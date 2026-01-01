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Norma Shearer
Norma Shearer Norma Shearer
Kinoafisha Persons Norma Shearer

Norma Shearer

Norma Shearer

Date of Birth
10 August 1902
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
12 June 1983
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Women 7.8
The Women (1939)
The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg 7.6
The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg (1927)
Marie Antoinette 7.4
Marie Antoinette (1938)

Filmography

The Women 7.8
The Women The Women
Comedy, Drama 1939, USA
Marie Antoinette 7.4
Marie Antoinette Marie Antoinette
Biography, History 1938, USA
Romeo and Juliet 6.4
Romeo and Juliet Romeo and Juliet
Drama, Romantic 1936, USA / Great Britain
The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg 7.6
The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg
Drama, Romantic 1927, USA
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