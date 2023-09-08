1972 was a turning point in Ilie Nastase's career: he won his first US Open, while also reaching both Wimbledon and Davis Cup finals. Moving back and forth in time and featuring amazing archive footage and exclusive interviews with top athletes, the documentary explores Nastase's highs and lows, the controversies that surrounded him and the enduring impact he has had on the world of tennis. Lovable, charming and generous, yet temperamental, arrogant and obscene, Mr. Nice'n'Nasty disrupted the old-fashioned etiquette of the sport in the 70s thus becoming its first rebel rock star.
Cast
John McEnroe
Self - Winner of 7 Grand Slam Singles Titles
Ilie Nastase
Self - Winner of 2 Grand Slam Singles Titles
Steve Flink
Self - Sports Journalist and Historian
Toni Nadal
Self - Tennis Coach
Boris Becker
Self - Winner of 6 Grand Slam Singles Titles
Billie Jean King
Self - Winner of 12 Grand Slam Singles Titles
Rafael Nadal
Self
Jimmy Connors
Self - Winner of 8 Grand Slam Singles Titles
Eddie Dibbs
Self - American Tennis Player
Neil Amdur
Self - Sports Writer
DirectorTudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu, Tudor D. Popescu