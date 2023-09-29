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4.3
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Baieti Destepti
4.3
Baieti Destepti
, 2023
Baieti Destepti
Romania / Action, Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.3
Cast
Sergiu Costache
Alex
Gabriel Costin
Rares
Cristian Iacob
Narcis
Olimpia Melinte
Elena
Silviu Mircescu
Costi
Tiberiu Ioana
Leo
Director
Igor Cobileanski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania
Production year
2023
World premiere
29 September 2023
Release date
29 September 2023
Romania
Budget
€300,000
Worldwide Gross
$253,367
Production
Tiral Music and Film
Also known as
Baieti Destepti
More
Film rating
4.3
Rate
12
votes
3.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 11 June 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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