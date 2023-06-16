Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife
7.2
Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife
, 2023
Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife
Luxembourg, Romania / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.2
Synopsis
Arsenie Boca, a priest, theologian, and mystic persecuted by the communist regime, is considered holy by many believers, although he has yet to be canonized.
Expand
Director
Alexandru Solomon
Writer
Alexandru Solomon
Composer
Andrei Cotet
,
Alin Zabrauteanu
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Luxembourg / Romania
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
16 June 2023
Release date
14 April 2024
Croatia
1 September 2023
Romania
o.A.
Budget
€349,000
Worldwide Gross
$29,521
Production
Paul Thiltges Distributions, microFILM
Also known as
Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife, Arsenie. Viata de apoi, Życie pozagrobowe ojca Arseniego, Arsenie. Báječný život po životě
More
Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree