Lopes
Nuno Lopes
Date of Birth
6 May 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
Causa Própria
(2022)
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
(2009)
7.5
The Last Men
(2023)
Filmography
7.3
The New Look
Drama
2024, USA
6.2
Bad Living
Mal Viver
Drama
2023, France / Portugal
7.5
The Last Men
Les derniers hommes
Drama, History, War
2023, Belgium / France
6.9
Living Bad
Viver Mal
Drama
2023, France / Portugal
6.2
Silent Cargo
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, Spain
7.6
Causa Própria
Drama, Crime
2022, Portugal
5
Azuro
Azuro
Comedy, Drama
2022, France
6.3
Everybody Loves Jeanne
Tout le monde aime Jeanne
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2022, Belgium / France / Portugal
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