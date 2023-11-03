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Poster of Miami Bici 2
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Miami Bici 2
5.6

Miami Bici 2

, 2023
Miami Bici 2
Romania / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Miami Bici 2
5.6

Synopsis

Struggling entrepreneurs Piciu and Bila seize an unexpected chance from a Romanian client and move to Los Angeles. However, they soon discover they've unwittingly entered a world of credit card skimming mafia. As their success bre...

Cast

Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo
Mr Susan
Matei Dima
Ion
Charlotte McKinney
Kelly
George Piștereanu
Jesús del Cerro
Codin Maticiuc
Bilã
Robin D. Stanton
Japanese Patron
Joseph Adam
Topor
ChiChi Amobi
Strip Club Patron
Gabriel Bogdan Anuta
Miami Tourist
Dusama Arhil
Venice Tourist
Mircea Barascu
Partygoer
Director Jesús del Cerro
Writer Alex Cotet
Composer Juan Carlos Cuello
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 3 November 2023
Release date
26 January 2024 Bulgaria
14 March 2024 Croatia
3 November 2023 Romania N15
Budget $2,200,000
Worldwide Gross $3,341,851
Also known as
Miami Bici 2, Miami rand 2, 迈阿密比奇2

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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