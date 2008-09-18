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Film rating
4.4
Rate10 votes
4.3IMDb
Quotes
SangimelDo you have a weapon?
Princess LuisaA dagger.
SangimelA dagger? That's not a weapon, it's cutlery.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.