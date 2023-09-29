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Poster of Baieti Destepti
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Baieti Destepti
4.3

Baieti Destepti

, 2023
Baieti Destepti
Romania / Action, Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Baieti Destepti
4.3

Cast

Sergiu Costache
Alex
Gabriel Costin
Rares
Cristian Iacob
Narcis
Olimpia Melinte
Elena
Silviu Mircescu
Costi
Tiberiu Ioana
Leo
Director Igor Cobileanski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Production year 2023
World premiere 29 September 2023
Release date
29 September 2023 Romania
Budget €300,000
Worldwide Gross $253,367
Production Tiral Music and Film
Also known as
Baieti Destepti

Film rating

4.3
Rate 12 votes
3.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 11 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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