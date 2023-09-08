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Poster of Nasty
8.4
Kinoafisha Films Nasty
8.4

Nasty

, 2024
Nasty
Romania / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Nasty
8.4

Synopsis

1972 was a turning point in Ilie Nastase's career: he won his first US Open, while also reaching both Wimbledon and Davis Cup finals. Moving back and forth in time and featuring amazing archive footage and exclusive interviews with top athletes, the documentary explores Nastase's highs and lows, the controversies that surrounded him and the enduring impact he has had on the world of tennis. Lovable, charming and generous, yet temperamental, arrogant and obscene, Mr. Nice'n'Nasty disrupted the old-fashioned etiquette of the sport in the 70s thus becoming its first rebel rock star.

Cast

John McEnroe
Self - Winner of 7 Grand Slam Singles Titles
Ilie Nastase
Self - Winner of 2 Grand Slam Singles Titles
Steve Flink
Self - Sports Journalist and Historian
Toni Nadal
Self - Tennis Coach
Boris Becker
Self - Winner of 6 Grand Slam Singles Titles
Billie Jean King
Self - Winner of 12 Grand Slam Singles Titles
Rafael Nadal
Self
Jimmy Connors
Self - Winner of 8 Grand Slam Singles Titles
Eddie Dibbs
Self - American Tennis Player
Neil Amdur
Self - Sports Writer
Director Tudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu, Tudor D. Popescu
Writer Tudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu
Composer Marius Leftãrache
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 8 September 2023
Release date
8 September 2023 Romania
Worldwide Gross $220,715
Production Libra Film
Also known as
Nasty, Nasty, κάτι περισσότερο από τένις, Nasty: More Than Just Tennis, Nasty: Mucho más que tenis, Nasty: Więcej niż tenis

Film rating

8.4
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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