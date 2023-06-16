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Poster of Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife
7.2

Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife

, 2023
Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife
Luxembourg, Romania / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife
7.2

Synopsis

Arsenie Boca, a priest, theologian, and mystic persecuted by the communist regime, is considered holy by many believers, although he has yet to be canonized.
Director Alexandru Solomon
Writer Alexandru Solomon
Composer Andrei Cotet, Alin Zabrauteanu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Luxembourg / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 16 June 2023
Release date
14 April 2024 Croatia
1 September 2023 Romania o.A.
Budget €349,000
Worldwide Gross $29,521
Production Paul Thiltges Distributions, microFILM
Also known as
Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife, Arsenie. Viata de apoi, Życie pozagrobowe ojca Arseniego, Arsenie. Báječný život po životě

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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