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9.1
Kinoafisha
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Wild Romania
9.1
Wild Romania
, 2021
România Salbatica
Romania / Documentary / 18+
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9.1
Synopsis
Recorded over 10 years, România Sălbatică shows the colorful beauty of Romanian nature accompanied with wildlife.
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Cast
Melania Medeleanu
Narrator
Adrian Titieni
Peter Venn
Narrator
Director
Dan Dinu
,
Cosmin Dumitrache
Composer
Ioan Filip
,
Alexei Turcan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania
Runtime
2 hours 3 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
17 September 2021
Release date
17 September 2021
Romania
Budget
€0
Worldwide Gross
$80,027
Production
Avanpost, Libra Films
Also known as
România Salbatica, Dzika Rumunia, Vad Románia, Wild Romania
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Film rating
9.1
Rate
10
votes
9.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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