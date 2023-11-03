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5.6
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Miami Bici 2
5.6
Miami Bici 2
, 2023
Miami Bici 2
Romania / Comedy / 18+
About
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Filming locations
5.6
Synopsis
Struggling entrepreneurs Piciu and Bila seize an unexpected chance from a Romanian client and move to Los Angeles. However, they soon discover they've unwittingly entered a world of credit card skimming mafia. As their success bre...
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Cast
Danny Trejo
Mr Susan
Matei Dima
Ion
Charlotte McKinney
Kelly
George Piștereanu
Jesús del Cerro
Codin Maticiuc
Bilã
Robin D. Stanton
Japanese Patron
Joseph Adam
Topor
ChiChi Amobi
Strip Club Patron
Gabriel Bogdan Anuta
Miami Tourist
Dusama Arhil
Venice Tourist
Mircea Barascu
Partygoer
Director
Jesús del Cerro
Writer
Alex Cotet
Composer
Juan Carlos Cuello
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
3 November 2023
Release date
26 January 2024
Bulgaria
14 March 2024
Croatia
3 November 2023
Romania
N15
Budget
$2,200,000
Worldwide Gross
$3,341,851
Also known as
Miami Bici 2, Miami rand 2, 迈阿密比奇2
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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