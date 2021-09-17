Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Wild Romania
9.1
Kinoafisha Films Wild Romania
9.1

Wild Romania

, 2021
România Salbatica
Romania / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Wild Romania
9.1

Synopsis

Recorded over 10 years, România Sălbatică shows the colorful beauty of Romanian nature accompanied with wildlife.

Cast

Melania Medeleanu
Narrator
Adrian Titieni
Peter Venn
Narrator
Director Dan Dinu, Cosmin Dumitrache
Composer Ioan Filip, Alexei Turcan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 17 September 2021
Release date
17 September 2021 Romania
Budget €0
Worldwide Gross $80,027
Production Avanpost, Libra Films
Also known as
România Salbatica, Dzika Rumunia, Vad Románia, Wild Romania

Film rating

9.1
Rate 10 votes
9.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more