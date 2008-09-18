Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Fire & Ice
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Fire & Ice
4.4

Fire & Ice

, 2008
Fire & Ice
Romania / Drama, Adventure, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Fire & Ice
4.4

Cast

Arnold Vosloo
King Augustin
Amy Acker
Amy Acker
Princess Luisa
John Rhys-Davies
John Rhys-Davies
Sangimel
Ovidiu Niculescu
King Quilok
Tom Wisdom
Gabriel
Răzvan Vasilescu
Paxian Ru
Oana Pellea
Queen Remini
Cabral Ibackk
Knight Pontiero
Loredana Groza
Lila
Cristian Motiu
Servant
Director Pitof
Writer Michael Konyves, Angela Mancuso
Composer Frankie Blue
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 18 September 2008
Release date
17 April 2009 Germany
18 September 2008 Great Britain
2 August 2009 Italy
18 September 2008 USA
Budget $3,000,000
Production Media Pro Pictures
Also known as
Fire & Ice, Fire & Ice: The Dragon Chronicles, The Dragon Chronicles: Fire & Ice, A tűzsárkány birodalma, El dragón y la princesa, Fire & Ice - Le cronache del drago, Fire & Ice; The Dragon Chronicles, Fire & Ice: Cronica dragonilor, Fogo e Gelo, Les chroniques du dragon, Lửa Và Băng: Biên Niên Sử Rồng, W krainie ognia i lodu, Zmajske hronike: Vatra i led, Φωτιά & πάγος, Огонь и лёд: Хроники драконов, Огън и лед, ドラゴン・スレイヤー 炎の竜と氷の竜, FUEGO Y HIELO CRONICAS DE DRAGONES, 冰与火, Fire & Ice: Le Cronache del Drago, The Dragon Chronicles - Fire and Ice

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb

Quotes

Sangimel Do you have a weapon?
Princess Luisa A dagger.
Sangimel A dagger? That's not a weapon, it's cutlery.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more