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Norma Shearer
Norma Shearer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norma Shearer
Norma Shearer
Norma Shearer
Date of Birth
10 August 1902
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
12 June 1983
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
The Women
(1939)
7.6
The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg
(1927)
7.4
Marie Antoinette
(1938)
Filmography
7.8
The Women
The Women
Comedy, Drama
1939, USA
7.4
Marie Antoinette
Marie Antoinette
Biography, History
1938, USA
6.4
Romeo and Juliet
Romeo and Juliet
Drama, Romantic
1936, USA / Great Britain
7.6
The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg
The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg
Drama, Romantic
1927, USA
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